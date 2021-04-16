For some early learning centres in eastern PEI, getting provincial grants to expand their facilities is good news, but for one it’s creating uncertainty.
Recipients of the Pre-Kindergarten Capital grant include the Rainbow Beginnings Early Learning Centre in Peakes, Eastern Kings Early Learning Academy in Souris and Down to Earth Child Care in Bothwell.
The grant has created a dilemma at the Eastern Kings Academy in Souris, says supervisor Karen Picot.
“In a perfect world we would expand, and $30,000 won’t be enough,” she said. “I’m not even sure if we’ll be able to use it.”
The decision comes down to either a major fundraising effort to add to the grant, or simply giving the money back to the province.
The hope is to expand their space by 10 or 11 feet and put another piece on, which would allow five or six additional spaces. EKELA has 15 spaces at the moment and would like to reach 20, but Ms Picot said that will be very difficult without expanding.
“We’re really struggling with this because we want to use it to enhance our program, but it has to be to expand spaces.”
She said they haven’t given up hope yet, recognizing they would never be able to do such an expansion without the grant money.
The maximum grant available was $30,000, according to April Gallant, spokesperson for the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning.
Meanwhile, Ms Picot said the program is very much based on play and activities. The children have gone on some trips, such as a visit to see the CTMA ferry terminal at Wood Islands.
“We don’t sit down and do the alphabet. All those concepts are definitely presented to the children in activities and the everyday setup.”
For Rainbow Beginnings, the $30,000 grant means they can renovate their basement, creating room for more Pre-K spaces. Their school-age program will move to the basement and the younger ones will learn on the main floor.
Owner Jamie Mosher says the centre is currently licensed for 80 spaces on the main level. It’s waiting for fire marshal approval of a second license, but she estimated up to 30 more spaces could be added on that.
“To be able to do the renovations to provide more spaces in a rural community is huge. We’d never be able to renovate the basement on our own in a short period of time.”
Aside from expanding the space, renovations will include new toilets and sinks and ceiling and lighting repairs for the old St Teresa Hall.
Ms Mosher said it means a lot “as a place in rural PEI, to expand our numbers and give a bit more to the community.”
Pre-K programs are important for children’s development, she said, calling it the first introduction of a structured learning environment.
“Coming to a place that has lots of children, qualified professionals and certified education is really beneficial for that first start. You learn self-help skills, how to share, all those little things you need to learn before you get to the bigwigs.”
There are 25 centres in rural PEI offering pre-kindergarten, with 345 spaces. Early learning programs in Tryon and Kensington also received the grant.
Down to Earth Child Care in Bothwell wasn’t available for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.