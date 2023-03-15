both teams

Players from the Mount Hamilton Blues and Montague Norsemen are participating in the Goodwill Games for the first time since 2019. Dan MacKinnon Photography

In March 2020, a crew of minor hockey players from the Montague area was about to depart for Hamilton for the 52nd annual Goodwill Games when the rug was pulled out from under them by an emerging new virus.

Three long years later, the 52nd annual hockey exchange between the Montague Norsemen and Mount Hamilton Blues is finally taking place this week in Montague.

good will

Members of this year’s Montague team in the Goodwill Games hockey exchange include Jorja Carpenter, Penelope Clory, Nate MacKenzie, Cooper Roche, Lexis Guindon, Spencer Hayes, Allie Garrett, Maxim MacLean, Brooklyn MacKenzie, Cale Nelson, Nate McAree, Ty Baker, Brae-lynn Walker, JP Johnston, Austin Clory, Owen Kerwin, Tristen MacPhee, Ben Annear and Kieran Peters, along with coaches Luke Collings, Nolan Irving and Jack Panting. Dan MacKinnon Photography photo
1970

March 1970 - The Montague Peewees were an excited group of hockey players as they left for a one week trip to Hamilton, Ontario where they would compete against several local teams as well as participate in a tournament. A full schedule of other activities have also been lined up for the youngsters. The members of the team are, front row, from the left, Gary Campbell, Wade Nicholson, Cameron Beck, John Fitzpatrick, John MacLean, Ivan Hughes and Larry Irving. Back row: Rick Campbell, Scott Johnston, Sheldon Hume, John Bruce, Brian McCarron, Pius Walsh, John Clements and Danny Hendricken. Graphic file photo
practise

Members of the Montague team for the 52nd annual Goodwill Games hockey exchange work on drills during a practice at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre on March 7. Josh Lewis photo

The Goodwill Games exchange between Montague and Mount Hamilton is back for the first time since 2019.

