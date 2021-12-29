A Graphic file photo from 2019 shows Zach Arsenault, then a member of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Charlottetown Islanders, dropping the puck to officially start the 51st Goodwill Games Exchange between the Montague Pee Wee Norsemen and the Mount Hamilton Blues. Representing Montague was Connor Gotell, left, and Mount Hamilton Blues Reid Lammers. Arsenault is an alumni of the exchange. The exchange is once again cancelled due to the pandemic.
Goodwill Games organizers have made the difficult decision to cancel the March 2022 trip to Hamilton due to accelerated Covid spread after the discovery of the Omicron variant.
The hockey exchange has been going since 1969 and this is the second straight year peewee-aged Montague Norsemen players will not make the trip to face the Mount Hamilton Blues on their home ice in Ontario.
Organizer Mike Annear said there was no way the trip could go ahead in light of the current situation, particularly with PEI shutting down recreational sports.
“I don’t think you have to look far with all the goings-on in the country right now,” he said. “We can say maybe sports teams will be travelling in March, but how late do you wait? We have buses that need to be paid for, we have fundraising that needs to be done, we have 15 to 18 families that need to make plans. It didn’t make sense to try to proceed. It wasn’t safe.”
He said the trip is about more than hockey. The exchange includes sightseeing, and it’s unknown whether places like the Hockey Hall of Fame and Niagara Falls would even be open to visitors.
Before Omicron began to spread at breakneck pace, there was plenty of optimism for the 2022 trip to go ahead, Mr Annear said.
“We were full steam ahead. The bus was booked. The hotel was booked,” he said. “We’ve held off as long as we could and now with everything that’s happened, we had to shut it down.”
There were other issues to sort out, like getting all the kids vaccinated. He said that would have been difficult with the stress PEI’s health care system is under right now.
“With all the time being spent on people isolating, testing, the weight on the system, there’s no way these kids are (all) going to be double-vaccinated.”
The news is a blow for the players, because they only get one chance to go on this trip. The Montague and Hamilton teams visit each other on alternate years.
“You’re only in peewee for two years and the away trip is every second year. This is the second group that has missed the opportunity to travel. (By 2023) hopefully the world will return to somewhat normal and we’ll be able to host them again,” he said.
Despite back-to-back cancellations, there is still plenty of interest in the exchange and Mr Annear is confident it will resume once the pandemic wanes.
