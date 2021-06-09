Recent news that the CEO of PEI Energy Corp was replaced is called a good start. In what was a stunning revelation at the IRAC hearing, consultant Carl Brothers of Frontier Energy Systems, revealed that tens of millions of dollars in wind turbines were ordered without having a site secured to put them on. $30 million? $40 million? $50 million, what is the final price tag?
Industrial wind equipment with no place to put it? This is like inviting everyone to a wedding but you haven’t received a response to the proposal, or a barbecue when you don’t have any meat, or ordering a mini home with no land to put it on.
The Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings voted to protect an ecological treasure by not permitting 600-foot turbines, about three times higher than the smokestacks in Charlottetown. PEI Energy Corp, in appealing that decision to IRAC, is blaming everyone for this train wreck except the people responsible, themselves.
Remember when the Tories were protesting against the Liberals because they claimed not enough money to operate rural schools, or rural hospitals, or rural ambulance service? Now they have $40 million to spend on one of the most reckless, irresponsible, incompetent decisions in PEI history. There are much better uses for hard-earned taxpayers’ cash at a time when there is a housing, health and economic crisis than serving the self-interest of the PEI Energy Corporation cabal.
A $40 million purchase and no place to put it! Can you believe it? In the public interest, everyone attached to this decision must be removed as they are a detriment to the viability of this province. All managers, consultants and board members associated with this decision must be canned. If Minister Myers is a participant then his role as minister should be ended. The public has a right to know if the minister had knowledge of this most irresponsible, reckless, and incompetent decision and if he approved it.
If the premier is going to protect this level of incompetence, then at the very least he should explain why he is protecting them over the public interest.
In an overreach of government’s role, Premier King tells us what kind of mood we should be in, ‘to be kind’ and ‘it’s all about people’. If one wants to ‘be kind’ then first one should be real. The public and the public interest will be much better served if there was a focus on competence. ‘Be competent’ and demand competence from those in public service would be a better mantra for government. Being competent financially, environmentally, and respectfully is much more about people than mood management and $40 million in shocking irresponsible mismanagement. Premier King has a lot to answer for and we are listening for the master storyteller to speak.
Alan E. MacPhee,
Landowner, Eastern Kings
