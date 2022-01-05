In the span of a week before Christmas, Brandon Gormley represented Team Canada at an international tournament and was traded to a contender in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).
Now he has his sights set on making Canada’s roster for the Olympics in Beijing next month.
The Murray River native scored two goals in the Channel One Cup in Moscow in mid-December before returning to his KHL team, Dinamo Riga, for one game. Then he was traded to Russian club Lokomotiv Yaroslavl for cash just before Christmas.
“Any opportunity to put the Canadian jersey on as a player, you always jump at that,” he said. “It was fun to get together with a bunch of Canadian guys and go out there and play.”
Gormley scored on a one-timer against Sweden, dropping to one knee for a vintage Brett Hull-style goal, but he admits he almost missed the puck.
“He made a nice pass through the seam. I didn’t think he was going to be able to get it through so I started heading toward the net. The boys were giving me a hard time about that one. It wasn’t the hardest shot I’ve ever taken.”
Gormley thinks his tournament performance bolstered his case for the Olympic team. With the Spengler Cup cancelled, the Channel One Cup was the only tune-up for Canadian hopefuls.
“It’s unfortunate the NHL guys are not going (to the Olympics). Obviously, if I get the opportunity I’ll be happy to represent Canada. That’s a dream come true for anybody. I think that’d be a really cool experience.”
But he acknowledged with the Omicron variant running rampant globally, the Olympics could be postponed.
Gormley is one of three Islanders with a shot at making the team, along with Morgan Ellis of East Bideford and Josh Currie of Charlottetown.
In the KHL, meanwhile, Gormley has gone from Riga, last in the Western Conference, to Lokomotiv, sitting sixth in the conference.
Riga is known as a stepping stone into the KHL, he said, where players are still in the European Union rather than living in Russia. He posted 11 points in 26 games there.
“Hopefully you can play well there and then move onto some of the bigger teams. That’s where you want to be. You want to have a chance to win,” he said. “It’s exciting to come in and be on a good team and get excited for the playoffs coming up here.”
It took some time for his Russian visa to come through but he hoped to make his Lokomotiv debut this week. He spent time with his fiancee, Colette Thibodeau, in Riga over the holidays but she was not able to join him in Russia.
In Yaroslavl, the team has a hotel-like facility for its players, with meals and other needs taken care of, so he doesn’t have to find a spot to live in a place where he doesn’t know the language. Yaroslavl is four hours northeast of Moscow.
Gormley looks forward to the 15 or so games left in the regular season and the Gagarin Cup playoffs, which he expects to open some doors for him next year. He’s currently on a one-year contract.
“There’s a lot of good teams up there at the top, a lot of skilled players. It’s fun playing against those guys every night. It’s a good challenge. We’ve got a tough schedule coming up with a lot of the big teams those last 10 or 12 games, so almost like playoff hockey right off the hop.”
Although it was another Christmas away from home for Gormley, he always appreciates the love from back home, with many people reaching out.
Gormley is the son of Darren and Sharon Gormley of Murray River.
