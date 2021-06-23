A return to PEI was overdue for the Canadian Tour, 21 years after its last tournament on the Island.
Having the PEI Open and Brudenell River Classic come to the Three Rivers area is a big deal. It’s good news for local businesses, the courses, golf fans and the province.
There’s no reason the Island should not be a staple of the tour every year, with its well-earned reputation as Canada’s golfing gem, and things are trending in that direction. The executive director of the tour said the hope is for these two events to run annually for many years to come.
The timing will offer much-needed relief to the Island’s tourism industry, now and in the future, and could be a symbol of PEI’s emergence from the pandemic.
There are no Islanders currently on the Canadian Tour, which is disappointing, although it is in a state of flux having cancelled the 2020 season and allowing only Canadian-based golfers to play this year.
The string of tournaments hosted by Brudenell and other Island courses in the 1990s are still remembered by many and some golfers who played here, like Kirk Triplett (Washington State) and Grant Waite (New Zealand), went on to some success on the PGA Tour.
It’s time to create a new legacy with some of today’s top emerging Canadian players coming to the Island, and surely some will carve a path to the PGA Tour in years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.