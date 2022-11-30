Despite the fact she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014, Della Sweet of O’Leary is still thankful.
“I’m extremely lucky,” Ms Sweet said.
Not only did she beat the disease in 2015, she has remained cancer free ever since. This is extremely rare for ovarian cancer survivors as the disease often returns and has a five-year survival rate of just 45 per cent.
“Ovarian cancer doesn’t have good outcomes and the outcomes haven’t changed much in 50 years because there is no detection for it,” Ms Sweet said.
The chance of recurrence is so high, often three to six months after remission, that the standard of care for the disease has switched to new medications, called PARP inhibitors.
PARP inhibitors can increase the time between recurrences of ovarian cancer for some patients by as much as three years.
Since 2018, these drugs began being offered on provincial drug formularies across the country.
This is great news for women battling ovarian cancer across Canada, except in PEI, which remains the only province to not add PARP inhibitors to its provincial drug formulary.
Now, Ms Sweet is faced with another battle, spreading awareness of the lack of care Island women are receiving and that they are being left with two bad choices; treatments that are not the standard of care or paying as much as $9,500 a month out of pocket.
“When you’re struggling to fight the disease, the costs are another strain on your family and yourself, when you’re trying to fight this fight, that’s why I’m trying to be a voice to say ‘let’s get this done’,” Ms Sweet said.
On November 2, opposition Health Critic and House Leader Michelle Beaton, filed a motion in the provincial legislature calling on the province to add two PARP inhibitors, Lynparza and Zejula, to the provincial drug formulary.
The motion was unanimously accepted and further debated in the legislature on November 23.
In an interview with The Graphic, Ms Beaton said the current system is creating two levels of care, one for Island women and one for women from other parts of Canada.
“Your life expectancy, living in PEI with ovarian cancer, is substantially different from those living in other jurisdictions,” she said.
“If you have a PEI woman going to Halifax for treatment, the surgery performed before her will be for a woman from Nova Scotia and she will be given a surgery and all the drugs that are the standard of care for ovarian cancer. The woman from PEI will get the surgery, but not the drugs and instead she will receive cancer treatments from the ‘90s.”
Additionally, Ms Beaton said the province signed off on the pricing for one of the drugs, Lynparza, for the first time in June 2018 and again in 2020. Another PARP Inhibitor, Zejula, had its pricing approved in August 2021.
This means the price with suppliers has been set and the drugs just need to be added to the provincial drug formulary, which is a process undertaken by the Minister of Health and Wellness.
“Let’s be honest, legislators in PEI, there’s been at least three health ministers that have gone through this process and have heard this information and it hasn’t been prioritized enough,” Ms Beaton said.
When asked why she thought this and past governments have failed to act, Ms Beaton shared her fear is that it has to do with numbers.
“There’s approximately 15 women diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year and is it because there’s only 15?”
“Certainly those Island families don’t feel like it’s only 15, it is life changing and every woman should have access to these life-changing drugs.”
It’s not just people in PEI who are worried about Island women.
Alexandria Tadma, Government Relations and Advocacy Associate with Ovarian Cancer Canada, the only national charity that raises funds to research the disease. She said the charity is often thinking of PEI women.
“We worry for women in PEI, they are not receiving the standard of care,” Ms Tadma said.
“They are the last province and we as an organization have been advocating for this since these drugs were approved.”
Ms Tadma also stressed that Island women aren’t asking for special treatment and deserve the same level of care as other Canadian women.
“Women living with ovarian cancer deserve the best care and treatment, regardless of where they live in Canada.”
Attempts were made to speak with Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson about the issue but a request for comment went unanswered by press time.
During debate on the proposed motion on November 24, Mr Hudson did say he agrees with the opposition health critic and his staff is working to get these drugs listed on the province’s formulary.
But, for Ms Sweet, the time for debate and talk is over. Even after she received a call from Minister Hudson pledging to remedy the situation, she is still waiting for results from the province.
“He has given me the indication he is doing everything in his power and he has the power to do it. I’m trusting it’s going to happen, but I’m a little leery.”
Overall, the situation has left Ms Sweet feeling angry and disappointed in her government.
“Because I live in PEI I’m not going to have the same treatment as someone else, it makes you really disappointed in your government.”
“You can talk it to death, it’s time to put it on the list. If there’s a woman out there where she needs that drug, that’s one less worry for that person. It might be me or might not, it could be any woman,” Ms Sweet said.
