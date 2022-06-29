Great entertainment value in the June 23 Guardian ... if your sense of humour is twisted and dark. Perhaps that is a side effect of Covid.
After choking on my apple juice (bought discount at a Dollar Store and the only bargain I’ve found in months of rising prices), I finished reading the story on page 2 ‘PEI inflation hits 11 per cent’. I would have thought the story ranked page one status but apparently a bare field where snow was piled 13 stories high was more newsworthy. Besides wondering about the future of that salted field, I didn’t really want to even think about mountains of snow now that summer is here.
However, it was refreshing to see the rising cost of fuel represented at 120 per cent, rather than the favoured x per cent of an x-rated index, registered in single digit numbers. Because 120 per cent more is what we’ve been paying for furnace oil, up from .67 cents per liter in November 2020. I have the receipt. That price was more in keeping with the dollar raise I received on my federal pension that year. I was going to start a retirement survival fund with the 2.5 dollars I’ve since received, but instead I bought approximately one litre of fuel so I could keep my thermostat set at 52 F/11.1111 C - 56 F/13.333 C degrees.
Page 3 lifted my spirits when I read how certain MPs will be issued panic buttons, for unspecified threats, I guessed. Perhaps the concern those MPs may have reached a new low in public respect/credibility has something to do with incident after incident of MPs expecting us, the highest personally taxed electorate in the country, to foot their bills for cars, accessories, fuel, food and alcohol; something to do with the best-rewarded public servants in the province submitting claims they (hopefully) can’t be dense enough to think their employers, we, the electorate, should pay.
Yeah. I found and hit my panic button sometime around Christmas last year, just before the province put my tiny rebate for rising fuel costs in its own reserves. We might get ‘em in July, three months after I shut the furnace down. That’s about two months later than I would have enjoyed some heat.
$150 would currently buy me what I would have paid about $60 for in the past five years, and would last about seven days of winter weather, with the thermostat at 60 F/15.555 C degrees.
Glad to share the panic with our concerned MPs. Can I buy you another drink?
