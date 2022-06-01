Funding glucose monitoring technology for Islanders living with diabetes is a huge step in the right direction, says advocate Brooks Roche, a native of Montague who has lived with type 1 diabetes since he was a young child. He is now manager of Patient Knowledge and Connection with Diabetes Canada.
Mr Roche was responding to the recently announced provincial government’s $1.1 million program to provide financial assistance to purchase Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) technology.
“Generally speaking this technology has more uptake in people with type 1 (diabetes), but I think another really important piece of what has been announced is this technology is going to be publicly funded for anyone who uses insulin as a therapy,” Mr Roche said, explaining many people living with type 2 diabetes also use insulin.
According to a press release from the province CGM are glucose sensor systems which provide glucose information every one-to-five minutes and can provide alerts and alarms to warn the user if their glucose readings are too low or too high.
Mr Roche wears his monitor on his arm and he said it can be attached to any soft tissue area on the body.
He has been using a monitor for three years and didn’t have to worry about paying out of pocket because it is covered by private health insurance.
But not everyone has that advantage and Mr Roche acknowledges that it is a privilege he is well aware of.
He speaks to the change in his routine as night and day since he began using the monitor.
“Because type 1 diabetes is such a profoundly self-managed disease, I am ultimately responsible for monitoring my blood glucose, for giving myself insulin, for tracking all these different variables that can affect it,” he said. “The analogy I use is that before using this CGM technology it was like trying to drive without a speedometer. (Before) I could kind of feel my way through it but there was no real steady undercurrent of data I was receiving that could help me make better decisions.”
Mr Roche stresses CGM is not a cure, but makes management of the disease so much more realistic.
“If you have this safety net and this technology it can open up so many opportunities for social life, nutrition, and exercise - all these tools that can help people live better lives,” Mr Roche said.
Health Minister Ernie Hudson said that was a factor in deciding on the funding.
“Thousands of Islanders live with the expense and health risks of diabetes,” Mr Hudson said. “By making glucose monitoring more accessible we can help Islanders with diabetes live longer and live better with this disease.”
Still, Mr Roche acknowledges there are barriers in place and looks forward to more conversations to help take those down.
Mr Roche has been on the front lines advocating for better coverage for several years.
In 2020 he appeared before the standing committee on Health advocating for CGM coverage, but he notes there are plenty of others who are also pushing for change.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without a lot of support from people in this province who are living with diabetes,” he said. “It is a win that belongs to a lot of people and I would cite this as a shining example of what can happen when people recognize that what’s being offered isn’t good enough.”
The fact that this coverage leans more towards universal than the current insulin pump provincial coverage is definitely a positive, Mr Roche said.
“I am so hopeful for the fact that with this announcement it won’t be a status issue where you need secure employment or you need private insurance to access this,” Mr Roche said referring to the insulin pump coverage that now only offers coverage to people up to age 25.
He and others are continuously involved in extending access.
“We have hit a home run with this announcement and now we are teed up to remove age discrimination,” he said.
According to a government press release it is anticipated this program will support 1,300 Islanders who require intensive management of their diabetes through multiple daily injections of insulin or an insulin pump.
Eligibility requirements can be found at www.healthpei.ca/glucose-sensor-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.