Were I a betting man, I would lay down good money on Murray River’s Brandon Gormley playing for Canada at next month’s Olympics in Beijing.
If the Games go ahead, that is. Canadian Olympic official Dick Pound says the Games are unlikely to be cancelled, but it is possible. Another administrator confidently proclaimed on December 7 they would not be postponed, but much has changed since then.
Assuming the Games do go ahead, Gormley is likely to not only make the team but play a major role, an opportunity created by the NHL’s decision to pull out because of Covid.
Chris Peters, a former ESPN hockey writer now working for Daily Faceoff, had the defenceman on Canada’s top pair in his projected roster.
Gormley possesses a combination of experience and pedigree very few Canadian blueliners outside the NHL have. The 29-year-old played 58 NHL games, five seasons in the AHL and has since starred in Europe’s top leagues - in Russia, Sweden, Finland and Germany.
He has also represented Canada at the World Juniors and the Spengler Cup and is a former NHL first-round pick. His offensive instincts and size make him a prime candidate to help anchor the Canadian blueline and play in all situations.
Gormley’s jump to the KHL this season has been a big step in his career. It’s the best league in Europe and arguably the second-best in the world. Being traded to bottom-feeder Riga to playoff team Lokomotiv helped too.
Along with being an incredible experience, wearing the maple leaf at the Olympics would raise his profile further in Europe. It would open the door to possibly signing with one of the KHL’s elite teams in the off-season.
If the Olympics go ahead and Gormley plays for Team Canada, many Islanders will be glued to their TVs, even for games played in the middle of the night.
The Winter Olympics are scheduled to start February 4. Men’s hockey will be played from the 9th to the 20th with Canada facing off against Germany in their first game on February 10.
