As the provincial housing crisis deepens, and the homeless population swells far beyond our shelter capacity, the King government’s plodding response lacks both the urgency and focus demanded for an issue that is a daily fight for survival for too many.
Twenty months ago, Charlottetown City Police made the mistake of arbitrarily closing a tunnel that for years acted as a safe haven for the homeless, addicted and others on the periphery of society. It was a meeting place, a bedroom, and safe (as possible) injection site.
When police shuttered The Cave, as it was known, more than 50 Islanders were set adrift. Neither the city of Charlottetown or the government of Prince Edward Island did a damn thing to ensure the safety and dignity of those displaced. No programs, services or outreach were waiting for those in need. It was as if government didn’t anticipate the inevitable negative downstream impact.
Sadly it seems as if history is set to repeat itself. Charlottetown city council - a body of epic dysfunction - voted to clean up ‘tent cities’ that have popped up as a direct result of the provincial government’s lack of action.
Tent cities are as predictable as the moon at night. They exist because there is no shelter capacity available in the midst of a housing crisis. It’s estimated that every day 40-50 Islanders are unable to access a shelter bed, a number that reflects need only in the Charlottetown area.
Dismantling these small tent communities will only push the issue elsewhere and place more strain on an overloaded system. Charlottetown city council is naive if it believes its resolution is a solution. It is not.
The crisis in frontline services is not new. Our Through the Cracks investigation showed where the system is breaking down. Both opposition parties have provided strong leadership on the homeless file.
Even with vocal public prodding, government’s response is lethargic.
It falls to new Social Development and Housing Minister Matt MacKay to bring a sense of urgency, vision and competency to the task. He has the chops to deliver, the question is whether government has the required courage. Building an effective, efficient and empathetic system demands bureaucratic and partner accountability - a reality we do not today see.
Why is the Salvation Army, with a long history of homophobic and racist accusations against it from clients, still managing shelter beds on PEI? It’s long overdue to find operators that understand and respect the most vulnerable, regardless of sexuality or ethnic background.
PEI has the fewest emergency shelter beds per capita in Canada. There is significant need for more transitional housing. Rural solutions must be found. Government must recognize the imperative need for shelter diversity. It is a matter of safety and respect for Island families, women and the LGBTQ and Indigenous communities.
The Native Council of Prince Edward Island has requested government support for its shelter plans for years. Government’s response has ranged from ignoring the request to offering public promises of support. Nothing has moved beyond talk.
There are rumblings that the former government garage, located adjacent to Hillsborough Bridge, could be repurposed for housing, community centre and safe injection site. It is an exciting idea. Potentially.
Like everything with government, progress is measured in Bureaucratic Time. How many people have died because this province has dawdled - because of an institutional bias - on development of a safe injection site? It should have been in place before Charlottetown City Police closed The Cave ... not more than two years later.
Matt MacKay’s challenge is to put a spark of action into a government that has put more stock in photo-ops than solutions. We will all be judged by how we treat the most vulnerable. It is a test we have repeatedly failed.
It’s time we change that.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.