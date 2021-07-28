When Owen Parkhouse was in treatment for PTSD in 2010 at St Anne’s Veteran’s hospital near Montreal the seed was planted for the idea to build a veteran’s retreat.
His time in treatment was very intense in that many freedoms were taken away.
Even though it was for their own safety, Mr Parkhouse recalls how at times it felt like he was in prison.
There was a balcony on the unit that overlooked nearby fields but not having access to even the balcony was an added stress.
When they were allowed to go outside occasionally, Mr Parkhouse always made a beeline for a field right next to the hospital where cows were grazing.
“I’d walk over and the cows would always come over to see me and that gave me such a lift, being with nature and the cows,” Mr Parkman said.
Fast forward to today and Mr Parkhouse, a Navy veteran and president of the Morell Legion said now is the time to bring that lift to other veterans.
First things first, he has to put out the call for a piece of land.
Having it close to home would be practical for Mr Parkhouse which is why he is looking to purchase one to five acres in the Morell area.
“Having that piece of land would open up so many possibilities,” he added.
A huge part of what sets this type of sanctuary apart from other resources is simply being outside.
“The reason I came up with the idea for it is because a lot of guys and gals are not doing what they should be doing to help themselves out,” Mr Parkhouse said.
“It really comes down to taking care of yourself and getting out of the house.”
Most military service has a huge component of being out in the field, he explained.
When life changes drastically you tend to miss the things that were a normal part of the everyday.
“The big thing would be connecting with nature again,” he said.
While being outdoors is the primary objective, Mr Parkhouse sees an off-the-grid shelter as part of the picture and building that could also be part of what veterans do to help them reconnect.
“We all need a purpose in life and I think when you leave the military and become a veteran and you are not doing anything else you’ve lost your purpose,” he said.
There are sanctuaries similar to what Mr Parkhouse has in mind in several locations across the country, but this would be a first in PEI.
“It is not done in any formal fashion,” he said. “It’s good people coming up with good ideas.”
There is no end to what the space could be used for and having a garden, as well as animals are high on the agenda.
Mr Parkhouse points to studies that show getting out in the garden and putting your hands in the earth can be very therapeutic.
“The hope with the vegetable garden is the produce would go to either veterans who may need it or to food banks so it’s giving back to the community,” he said
Many who retire from the military really miss that life of giving back.
“The military is all about giving back; It’s putting your life on the line for your country so when you’re not doing that same sort of thing you struggle,” Mr Parkhouse said.
Across PEI there are an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 veterans and he sees a retreat as being a great way to bring people together in various capacities.
Anyone who would like more information is asked to contact Mr Parkhouse at 902 961-3250 or email ojwparkhouse@hotmail.com
Even though the retreat is still in the works, Mr Parkhouse is not sitting idle.
He hosts a Buddy Check on the second Friday of each month at the Souris Legion.
“It is to make sure veterans out there are doing well,” Mr Parkhouse said.
Age is no barrier and that was proven one week when two veterans in their 90s joined a few other younger ones.
“The thing about being a veteran is it doesn’t matter your age, it just matters that you are a veteran,” he said.
“It is amazing how a 97-year-old veteran can talk to a veteran in their 30s and they still have things to talk about.”
