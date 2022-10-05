Jeff

I was able to make it back to the Island safe and sound, and am glad to be home as our recovery continues. I was in Waterloo, Ontario babysitting my 3 and 6-year-old granddaughters when Fiona hit, as I documented in this space last week. Both kids were gone during school days, with one in day care and the other in Grade 1. So, between keeping in constant touch with Heather, and tidying up each day, I had some time to jot down some notes about my adventures in babysitting, grandpa version.

We’ve welcomed grandkids visiting and have paid visits to them in Ontario, but it appears there are certain things I had forgotten about when you are spending an extended period of time, alone, with a 3 and 6-year-old. These are the everyday things parents would normally do, that I paid little attention to, or just tuned out. I was in for a major re-tuning.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.