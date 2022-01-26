Gold Mine draw on hold Jan 26, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI have put the Gold Mine toonie draw on hold in accordance to Public Health regulations.The goal is to protect the health and well-being of the 15-20 loyal volunteers who gather each week to do the draw. Rotary boxes at participating outlets were picked up on Monday and won’t be returned until restrictions are eased. The online module is also paused at this time.This would have been a rollover week and the winnings will be for a three-week period when the draw resumes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Draw Gold Mine Toonie Pei Rotary Club Regulation Rotary Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 9 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Share Your Joy! Share Your Joy! Bulletin Latest News F Arlene Acorn Gerald "Gerry" Meredith Sad day for fellow Cape Breton Horsepeople CFIA official to answer questions before committee Slip sliding on the slopes Many hands connect to rescue family pet from icy water in Murray River Closures take toll on fitness facilities Gold Mine draw on hold Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFive Minute InterviewSouris bodybuilder earns five gold medals in Atlantic competitionRebecca Jane Wilchynski285 PSB employees refuse to divulge vaccine statusJohn Charles MacLeanTherese Marie AllainStaffing shortage results in 8 manor beds sitting emptyKoady Chaisson remembered for humble and calming personalityGordon “Dale” MacPhailFrom old to new again: Belle River couple employ vision to revitalize houses Images Videos CommentedKoady Chaisson remembered for humble and calming personality (1)Mont Carmel arrest cuts drug supplier off from West Prince (1)PEI’s potato industry (1)
