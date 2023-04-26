The roof of Glen MacDonald’s greenhouse was completely destroyed when Hurricane Fiona ripped across the province in September. Seven months after the storm Mr MacDonald received word his insurance claim would be settled. Submitted photo
It took seven months for the damage insurance claim Glen McDonald filed in the wake of Hurricane Fiona to be settled and he knows there are likely others in PEI who are in the same boat still dealing with the aftermath of the storm that wreaked havoc last September.
The Grandview resident filed his insurance claim in the days following the storm and was in contact with the TD insurance adjusters frequently over the past few months.
He said it felt like he was getting the run around and, at one point, was told the wait for the company to satisfy the claim could be as long as six years. However a spokesperson from TD said the six years referred to in the PEI Insurance Act means an individual has six years to file a claim.
Two days after The Graphic made inquiries to the insurance company about how long it was taking to settle the claim, Mr McDonald received a call from TD and his claim was settled.
But in the end it was $60,000 less than the initial estimate, an amount he says he won’t be able to recover.
Mr McDonald said the months long wait has been difficult. And the immediate aftermath is still fresh in his mind.
Damage to the roof of the house, complete destruction of the greenhouse roof and severe damage to the roof of another outbuilding, along with downed trees, were all part of the mess on his property.
“You just can’t leave your place falling down,” he said. “Lucky I had supplies there to do the house because after I had the roof fixed on the house it rained for three days straight,” Mr McDonald said.
Mr McDonald carries a $2 million policy and he was surprised to find out even that wasn’t adequate coverage. He expected the outbuilding would be covered for complete replacement, but that wasn’t the case.
“I thought I had a policy that covered everything 100 percent, but that’s not how it turned out and seven months is quite a while to start digging into your pocket to repair something that big,” he said.
In addition to fixing the roof on the house himself he also carried out the greenhouse repairs as contractors have been in short supply since the storm.
