Students in Angela Brothers’ Grade 2 French Immersion class at Montague Consolidated have literally been immersed in learning all about hatching chicks over the past month.
The 7 and 8-year-olds have kept a close eye on a batch of eggs for the past few weeks and witnessed five of them hatch last weekend.
The baby chicks named Stormy, Blacky, Frank the Tank, Chicklet and Libs, are now spending some time in the class before they head to their new home on a farm down the road where they will provide eggs.
The students make sure the water and food supply is plentiful for the chicks. There is no shortage of love and attention as they take turns carefully cradling them in their hands.
Charts on the bulletin board above the chick’s cage show the progression of the incubation as well as predictions the students made on when the eggs would hatch.
The eggs were brought to the class by Agriculture in the Classroom, a national organization whose mandate is to connect students with projects that highlight the value of agriculture and sustainable food systems.
Executive director Laurie Loane dropped by the class recently to check up on the chicks and bring another batch of eggs for incubation.
The students learned a few more valuable lessons from that visit when Ms Loane talked about the different types of laying hens and the variety of eggs they produce.
The second batch of eggs should be hatching just before the end of the school year.
The organization has received grants to work with 10 other Island classrooms in the fall.
