Dear Premier King and Minister Myers,
We are certainly glad to learn the Water Act will be proclaimed in June. This is long overdue. It will have been seven years since the process began and 3 ½ years since the act was passed in the legislature. Six Ministers of the Environment have presided over the slow progress of this act.
And while there are many good features of the Water Act, and there have been times when a truly consultative, collaborative and respectful relationship between government and people deeply concerned about water seemed possible, the content of Minister Myers’ announcement on February 19 makes two things perfectly clear: Government cannot be trusted to protect PEI water; The voice of industry is far more important to government than the voice of the people.
As individuals and as members of organizations we have joined together in a Coalition to Protect PEI Water. We have spent thousands of hours over many years advocating for the Water Act and participating in its development. We met with each minister. We contributed many of the 52 excellent presentations to the Water Act consultations. The Coalition has been thanked in the legislature for its meaningful contribution to the act. We did not profit from our work; we have had no private stake or interest. Joining together with a collective purpose, we worked to protect a public trust, and a common good, the health of water and ecosystems on behalf of all Islanders.
The announcement about the proclamation of the act clearly reflects how much government has responded to the powerful voices of industry, and how little they have heard or cared about the voices of many concerned Islanders.
While the Water Act will keep the moratorium on high capacity (HC) wells, it will allow for the construction of five new wells that are approved for ‘scientific study’. You have continued to leave the door wide open for the development of holding ponds for agricultural irrigation. The wells for these ponds require no permit for water extraction. Premier King told us he thought holding ponds were worse than HC wells: previous Minister Brad Trivers recognized holding ponds as an attempt to get around the moratorium on HC wells: a proposal for a moratorium on holding ponds was passed by the legislature and then Minister Natalie Jameson and current Minister Steven Myers voted to support that moratorium. But then the moratorium was not implemented, stalled for ‘legal reasons.’
The long delay in creating regulations and proclaiming the Water Act was a golden opportunity for some to dig holding ponds, and this happened and continues to happen across the province. There will be no need for those wells to be compliant with the Water Act regulations within five years (the current Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability recommended compliance within two years), because those regulations have changed.
The grandfathering of holding ponds is an outrageous violation of the spirit of the Water Act, an act that so many Islanders have worked so hard to create. It challenges the very ideas that water is a common good and a public trust. It is a clear indication that government is more responsive to the power of industry than to the voices of its citizens.
This is part one of a letter sent to the premier and Minister Myers. Part two of the letter will present the actions we ask government to take on holding ponds, signed by organizations who are members of the Coalition for Protection of PEI Water.
Don Mazer and Ann Wheatley,
on behalf of the Coalition for the Protection of PEI Water
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.