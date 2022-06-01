I recently received a letter from a Grade 12 student at Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside with some great questions about my political values, the long-term priorities for Malpeque, and the recent spike in gas prices. I am always encouraged when our youth get involved in politics, but I also realized that my response might be helpful to publish more widely as I imagine many Islanders have the same questions and concerns as this student. I also just passed the 6-month mark as Malpeque’s Member, and so a brief “State of the Riding” seems appropriate.
Now, to address timely and pressing questions on what I agree is the major economic hurdle facing us today – fuel prices.
First, let’s be clear that the problem of energy prices is a global issue with hugely complex and interconnected factors that affect supply and price. There are no quick and easy solutions to these problems, especially when major contributing factors are occurring far beyond our borders and completely out of our control. People often forget that governments do not have a magic wand. We should be immediately suspicious of anybody offering simple solutions to complex problems – if it were truly simple, governments around the world would already have done it.
The other unique challenge with the price of energy is that it has a direct knock-on effect on every other sector of the economy. Any business with significant transportation and shipping costs will be impacted, which is just about every business on the Island. This also means that addressing the price of fuel can have a significant positive effect on the rest of our economy, and why I think having this conversation now is so important. Understanding what truly drives gas prices is crucial to addressing the issue.
On the federal side of things, the excise tax has not changed – it’s 10 cents per litre and has been that rate since 1995. Additionally, nearly all of this federal excise tax gets returned to communities through the Community-Building Fund (formerly the Gas Tax Fund), permanent source of funding provided up front, twice-a-year, to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to their municipalities which directly pays for infrastructure in our communities. The carbon levy is administered by the province and is designed to return the funds via rebate or direct community investment.
War in Ukraine, the carbon levy, supply chain issues – these are all real factors driving inflation, but they don’t account for the entire spike in prices we have seen this spring.
If you want my honest opinion, I strongly believe the current spike in pump prices is being largely driven by corporate profiteering. By focusing on governments and their policies, we are letting the folks most responsible for the hikes off the hook. Since the brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, we saw the price of a barrel of crude oil spike and then decline back to pre-invasion levels. Pump prices, on the other hand, kept going up, while oil companies made record profits.
Personally, I would certainly be in favour of the federal government stepping in to try and regulate gas prices. But those of us of a certain age know that this has been tried before. For the younger crowd, in the early 1980s the federal government introduced the National Energy Program (NEP). The goal of the NEP was to ensure that Canada could supply its own oil and gas needs by 1990.
However, private industry and some provincial governments opposed it. The same private industry that directly sets the price we pay at the pump today, and the same private industry that made over $174 billion in profits last year.
So which is it – government or gouging?
Heath MacDonald,
Member of Parliament, Malpeque
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.