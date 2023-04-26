Andy Walker

As the Dennis King government prepares for the upcoming legislature session, they have launched a public relations offensive in an effort to convince Islanders they are moving ahead on health care.

The government ended up with a black eye when they announced the day after the votes were counted the walk-in clinic in Evangeline would be closed at least until May 1, due to staffing issues. It had also been closed throughout the campaign, but that news was withheld, most likely to improve the electoral chances of Conservative candidate Gilles Arsenault. If that was in fact the intention, it was definitely successful, as Arsenault won by a wide margin to move the seat into the government camp. That was followed quickly by the news two doctors would be leaving their family practices in Montague later this year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.