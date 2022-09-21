The loss of life that has accumulated in the 200 plus (and counting) days since Russia declared war on their neighbouring country of Ukraine is beyond measure.
So too is the carnage inflicted on so many people around the globe that are just trying to survive in the midst of civil wars, famine and drought.
The issues are so far removed from the way we go about our day-to-day here at home but we are not immune to tragedy.
We only have to look to the provinces of Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia to see senseless violence can change a community in a heartbeat.
The loss of life at James Smith First Nation in Saskatchewan two weeks ago is heartbreaking and appalling.
And while fingers crossed we won’t ever have to deal with the tyranny of a dictator, simmering in the background of our homegrown issues is a policing system that isn’t working for the people.
Rural Canadians are at the heart of the lack of coverage and that misery must stop.
Do we need more RCMP? Do First Nations need their own tribal police units? Nobody knows for sure, but something has got to give.
Just like the crisis that happens when our health care system is not equipped to deal with emergencies, no more Canadian communities should wake up to multiple lives lost because help wasn’t close at hand.
