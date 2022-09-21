Lester MacPherson, Jim Williams and Fiddlers’ Sons pose with the late Charlie Fraser. The musicians will perform together Thursday, September 22 at 8 pm during the final show of the Egg Farmers of PEI Close to the Ground Concert Series at Kaylee Hall, Pooles Corner. Submitted photo
Thursday, September 22 at 8 pm will be the finale show of The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series at Kaylee Hall. We may continue the show next year at a nearby venue, but of course, it will never be the same as it has been for 19 summers at the unique and welcoming place that was the Kaylee Hall. I know there will be mixed feelings, during our finale this year but I would like everyone to help us bid the hall farewell with joy in our hearts.
I want to imagine Ruth, Charlie, Kenny, Shirley and Randy smiling down at us and maybe cutting a rug in the great beyond. From the stage, I know I will be almost able to see my late father’s giant hands raised and applauding his favourite fiddle tunes. Perhaps you might be thinking of someone you wish was still with us on Thursday night as well. I recruited two of my favourite Island musicians as our special guests and guys who have been with me from the first season to help lift everyone up.
This week Fiddlers’ Sons and Cynthia MacLeod welcome special guests Lester MacPherson and Mr Jim Williams. Lester MacPherson, known as The Island’s Country Gentleman, has been playing his brand of classic country music across PEI and the Maritimes for decades. He has performed at countless benefits, ceilidhs, concerts, festivals and events. He has shared the stage with many of the region’s most popular entertainers including Smiling Bill MacCormack and Bugsy Green. His albums have garnered several music awards and nominations. He will be accompanied at Kaylee Hall this week by guitar player and vocalist Jim Williams. Williams is a sought-after side man, and has performed with several popular Island bands over the years including Midnight Holler, Rumors and Shortcut. He currently accompanies dynamic Island artist Chad Matthews and plays and sings a variety of musical styles.
It has been a year like no other at Kaylee Hall and I would like to sign off with a word of thanks to those who made it possible. We simply wouldn’t be able to operate without the generosity of our title sponsor The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island. A special tip of the hat to them for all of the swag they gave us this year including reusable bags, pens and recipe books. Many thanks to our event sponsors - The Island’s Country 95.1 FM CFCY, Provincial Credit Union, The Eastern Graphic, Nabuurs Gardens, MR Seafoods, Red Shores Racetrack and Casino, and Lobster Prince Edward Island.
We also enjoyed assistance from many program sponsors whose listings you will find in our event brochures. I am very proud to associate our music and events with so many community-minded businesses in our area. If you like the concerts, be sure to give them all a tip of the hat the next time you need their products and services.
A special thanks goes to the Fraser family, Gary, Charlene, Scotty, Danny, Lorne and other devoted Fraser family volunteers including Heather Kemp, Judy Johnston, Dolores Johnson, Gerald and Judy Butler, Gloria Shaw, Judy Lynn MacLure Johnston and Myra Taylor.
My respect and gratitude goes out to the best bandmates a singer ever had - John B Webster, Keelin Wedge, Cynthia MacLeod and Allison Giggey. A big thank you to stage hand Chad Acorn for all the help setting up and tearing down each week.
Thanks to all of our extraordinary guests this season. There were many musical highlights over the 19 years we played the hall and this year certainly followed suit. Most sincere praise goes to my partner in crime, Marlene MacDonald, who puts a smile on people’s faces from the minute they enter the hall. (And she cuts a fine figure in a dress while doing so!) Last and most important is a sincere word of thanks to all of the local music enthusiasts who attended our shows. We wouldn’t have made a second year, let alone 19, without people coming out to enjoy. I hope to see you all out Thursday night for our finale, it’s sure to be a bittersweet night. Although we are sad it is coming to an end let’s choose to be happy it happened, and celebrate one of the most unique Island gathering places that there ever was.
