The stinkiest Christmas - Adult 1st Place Winner
By Jolene Johnston
Language Arts
Montague High School
(Editor’s note: Ms Johnston is vice-principal at Montague High and a Language Arts teacher. She challenged her students to write a Christmas story for The Eastern Graphic Essay Contest this year with the understanding she would also submit an entry)
Back in the days of community dumps, with no environmental oversight, one of the biggest traditions before Christmas was to gather up all the household garbage and do a quick dump run before the steel gates were locked for the holidays. The Cardigan dump would be ablaze with cars, trucks, and Moon Macphee’s garbage trucks dumping endless waste all through the day. The “Garbage Birds” would be soaring overhead looking for their next meal and targets for their white droppings.
However, even the awful smells of rotting waste didn’t seem quite so bad on Christmas Eve because of all the holiday cheer that was in the air.
Christmas Eve of 1984 was no different. My dad decided he’d better do his Christmas dump run before the gates were locked up tight. He certainly didn’t want stinky old garbage in the house over the holidays, so he loaded us kids up and loaded the old truck up and off we went. The dump was busy, with vehicles lined up for what seemed like a mile. When it was finally dad’s turn to unload, we all yelled, “Let ‘em fly!” One of my dad’s favourite things to do at the dump was to swing the bags in circles and to let them fly to see just how far the bags would go. It was always a laugh for us kids because we thought our dad was a superhero and those bags seemed to travel forever and never landed in the same spot twice. One landed to the far left, one landed to the far right, and a few more landed as far as he could possibly throw them. Once the job was done, we all piled back into the truck and off we went to wait for our mom.
In those days, it was also a pretty big tradition for working folk to stop at the Kingsway for a bottle of holiday cheer on their way home for the holidays. My mom worked there every Christmas Eve, which I never understood until I was much older. I didn’t realize at the time that the only way she was able to pay for Christmas was with her tip money.
You’d think I would have clued in when we did our annual roll. Annual roll? Well, the annual roll happened every year just before the holidays. My mom would drag this huge pickle jar out from her closet that was filled with quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies. We would sit at the kitchen table and count out 40 quarters, 50 dimes, 40 nickels, and 50 pennies and roll them in brown paper, mark the dollar amount, and go on to the next set of coins to count and roll. In those days, there were no such things as loonies or toonies, which would have made our job easier and more lucrative. This was a tedious task, but in the end, the rolls would be piled on the table and made our Christmas possible. Minimum wage in those days wouldn’t have cut it. I’m sure that pickle jar saved my parents a few times throughout the years, especially during ‘tight times’. My parents made it their mission to make our lives and Christmas special the best way they could, which meant they had to work on days and do jobs I’m sure they would have rather not had to do.
After my mom finished her shift that Christmas Eve in 1984, she arrived home exhausted but excited. She knew she’d have a few days off to relax and enjoy the holidays before she had to be back for the New Year’s celebrations. She had herself a nightcap and decided it was time to get the gifts organized before she went to bed. She walked down the stairs into the basement and couldn’t believe her eyes. The presents she had hidden in the basement were gone. She called up to my dad and asked him where the gifts were. Dad told her he hadn’t seen any gifts. I had them in the basement, in garbage bags so the kids wouldn’t find them. To which my dad replied, “Oh my God. I took the garbage to the dump this afternoon.“ Mom quickly explained that she had done the dump run the day before because she wanted to get rid of it before Christmas.
Immediately, my mom took to figuring out a plan. Do we call the radio and let people know there are two Cabbage Patch Dolls in the dump and if they help find the gifts they could have the dolls as a reward? At that time, Cabbage Patch Dolls were being sold for $500 a pop. No one could buy them anywhere in Canada. Mom had just been lucky because her friend, Julie, from the Kingsway, had gone to England before Christmas and had arrived back with two dolls, Daisy May and Holly Jean. Mom ultimately decided she wasn’t willing to give up the dolls because it would ruin Christmas.
The only option would be for my dad to round up some relatives and close friends to help in the search and set off to the dump to find the presents. Remember that it was Christmas Eve, one of the busiest days of the year, and my dad, the superhero, had flung the bags in all directions. How would anyone find the gifts with that much garbage in the dark before the kids woke up to an empty tree? We were always up at the crack of dawn in those days.
