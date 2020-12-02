The Rotary Club of Montague & Eastern PEI recently launched an online option to play Gold Mine.
“The big news is there are now two ways to play Rotary Gold Mine,” Maureen MacDonald, member of the Gold Mine Committee and secretary of the club, said.
“People can continue to play as they always have in stores, but for whatever reason, if they choose to play online we now have a website set up for them to do so,” she said.
For everyone’s convenience several training videos are featured on the site.
“For people who are used to being on computers it is pretty straightforward, but if you are not used to that sort of thing the training videos are certainly helpful,” Ms MacDonald added. “Current players should be aware that when they go online, they “claim” their numbers. The videos are incredibly helpful and we encourage everyone to watch them before they attempt to play online.”
The idea to add the online feature came about when the weekly lottery was forced to stop temporarily during the COVID lockdown.
“We realized when we had to shut down the actual fundraising model we had could be improved,” Ms MacDonald said.
“We literally had no fundraising coming in between March and July and that impacts what our club can do to support our eastern PEI communities.”
“We are an eastern PEI club and it is important to us that we continue to support our 13 stores that allow us to do our fundraising through them and at the same time it provides them with some extra traffic coming in,” she said.
The website https://rotarygoldminepei.ca/ is now live.
Online players are required to add funds to their account using a credit card. The minimum amount is $10 and that allows a number to be played for five weeks. Players also have the option to play up to 52 weeks in advance. A fee of 4 per cent will be charged. Participants will need an active email address to play online. Libraries in eastern PEI are offering to help folks set up their online accounts if needed.
Players should be aware there is a black-out time every Monday from 9 am-7 pm where payments cannot be made for the new online option.
