Something is rotten in the state of Canada. In fact, the same rings true for much of Western civilization at the moment. While most citizens faithfully vote every four years and believe they live in a free, democratic society, the harsh reality is that liberal democracies in western nations are at risk of becoming authoritarian juggernauts whereby the natural, inherent rights of citizens are permitted by virtue of bureaucratic whim only.
The past 15 months or so have been a very stressful, difficult time for most. Unless you haven’t been paying attention, this worldwide pandemic has been made more unbearable by politicians and unelected bureaucrats adding restrictions that in many cases are not only unnecessary but a shameful violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Yes, a pandemic is a very serious matter and should rightly be treated so. While the government has to enact common-sense measures to slow down the spread of a virus, instituting endless lockdowns and certain bizarre measures that are borderline Orwellian in nature (which, by the way, have proven ineffective, and in fact have caused more physical and mental issues, particularly in youth) are the very things our ancestors fought against to ensure would never happen here.
Section 33, otherwise known as the Notwithstanding Clause contained within the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, does allow parliament or provincial legislatures to temporarily override certain portions of the charter. What Section 33 does not do is allow the wannabe dictators amongst our political class to use it carte blanche to stamp all over our freedoms as if they didn’t exist.
No doubt you agree that any elected official who oversteps their boundaries should at the very least be turfed from office with no pension or, if they have committed serious misconduct, be held liable by fines or even prison time.
In extraordinary times such as these, governments must keep their populations safe while at the same time respecting their rights as much as possible. Viruses must be kept in check before they spread and get out of control. The same is true for governments.
Chris McGarry,
Freelance writer, author, and editor living in Belfast, PEI
