I was able to make it back to the Island safe and sound, and am glad to be home as our recovery continues. I was in Waterloo, Ontario babysitting my 3 and 6-year-old granddaughters when Fiona hit, as I documented in this space last week. Both kids were gone during school days, with one in day care and the other in Grade 1. So, between keeping in constant touch with Heather, and tidying up each day, I had some time to jot down some notes about my adventures in babysitting, grandpa version.
We’ve welcomed grandkids visiting and have paid visits to them in Ontario, but it appears there are certain things I had forgotten about when you are spending an extended period of time, alone, with a 3 and 6-year-old. These are the everyday things parents would normally do, that I paid little attention to, or just tuned out. I was in for a major re-tuning.
One of the first things I remembered is there is no concept of time with this age group. For example, I’m sure Savannah had no idea she was getting up at 5:45 am, while her sister Paisley was sleeping soundly until at least 7. I wondered how to handle this, so when she barged into my room, at the aforementioned 5:45, on day one, I told her it was still the middle of the night and to go back to bed. Her response? “OK” and she ran back to bed. That was easy, and a heck of a confidence builder.
Next thing I was reminded about is you can step on literally anything, at any time, in any location of the house. There’s a small hair clip on the family room floor, a small Paw Patrol figure hiding under the table, a marker you didn’t see in the hallway, and that small object wedged between your toes? Beads from a craft kit you haven’t seen anyone use. I knew both kids were into colouring, and that’s a great activity for a rainy weekend afternoon. But the paper. I’d forgotten how a single, 4 inch line, drawn from left to right, on an 8 ½ by 11 inch piece of paper constitutes the entire drawing. And don’t be surprised if you get 14 of those in one colouring session, and then 13 of them are ‘gifted’ to you.
You don’t forget the bath nights. But I had forgotten just how wet the entire bathroom floor can get after two kids have been splashing around in the tub. I’m not sure how you even manage to get water behind the toilet. Nor am I sure how either of them even fit into the tub with the number of bath toys packed in there. But against all odds, I survived bath nights with no outward water damage to the house.
I thought the meals went off great, but admittedly I had early portion control issues. I was giving them way, way, way too much food in the early going, and then wondered why they weren’t eating everything on their plate. My take-away from this experience is I now am fully aware of why adults have one size plates and bowls, and kids have their own size plates and bowls. Same with glasses. It’s how you make a quart of chocolate milk last four days. When we had kids at home, said quart of chocolate milk would usually last one meal.
Finally I had forgotten what it was like to navigate a fridge packed full of food. Now that it’s just Heather and me at home, our fridge is spacious with everything pretty easy to find. But when you’re feeding two kids, and there’s two weeks worth of food packed in there, it’s like a giant game of Jenga. Just try and get that cream cheese for Paisley’s bagel out from the very back of the shelf without knocking over Nan’s homemade chili, which is being protected by a jar of olives and yesterday’s leftover pizza.
One thing I did remember in all this, was just how much fun, and how great, it was to spend a week with them. That’s something I won’t forget.