Dad and his helpers put in a valiant effort but certainly were getting nowhere; they had searched for hours and there were no gifts located. As Midnight Mass came to an end, a call was put out to the community to join in the efforts to locate the gifts in the dump. People were needed to help save Christmas for three local children who would have nothing under their tree if the gifts were not found. Dad said his spirits were getting pretty low until he saw the lights of trucks approaching the dump that were going to join in the effort. Bag after bag after bag and still no luck, even with all the extra hands.
As the minutes ticked by and frustration set in, people started feeling like three local kids were going to have the worst Christmas ever. Suddenly, in the darkness, with only the aid of flashlights and car lights, a bag was ripped open and toys fell out. There was a cheer, and this gave a very cold, smelly group of people the energy they needed to continue. One by one, the bags of gifts were located and loaded into my dad’s car.
At 3:30 am on Christmas morning, my dad finally pulled into the yard with the presents. Dad was exhausted, cold, and smelled disgusting. He had been crawling around in the dump for hours. Mom and dad quickly wiped, wrapped, and placed gifts under the Christmas tree. They stood back and took a deep breath and momma kissed Santa under the Christmas tree that night. They both fell into a very deep, peaceful sleep until they were suddenly awoken by the footsteps running down the hallway. “Santa was here!” “I can’t believe he brought us Cabbage Patch Dolls. We must have been really good this year!”
Mom and Dad rolled over and smiled at each other. If only the kids really knew what a Christmas miracle this morning truly was. They both pulled themselves out of bed, walked down the hall, and smiled at the joy that sat before them under the tree. They were so grateful for the wonderful family, friends, and neighbours who saved Christmas for the Johnstons. It was certainly a smelly Christmas that would never be forgotten.
Not all gifts can be wrapped - Adult 2nd Place Winner
By Donna J MacArthur
Charlottetown
Muriel waited on a green wooden bench in the lobby of the large shopping mall, relieved there was no one else sitting nearby. Weary, frustrated and anxious to get back to the quiet comfort of her little apartment, she didn’t want company. She didn’t want her tired eyes to see any more excited children line up to have pictures taken with Santa, she didn’t want to listen to any more of the old fella’s tedious, “Ho ... Ho ... Hos,” and she definitely didn’t want to hear any more Christmas music blaring over the sound system. Muriel just wanted to go home and shut herself away from all the frantic hustle and bustle associated with mid-December. But she had promised her friend Rose she’d wait for her here, in this spot, in the busiest part of the mall. Where was Rose, anyway? What was taking her so long?
Rose and Muriel were neighbours who lived in the same apartment complex, and Rose had driven Muriel to the medical clinic which was located in the mall, and then went to do some shopping. That was the biggest difference between herself and her long-time friend: Rose loved to shop - especially, at Christmas time; Muriel hated it, considered it a waste of time - and money! She had convinced herself that most people don’t really enjoy the stress of shopping for Christmas gifts, but simply succumb to the pressure this time of the year.
Muriel wished her doctor’s office was located somewhere else ... anywhere but here, in the mall with all its invasive Christmas hoopla. Muriel’s appointment at the clinic had been a routine trip to have her blood work done because she was diabetic. “All is good,” the kind doctor had told her. Now, with the bench growing harder by the minute, and as she thought about his comment, Muriel snorted, right out loud, “Yeah, all is NOT good ... I want to get out of here!”
“What’s not good?” a child’s voice asked her.
Muriel turned her head slightly, and was surprised to see a little boy sitting on the bench beside her; she hadn’t noticed his arrival.
“Oh, I just want to go home and get away from all this noise,” she snapped, hoping he’d get the hint.
The little boy didn’t seem to notice the sharpness of her tone. He smiled at her, told her his name was Caleb, and that he was waiting for his parents.
“Aren’t you kind of small to be left here alone?” she grunted, more than spoke.
“I’m 11,” he said. “I’m just kind of short for my age. Dad and Mom are in that store over there,” he pointed to a pharmacy, across the lobby. “They’re buying me a Christmas present.”
“Oh,” Muriel responded, thinking the parents were probably shopping elsewhere in the mall; after all, what kind of kids’s gifts would you buy at a pharmacy?
“Do you have kids?” the boy asked.
“I live alone,” she responded curtly, without elaborating that she was a widow who chose not to keep in touch with family. She really didn’t want to continue this conversation.
“Do you know what they call a reindeer with no manners?” the boy chirped.
Muriel shook her head, annoyed with his persistence.
