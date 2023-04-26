As the Dennis King government prepares for the upcoming legislature session, they have launched a public relations offensive in an effort to convince Islanders they are moving ahead on health care.
The government ended up with a black eye when they announced the day after the votes were counted the walk-in clinic in Evangeline would be closed at least until May 1, due to staffing issues. It had also been closed throughout the campaign, but that news was withheld, most likely to improve the electoral chances of Conservative candidate Gilles Arsenault. If that was in fact the intention, it was definitely successful, as Arsenault won by a wide margin to move the seat into the government camp. That was followed quickly by the news two doctors would be leaving their family practices in Montague later this year.
The five opposition members will no doubt be making health care the focus of the legislative session that will likely start in early May. While the recent volley of news releases may sound impressive at first glance, they actually contain little of substance and certainly nothing in the way of significant programming.
For example, there is the move to offer a free Meningococcal B vaccine program for students attending post-secondary education and living in residence either at UPEI or Holland College-- as well as Island students who may be in residence at a university or college in another province. This a commendable effort and is largely in reaction to outbreaks on several Maritime campuses last fall and earlier this year. However, one has to question why it didn’t happen until the dying days of the academic term. The government waited until the election was over, not to mention the faculty strike at UPEI, before deciding to act. Thankfully, there have been no reported deaths from the disease in PEI.
A technical briefing on the “procedures followed and programs offered in the recruitment, hiring, and retention of physicians, nurses and allied health professions” was underway as this issue was going to press. When he resigned late last year, former Health PEI chair Derek Key was highly critical of the three-headed behemoth (Health PEI, the Department of Health, and the Public Service Commission) used to fill health vacancies. Considering all three parties were involved in the technical briefing, the smart money says there are no changes on the horizon.
Then there was a news release heralding the success of the Pharmacy Plus program launched six months ago. According to the government, over 21,000 Islanders have used the system already, mostly for renewing ongoing prescriptions or treatment for common ailments. Again, that is certainly good news and the expanded role for pharmacists is long overdue, but it is largely still tinkering around the edges of the health care system. It was also announced earlier this year.
