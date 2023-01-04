The last column of the year should be an easy one to write, right? Since I began writing these columns, this is the third time I’ve seen the calendar switch to a new year. Yet, I wasn’t sure where to go, so I thought I’d review what I wrote at this time in 2020 and again last year.
In 2020, I wrote about how I was spending my 285th straight day in pyjama pants and a tee shirt. Something new was coming at us every day. The entire planet experienced things, the likes of which we’d never seen before, because of COVID. These were things basically no one saw coming. And while our COVID woes amplified in 2022, I certainly can’t take the same approach as I did in 2020, because, well, almost everyone saw it coming.
In 2021, perhaps from COVID fatigue, my last column of the year dealt with wrestling with Air Canada, trying to get some flights to Florida changed. Since we were dealing with the new Omicron wave at that point, we had already cancelled our planned trip to Ontario to spend Christmas with the kids and grandkids, and, at that point, we felt our trip to Florida at the end of May was, at the very least, in jeopardy. We did end up going. To Florida, not to Christmas.
So that brings us to this year’s calendar flip from 2022 to 2023 last weekend. My 2022 certainly ended on a high note, family wise, as Heather and I were in Ontario spending Christmas with my kids and grandkids for the first time since 2019.
It has been 1,098 days since my family last gathered for Christmas together.
But for the most part 2022 can be summed up in one word. Fiona. The storm brought generational damage and permanent change to so many on the Island. Recovery will take years. But, I think we’re up for it. If Fiona was the low point of 2022, the actions of thousands of Islanders chipping in and lending a helping hand to family, friends and strangers alike, had to be the high. Islanders. Coming together. That’s what we do.
But we had some highs in 2022 as a family to be sure. On October 30, while I was on my Danube River cruise, the one which took 1,359 days to come to fruition (thank you COVID), my daughter Lindsay got engaged in Vienna, Austria to her partner Jeff. We were in the plaza in front of St. Stephen’s Cathedral when Jeff dropped to one knee and popped the question in front of his parents, me, and hundreds of other happily shocked onlookers. We immediately celebrated with an impromptu schnitzel dinner at one of Vienna’s finest Italian restaurants. Regardless of the seeming disconnect between Italian and schnitzel, it was pretty good. (Or maybe we were all just still on a high after the engagement, I’m not sure.)
My daughter Sarah and husband Pete, and grandkids Paisley and Savannah made it here in July for the second straight year, and Heather’s son Connor and partner Alysha came in for a couple weeks from Red Lake, Ontario where Connor is a pilot. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention how much of a highlight our Canada AM reunion was. For the first time in almost six years, Bev, Marci, Seamus and I were together and we met at our place in PEI. We beached it, went to the theatre, FaceTimed some colleagues we hadn’t seen in years and sat and talked for hours on the back deck. Politics was the furthest thing from any discussion, despite the fact Canada AM has more federal cabinet ministers than Alberta.
So now we head into the great unknown of 2023. I think it best not to make any predictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.