Caleb mistook her head shake for a ‘no,’ and quickly spurted out the answer, “Rude - Olf”, he laughed. “Get it? You know, like Rudolf the red-nosed reindeer!”
Muriel, though slightly amused at the boy’s effort, didn’t allow her face to show it.
“What will you do at Christmas if you don’t have family?” the boy’s voice had changed to concern.
Muriel turned fully around on the bench, prepared to tell this chatty child that he should find someone else to talk to, and, perhaps, not be so nosy. But then she noticed a pair of crutches leaning against the back of the bench, behind the boy.
“Are those yours?” she asked, nodding towards the rather scruffy-looking wooden supports.
“Yep!” he said, “See the writing on them? Those are autographs of my friends on our hockey team.”
“You play hockey?” she asked, her curiosity stirred.
“I did,” the little boy replied, “before my accident,” his soft brown eyes looked up at her through strands of his unruly mop of hair of almost the same colour.
She couldn’t help herself from asking him what happened, presuming his injury had been hockey-related.
“I was walking home from school one day about two months ago, and I got hit by a car when I was on a crosswalk,” he answered, matter-of-factly. “One of my legs was broken too badly to fix,” he said, pulling at a baggy pant leg that appeared empty below the knee. “But this one is getting better really fast,” he smiled, kicking his right leg out to show its mobility.
Muriel was dumbfounded; she couldn’t believe what she’d just seen and heard. And she couldn’t imagine why this child was smiling ... and even appeared happy.
“You seem to be handling your disability very well,” she said.
“Well, ... I didn’t ... at first,” the boy spoke slowly. “I was mad. I was scared. And I was worried about not being able to do all the things I had always done ... especially, playing hockey.”
“So, what changed?” Muriel asked, now genuinely interested in hearing his response.
“You know ...” Caleb, started ... ”Wait! What’s your name? I don’t usually talk this much to people I don’t know!”
“I’m Muriel.”
“Muriel ... hmmm ... that’s a different name, but I like it, it sounds warm,” he said, repeating her name over a couple of times. “So, yeah, you asked me what changed that made me stop being angry and frightened. Well, I was in the hospital for almost a month after I had my leg amputated, and I made a new friend named Tommy. He was in a different room, but we met in the play area every day. Tommy had no hair,” Caleb said, as he instinctively ran his fingers through his own thick mass of curls. “He used to play ice hockey too ... before he got sick. We played the table-top hockey game nearly every day. Tommy usually won because he’d been in the hospital longer and had played the game more than me. But I didn’t mind because he was fun to be with, and he laughed at my silly jokes.”
Muriel felt something strange happening inside her chest; it felt like a physical thing, but yet it wasn’t. She knew it was her heart softening, and despite her efforts, she couldn’t stop it. Neither could she stop herself from asking if he and Tommy had kept in touch after Caleb was released from the hospital.
“We did ... for a little while,” Caleb told her. “We used to talk on the phone, sometimes. Then Tommy got too tired to do that. Then he died.”
Afraid she’d say the wrong thing, yet needing to say something, Muriel took the little boy’s hand in hers, and said, “I am so very sorry for all that’s happened to you, Caleb ... and for the loss of your friend. That’s a lot for a boy to deal with.”
“Thank you,” Caleb said, squeezing Muriel’s fingers and looking up at her with a beautiful smile. “I was really sad after Tommy died. But then, his parents came to visit me at my house and they brought me some of his favourite hockey cards. They said I had a gift for cheering people up, and I had made a big difference in Tommy’s life. So, I started thinking about what they had said, and I decided I should try to use that gift to cheer more people up. And when I saw you sitting on this bench, looking sad, I asked my parents if I could sit here beside you while they shopped.”
Overwhelmed by the strength of this little boy who sat beside her, with one leg dangling uselessly, Muriel was totally lost for words. She noticed two people coming towards them pushing a wheelchair.
“Oh dear, I bet our boy talked your ears off!” the father said, seeing the expression on Muriel’s face. “He tends to do that ... sorry.”
“Oh my goodness! No!” Muriel found her tongue. “We’ve had a great time sitting here chatting. Caleb is an amazing young man! You must be so proud.”
“We are, indeed, proud of our son,” his mom replied, tousling Caleb’s hair. “He’s been doing great, and things will improve even more now that he’s got wheels!”
Caleb was checking out the wheelchair, admiring the hockey logos stamped on the wheels and back. “Wow! The boys are going to be impressed with this!” he laughed.
