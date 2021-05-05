Eastern PEI high school graduation ceremonies in 2021 will look a lot like they did last year as COVID restrictions are still in place disallowing large gatherings.
But that isn’t necessarily bad news, said Anna MacKenzie, Souris Regional School principal.
“Last year we were fortunate to be able to seat all of our graduates together,” Ms MacKenzie said.
“It was very important to be able to create that environment of collegiality and to bring culmination to their high school years.”
The size of the gathering allowed for the addition of family or friends to filter through the school’s auditorium and witness their particular grad’s presentation. There are 42 students in the graduating class this year.
At Montague High plans are well underway, Principal Robyn MacDonald said.
The graduation will take place in waves over two days as it did last year.
“We should be able to have more people than last year hopefully, as long as our (COVID) numbers keep low here in PEI,” Ms MacDonald said.
There was a lot of positive feedback after the 2020 ceremonies, she added.
“People were so happy to have it because when you look at some of our neighbouring provinces they are not so fortunate,” she said.
There are some positives to take away from COVID events, Ms MacDonald said.
“The graduation was much shorter, a bit more intimate and more focused on the individual grads than it has been in the past,” she said.
With the potential for 129 grads at Montague High, a single gathering isn’t possible right now.
“It is unfortunate we can’t have all our grads in the same room at the same time with their parents, but the numbers just don’t allow for that,” she added.
“We are making the best of it and the grads will be with smaller groups of their peers - we will make it work.”
There are six Grade 12 students at École La Belle Cloche, Principal Marisse Chapman said.
“We are remaining very flexible, but we will have a graduation,” she said.
There were only two graduates last year but she expects the ceremony will have a few more guests this year.
“I think if the cohorting stays, allowing a social gathering of 50 people indoors, we anticipate it will look similar to last year,” she said.
Close friends and family members should be able to attend and officials who traditionally take part in the ceremonies will send their messages remotely.
Some aspects of the COVID-friendly graduation celebrations will continue into the future.
In Souris, banners displaying photos of graduates from both Souris Regional and École La Belle Cloche were placed on light poles along Main Street.
“It has been very popular with everyone, graduates, parents and community members so we would like to see it continue,” Ms MacKenzie said.
Last year staff at Montague High made the rounds to students houses presenting graduates with their own personal graduation sign. Ms MacDonald said the signs themselves were a popular keepsake.
“We will do something special to recognize the grads in a similar manner, but plans are still in the works for that,” Ms MacDonald said.
In Morell, student signs were publicly displayed in the community at the Morell Community Coop during the graduation ceremony.
Principal John Crawford said the plans for 2021 graduation are much the same as 2020. He prefaces that with the reality that any event during COVID is a “fluid situation.”
In 2020 the 30-plus Morell graduates were all present in the auditorium with family and friends able to join when it was their turn to be singled out.
“We found the students were much more relaxed and comfortable because they were together as a group and they didn’t have 400 strangers around them,” Mr Crawford said.
At the same time Morell graduation has always been a highlight in the community. Mr Crawford said they are looking forward to the day when all the traditions will be back.
“It is trying times for everybody, but we are fortunate to have had a good year and the students are looking forward to the next step,” Ms Chapman said.
