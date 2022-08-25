Brandon Gormley will play hockey in Russia again this fall, but this time the parka and longjohns won’t be necessary.
The Murray River defenceman has signed with HC Sochi, in the southern Black Sea resort city that hosted the 2014 Olympics.
Brandon Gormley will play hockey in Russia again this fall, but this time the parka and longjohns won’t be necessary.
The Murray River defenceman has signed with HC Sochi, in the southern Black Sea resort city that hosted the 2014 Olympics.
Fresh off his July 25 wedding to longtime fiancee Colette Thibodeau, which was delayed by the pandemic, Gormley said the climate in Sochi factored into his decision. The city is 1,900 km south of his previous team in Yaroslavl and rarely drops below freezing in the winter.
“Sochi’s a great city, one of the nicest cities in Russia. There were a couple of teams in the mix, but I was happy to go there.”
Another draw is Sochi’s rink and facilities, which were built brand new for the Winter Games.
Most teams on his radar for this season were clubs in the Kontinental Hockey League, widely considered Europe’s best and the second or third-best league in the world. There was some hesitation over whether to go back, given the situation in Ukraine, but his North American friends around the league decided to return.
“It’s a great league,” he said. “It’s fun hockey to play, high skill, high pace and as hockey players that’s what we want to play. It’s unfortunate what’s going on there right now, but we’re not really part of that, we’re there to play hockey and do our job.”
As of last week Gormley and Thibodeau were still at home in Calgary, waiting for visa paperwork to go through. The KHL season starts on September 3.
Fortunately, Thibodeau will be able to join him this season in Sochi. Last season she moved with him to Riga, Latvia, where he started the year, but when he was traded to Yaroslavl she had to go home.
“I was happy we were able to get to a good city she’s going to enjoy as well,” he said. “We’re both happy about the situation and the opportunity we have in front of us.”
When they are cleared to travel, it will be a more complex route due to airspace sanctions implemented by Canada and the European Union on travel to Russia. Gormley expects they’ll have to fly through Dubai instead of a more direct route.
He looks forward to improving on his first year in the KHL, which saw him post 11 points in 28 games and make the Canadian Olympic team before a positive test for Covid derailed his tournament.
“It was a tough break for me with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity robbed from me by a Covid test. But you definitely build on that and take the positives out of it that you made the team and should’ve been playing those games.”
HC Sochi finished 21st in the 24-team KHL last year with 18 wins in 48 games. Gormley said they’re not a top team but are usually competitive enough to fight for a playoff spot.
Meanwhile, the wedding last month was a long time coming for the pair, and it was important to be able to do it the way they wanted. They had guests fly in to Halifax with some events in the area and a golf tournament and the ceremony at the Fox Harb’r resort. Some guests decided to spend the next week on the Island.
“They got to tour around and see Murray River and Kings County where I grew up, everything that makes that place so special to us. They were blown away with the people and the community. It’s always a proud moment when you’re bringing people to the east coast.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.