The yearly audit for the Rotary Gold Mine fundraiser was completed on November 6th. Rotarians and Gold Mine staff reviewed all Gold Mine numbers to ensure the accuracy of the numbers in play and the required contact information for each number.
An updated player’s list is being compiled and will be available for players to check in January at the Gold Mine stores that have the toonie boxes.
Players should inform Gold Mine staff of any changes to their phone numbers or addresses, or if they wish to stop playing their number. Players can complete a Change of Information slip or a Retire Number slip at the store where they play their toonie.
Family members of infirm or deceased players are also asked to contact Gold Mine to retire the number or change the name on the number if a family member wishes to continue to play it.
Players who have claimed their numbers in the online system may make any of these necessary changes themselves by going online and going into their profile tab.
There are several numbers being played that have missing information. If you are playing one of these numbers, please contact the Gold Mine staff.
All Gold Mine players who haven’t already done so are encouraged to go to https://rotarygoldminepei.ca/ to register to play Rotary Gold Mine online. Players will receive a user name and password and can go into their account at any time to update their information or add funds to their account. Funds can be added for a minimum of five weeks or a maximum of 52 weeks. Never worry about forgetting to play your toonie again.
In recognition of the Christmas season, in addition to the regular toonie draw on Monday, December 20th, Rotary Gold Mine will have five bonus draws for $500 each. Please remember to play.
