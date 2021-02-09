Scott Annear, Dayna Holland and Bernie Holland had an interesting game against Cathy MacLean, Barry MacDonald, Jason MacDonald and Jamie White. I say interesting due to the fact that Scott, as skip, hardly made a shot and Dayna made all the important ones. It wouldn’t surprise me if there was a team meeting and Scott got bumped to lead.
The Wednesday night competitive had a match between Phil MacDonald and Travis Coffin. Larry Richards may have to make a new scoreboard as Phillip ran out of room to mark his score. The sad part of this bad beating is it was Travis’s birthday. Not sure but I think he ate too much cake and it threw him off balance.
Preston Higginbotham, Bill Power, Ann MacDonald and Tom Perigo were the hot team on Thursday playing against Floyd Stewart, Randy Messet, Susan Watts and Stephanie Perigo. I must say it hasn’t taken Preston long to get back into the game.
Big shout-out to this week’s trivia winners. The gang from Lady Slipper restaurant had an impressive 24 out of 25 setting a high bar for their competitors.
Good luck to our teams going to the PEI provincial stick curling championships this week. The Montague Curling Club is sending six teams to compete in this prestigious event being hosted by the Cornwall Curling Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.