Gold Mine

The Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI have put the Gold Mine toonie draw on hold in accordance to Public Health regulations.

The goal is to protect the health and well-being of the 15-20 loyal volunteers who gather each week to do the draw.

Rotary boxes at participating outlets were picked up on Monday and won’t be returned until restrictions are eased. The online module is also paused at this time.

This would have been a rollover week and the winnings will be for a three-week period when the draw resumes.

