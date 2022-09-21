Eddy column

Thursday, September 22 at 8 pm will be the finale show of The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series at Kaylee Hall. We may continue the show next year at a nearby venue, but of course, it will never be the same as it has been for 19 summers at the unique and welcoming place that was the Kaylee Hall. I know there will be mixed feelings, during our finale this year but I would like everyone to help us bid the hall farewell with joy in our hearts.

I want to imagine Ruth, Charlie, Kenny, Shirley and Randy smiling down at us and maybe cutting a rug in the great beyond. From the stage, I know I will be almost able to see my late father’s giant hands raised and applauding his favourite fiddle tunes. Perhaps you might be thinking of someone you wish was still with us on Thursday night as well. I recruited two of my favourite Island musicians as our special guests and guys who have been with me from the first season to help lift everyone up.

Lester MacPherson, Jim Williams and Fiddlers’ Sons pose with the late Charlie Fraser. The musicians will perform together Thursday, September 22 at 8 pm during the final show of the Egg Farmers of PEI Close to the Ground Concert Series at Kaylee Hall, Pooles Corner. Submitted photo

