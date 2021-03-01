The Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI Gold Mine draw has been postponed until after the current three-day modified red alert period which began at midnight Monday.
Collections from the Gold Mine boxes for this week’s draw (Monday, March 1) are being kept in a secure location. A decision on how to proceed will be made on Wednesday after Public Health gives further direction on how the draw can be safely completed.
Gold Mine co-chair Pat Campbell said it takes a considerable number of volunteers, charity workers and Rotary members to complete the toonie draw process.
“Under the current guidelines from Public Health regarding no gatherings, we feel it is the responsible decision to make at this time and delay making the draw,” she said.
Players can deposit their toonies for next week’s draw as usual.
Remember, there is now an option to play Gold Mine online. For those using this option, your toonie will be played and processed online as usual.
