Brandon Gormley has climbed the ranks to the best hockey league in Europe after signing a one-year deal with Latvian team Dinamo Riga in August.
The Murray River native said a few other teams were interested but his goal was to play in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), which is mostly based in Russia with teams in several other countries.
“In the back of my mind it was always a league you wanted to play in. When the opportunity presented itself, it was a pretty easy decision to make the jump.”
The 29-year-old defenceman said there’s more freewheeling offensive play than the Swedish or German leagues he played in previously.
“The hockey’s really good. It’s fast, high-skilled, fun hockey to play,” he said. “I think the style really suits my game quite well.”
Gormley arrived in Latvia a week before the season began, missing training camp, so it’s been an adjustment. But he expects to settle into a substantial role on the back end.
He’s registered a goal and two assists through four games, as of last week. There are four other Canadians on the roster.
Dinamo Riga finished last in the 2020-21 season and has lost three of four so far this year.
Gormley enjoys living in Riga, the Latvian capital, and seeing cities in Russia on road trips. He’s been able to explore his surroundings more this year with light COVID restrictions.
“Riga’s a beautiful city. It’s a really cool mix - it’s got the old town with a lot of history, but it’s quite modern as well,” he said. “It’s been a great experience here in Latvia.”
There are some long flights, including two games a year against a pair of teams in the far east of Russia, though the team has its own plane. Gormley said he doesn’t mind the travel and it’s similar to the NHL lifestyle of flying all over North America.
“It’s fun to get on the road and see other parts of the world.”
Gormley managed to come home to the Island this summer for a couple of weeks, for the first time since the summer of 2019.
