Island potato farmers face many challenges and uncertainties every year including weather conditions, crop or equipment setbacks, and market fluctuation. If all these factors are favourable, payroll and payments may be met, and a sustainable profit is possible.
Another consideration that is beyond the control of Island potato farmers is the role of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), its decisions, and action or inaction by government on advice from CFIA.
A successful crop and market year for Island potato farmers is a benefit, not only to farmers, but also to many involved in the multi-million dollar potato industry. All Islanders benefit as well, as we receive government services made possible in part through taxes collected from the production and sale of Island potatoes.
Island potato farmers rose to the added challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, planting and harvesting a bumper crop this past season allowing for hope and expectation that their risks and effort would be rewarded with returns to cover leaner past years, and invest in future production.
The devastating trade blockade of Island potatoes to the United States associated with the reappearance of potato wart in October 2021 is shocking and heartbreaking for potato farm families and those who depend on them.
CFIA’s 2023 timeline to resolve the potato wart crisis is disappointing and unacceptable. When potato wart was discovered in our province back in 2000, it was revealed that the fungus could survive for decades in a contaminated field, and the best way to prevent its re-emergence in that field was to completely take it out of potato production. Tree planting the affected field was recommended.
It is now apparent that CFIA has failed Island potato farmers by not heeding basic science facts known in 2000 regarding the control of potato wart, compromising needed protocols, allowing potato production in potentially contaminated fields. Governments are now scrambling to deal with potato wart that they failed to contain by following the science, and taking potato wart contaminated fields completely out of production by planting them with trees.
Throughout the struggle potato farmers are experiencing, Islanders are gaining a deeper appreciation of their value and importance to our province, and hopefully that will be reflected by government to find a timely and satisfactory resolution to the potato wart crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.