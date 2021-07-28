Who knew just how awesome it would be to see smiles again.
Well I guess we all did.
No more hesitantly mumbling hello to the people you meet because you aren’t sure whether you actually know them or not.
No more shouting at people you do talk to because you aren’t sure if they can hear you.
A couple of weeks into mandatory masks no longer being a thing in most places has been a freedom like no other.
Of course there are places where masks are still important and there are people who still need or want that extra layer of security, but there is a noticeable difference in people’s demeanor.
Especially for those of us who wear glasses. No more fogging up at the most inconvenient times.
In the winter months donning a mask outside was actually a plus.
There were no cold blasts of freezing air to the face, but of course once the blistering heat of summer hit the opposite was true.
Who hasn’t hated dealing with that hot sticky feeling?
For now let’s enjoy the freedom and hope mandatory masks are in the rearview mirror for good.
Charlotte MacAulay
(0) comments
