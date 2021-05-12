Murray River native Brandon Gormley is back in Canada after his Straubing Tigers narrowly lost in the first round of Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga playoffs.
The Tigers nearly pulled off a shocking upset over top-ranked Adler Mannheim, blowing a 3-0 lead with 10 minutes left in the deciding Game 3 before losing in overtime.
Gormley, a 29-year-old defenceman, had three assists in the series, including one on the overtime winner in Game 1.
“Unfortunately, we had a pretty big lead but couldn’t hang on. They had a good push in the third. It’s a tough way to lose,” he said.
The team had squeaked into the final playoff spot after winning their last game of the regular season, finishing 34 points behind Mannheim.
After signing with Straubing in December 2020, Gormley posted three goals and 17 points in 34 games while playing upwards of 20 minutes a night, including time on the power play.
“I was happy with how I played,” he said. “It’s always a little different, you come to a new team in a new league and it takes some time to adjust. Once I got in a bit of a rhythm, I thought my play took off toward the end of the year.”
Gormley is confident he’ll have several options in Europe next season, whether it’s in Germany, back in Sweden where he played previously or elsewhere. For now he’s focusing on a one or two-year contract.
Gormley admits his ability to speak German still isn’t very good. That’s because about half his teammates were also from North America. Germany allows more import players than most other leagues in Europe.
“It doesn’t feel like you’re quite so far from home,” he said. “Everybody speaks English in the room.”
Although the pandemic meant his only glimpses of the country were on road trips with the team, he said living in Germany was a great experience.
“It’s a great country,” he said. “There’s so much to see and do, but obviously that was all shut down this year.”
Gormley and his partner live in Calgary, but they hope to get home to PEI this summer if travel restrictions allow. He hasn’t seen friends and family since before the pandemic began.
“I appreciate everybody reaching out and following along. Mom and Dad (Darren and Sharon) get a lot of calls and questions when talking to people in the community.”
