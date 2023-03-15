Members of this year’s Montague team in the Goodwill Games hockey exchange include Jorja Carpenter, Penelope Clory, Nate MacKenzie, Cooper Roche, Lexis Guindon, Spencer Hayes, Allie Garrett, Maxim MacLean, Brooklyn MacKenzie, Cale Nelson, Nate McAree, Ty Baker, Brae-lynn Walker, JP Johnston, Austin Clory, Owen Kerwin, Tristen MacPhee, Ben Annear and Kieran Peters, along with coaches Luke Collings, Nolan Irving and Jack Panting. Dan MacKinnon Photography photo
March 1970 - The Montague Peewees were an excited group of hockey players as they left for a one week trip to Hamilton, Ontario where they would compete against several local teams as well as participate in a tournament. A full schedule of other activities have also been lined up for the youngsters. The members of the team are, front row, from the left, Gary Campbell, Wade Nicholson, Cameron Beck, John Fitzpatrick, John MacLean, Ivan Hughes and Larry Irving. Back row: Rick Campbell, Scott Johnston, Sheldon Hume, John Bruce, Brian McCarron, Pius Walsh, John Clements and Danny Hendricken. Graphic file photo
In March 2020, a crew of minor hockey players from the Montague area was about to depart for Hamilton for the 52nd annual Goodwill Games when the rug was pulled out from under them by an emerging new virus.
Three long years later, the 52nd annual hockey exchange between the Montague Norsemen and Mount Hamilton Blues is finally taking place this week in Montague.
The host team is made up of 19 kids from five teams, and they’re sporting new jerseys for this year’s event.
Their first game against the Blues was Monday night. Game 2 is Wednesday at 7 pm, and the third game and closing ceremonies will take place Thursday at 7:40 pm at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague. No admission is charged to the games and the public is welcome.
The annual exchange was started in 1968 by Mary Hennebery of New Perth and her brother Ernie McKenna of Hamilton. Teams from the two communities took turns visiting each other every year afterward - until COVID struck.
Brooklyn MacKenzie is one of the players this year and she said they are lucky after peewee-age kids did not get to take part the last three years.
A member of the Central Storm AAA female team, she said it would be a “pretty cool experience” and she looked forward most to playing the actual games, as well as meeting the visiting players.
Her dad Darcy also played and coached in the exchange in past years.
There are many off-ice activities planned throughout the week and she was excited to go skiing at Brookvale on Wednesday afternoon.
JP Johnston of the AAA Kings County Kings said he was looking forward to skiing and going to a Charlottetown Islanders game Tuesday night.
“I’m excited. It’s going to be fun,” he said. “I’m happy I get to play.”
He is another second-generation Goodwill Games participant. His dad Chris played when he was younger.
“I think it’s pretty cool that my dad was in it and so am I.”
Jack Panting played in the Games close to two decades ago and this year he’s coaching for the first time after fellow coaches Luke Collings and Nolan Irving asked him to jump on board.
In his first year of peewee the team travelled to Hamilton and saw sights like the CN Tower, Rogers Centre and Niagara Falls. They also crossed the border into Buffalo and went to an NHL game. The next year he was part of the Montague host team and his family was one of many who billeted visiting kids.
Panting said one of the great things about the exchange is it gives the kids a chance to travel across the country, something normally only afforded to players at very elite levels of the game.
For the players from Hamilton, coming to eastern PEI presents a very different lifestyle.
“Everything’s different. It’s not so busy. They come from busy cities and they come here and it’s a totally different atmosphere.”
Longtime organizer Mike Annear said one of the changes in recent years is billets are able to communicate with visiting players and their families via social media before the exchange to make any necessary arrangements.
The tournament host used to be the Montague Norsemen peewee AA team, but now it’s a combination of players from several local teams. Parents apply for their kids to take part and this year everyone who applied made the team.
One benefit of the blended roster approach is relatives on different teams get to play together for the first time.
That will be the case this week for cousins Allie Garrett of the Central Storm and Cooper Roche of Kings County AAA. Cooper is another second-generation player following in the footsteps of his dad Everett.
Other teams supplying players for the Games this year are the Montague Norsemen female and male A teams, and the Northumberland Bruins AA male squad.
The Mount Hamilton players arrived on Saturday. Other activities the two teams will enjoy this week include a Junior B playoff game, a skills competition, curling, a tour of the Montague fire hall, swimming, visiting Ponds Edge dairy farm in Little Pond and pinball in Cornwall.
