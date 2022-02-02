Brandon Gormley travels with Team Canada to Beijing this week knowing his family, hometown and the entire Island are behind him.
Murray River has been buzzing with excitement since he was named to the Olympic roster on January 25, as is his fiancee Colette Thibodeau and her family in Calgary, and his sister in British Columbia.
The 29-year-old defenceman will realize a dream come true this month that most people never get a sniff of.
His grandmother, Myrna MacPherson of Murray River, has been following his career since he was about 3-years-old. And she’s got the scrapbooks to prove it.
“I thought maybe I was through with scrapbooking, but I think I’m going to have to get another one,” she said.
The day he found out he was on the team, he video called her and shared the news. She said it still hasn’t sunk in.
“It’s what he’s been working toward and what he wanted. It’s been a struggle for him. He’s done well.”
Some of the games will be overnight here, and Gormley asked his grandmother if she was up for that.
“I said, ‘well, my schedule’s not too heavy. I guess if I have to stay up all night and sleep all day, I’ll do that.’”
Having her grandson reach the pinnacle of sport reminds Mrs MacPherson of a great moment in his career that her late husband, Ralph, got to see not long before he died in 2017.
Gormley was playing for Canada at the Spengler Cup and the MacPhersons continued to watch the play on TV even while waiting for an ambulance that was called to take an ailing Ralph to hospital. The paramedics arrived and began to help him out of his chair, but he was trying to peek around them to watch the game.
“He said, ‘just a minute now,’ then Brandon scored and away he went. That was one of his last memories.”
Gormley’s mom, Sharon, said she and his dad Darren are full of pride for their son’s accomplishment.
“I’s unreal. It’s the Olympics. Who ever thought that would happen? We’re so excited for him.”
He’s put a lot of hard work in over the years, with plenty of ups and downs from his junior hockey exploits to the NHL and now establishing himself in Europe, she said.
“Hockey’s all he ever wanted to do. He’s living the dream. This is something everybody would love to do. It’s wonderful to see his hard work pay off.”
When the news came out, the Gormleys immediately received messages and phone calls, even from parents of kids he played with or against in minor hockey.
“There’s been tons of support from all over the Island, and there always has been.”
Once the NHL pulled out of the Olympics due to the current Omicron wave, the Gormleys knew Brandon had a chance, but to see his name on the roster was something else. The International Ice Hockey Federation inadvertently released the Canadian roster the day before the official announcement, and Sharon said it was emotional to see his name in print.
Gormley has played for Team Canada several times before, but this will be by far the biggest honour.
“He always said every time he puts that jersey on, it’s a really great feeling for him.”
Playing in Europe is a lifestyle that has required a lot of sacrifice, Sharon said. He’s away from his family, and while Colette was able to stay with him in Riga for the first few months of the season, once he was traded to Russian club Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, she had to go home.
He is the first Olympian from Kings County since Brad Richards of Murray Harbour played for Canada at 2006 in Torino, Italy.
Gormley, a former first-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes, has 11 points in 28 games in the KHL this season.
Team Canada GM Shane Doan told The Graphic he’s known Gormley for a long time, dating back to their time with the Coyotes, and once other Team Canada decision-makers got to see him play at the Channel One Cup in December, they agreed with Doan’s assessment of his play.
“He’s a consistent player with the ability to control the game from the back end. He played really well for us at the Channel One Cup,” Doan said. “This is a good opportunity to get noticed. He’s settled into being a reliable defenceman and he has enough size to move the puck well.”
Canada’s first game at the Beijing Olympics is on February 10 against Germany. They also play the US on February 12 and China on February 13 before the playoffs begin.