Just then, Muriel’s friend Rose appeared, apologizing for having been gone so long.
“Actually,” Muriel smiled and asked, “Would you mind waiting here for me, for a bit? I decided I’d like to do a bit of Christmas shopping.”
She thanked Caleb for sharing his “gift” with her, hugged him, wished him and his parents a, “VERY Merry Christmas,” and left Rose sitting on the bench, scratching her head, wondering with amazement, what in the world had come over her usually cranky friend.
Merry Christmas, everyone. There is ALWAYS something to be thankful for.
Technology is good but keep correspondence real
By Liane Good
Cambridge
There are still many stores selling ‘real’ cards. I call them real cards as sometimes I will receive an e-card in my email. It’s NOT the same, dare I say. I tend to think of myself as a traditionalist (but also open to new ideas!) and perhaps a bit old-fashioned. (No cell phone in my purse!).
I enjoy reading a book I hold in my hand, not an electronic book although an e-reader does come in handy when on long trips in the car. I like sending emails or chatting on messenger but my eyes light up a lot more when I open the mail box and there is a ‘real’ letter or card.
My parents were big on writing letters to all their five children and we were expected to respond back with a handwritten letter. When computers became the norm in everyone’s home, we’d type our letters. That was both good and bad ... my handwriting has become worse over the years and gets smaller and smaller ... what’s with that? I also love sending cards to people throughout the year; birthday cards, get-well cards but mostly Thinking of You cards. That has become even more meaningful to me and hopefully to my friends receiving them during this pandemic. We can’t visit like we used to, so I hope it gives my friends a smile to receive a card with a typed newsletter inside. Once or twice a year and again at Christmas, I type up a newsletter of what is going on in our lives here in PEI.
Sure I send many emails, but something in me needs to bond through cards and letters. The most important newsletter is inside my Christmas cards, as I connect with people we are not in touch with often. How I value the newsletters inside cards I receive. How delightful to receive one and catch up on all the news from the past year. A wonderful connection has been made across the miles!
The number of Christmas cards we receive each year has become less for numerous reasons and I realize people are busy and the price of stamps could be a deterrent. But I have decided that as long as I can still read my own writing, which means people at the other end can also, I will be connecting with family and friends. Many we have not seen now for two years due to Covid.
Just because the number of cards I send is not returned in kind, is no reason for me to stop doing something I enjoy and gives me pleasure ... and bonus if I open the mailbox mid-December and laying there are a few ‘real’ cards, you will see an added sparkle in my eyes.
One Christmas in the 1960s
By Judy MacKeeman
What started out as a house fire during a wicked snowstorm on December 10th became a beloved holiday memory that visits me at this time of the year. Much of the planned Christmas was found later, way down the road. We then spent Christmas Eve and day with Uncle Pres and Aunt Ruth Higginbotham in Murray River. Their home always smelled of home cooking and her perfume Chanel #5.
There were a trio of duck ornaments hanging on the kitchen wall behind the table. As the evening went on, Uncle Pres had to go out on an errand. Well, wouldn’t you know it, as we tried to stay awake to spot Santa we heard bells and footsteps on the roof. The dog named Browny did not even bark. No problem getting five extra children to bed after that.
I recall feeling sorry for Uncle Pres when he came back as he had missed Santa. He was disappointed but, took it well - wink, wink. We all got new PJs that year.
Children were always welcome at Aunt Ruth’s. Cousin David always had a collection of little red building blocks with white windows and doors, a table hockey game and comics. The Davey Crocket hat and guns were for his own use.
There was a hot grate in front of the living room over the furnace that you did not linger on with bare feet. Sometimes a brick would fall in and melt. The couch in the kitchen was a great place to fall asleep while listening to the women working in the kitchen and the men watching hockey in the living room.
Well, the next day Santa arrived, followed by Christmas dinner, wild goose with all the trimmings followed by lots of sweets and plum pudding. The goose would have been shot by Uncle Pres and David. The lead pellets needed to be picked out, or swallowed as you ate. I guess a bit of lead in your diet was good for you back then. Later Uncle Pres made ice cream with peaches in it with the old-fashioned ice cream maker. After lots of elbow grease and anticipation it was yummy. I remember having a full belly and a contented soul.
I have tried to model my Christmas as an adult after that very special time. Many of my childhood memories of Christmas were spent all across Canada and away from extended family.
Remember that the little folks in your life are making memories that all the money in the world cannot buy. This would be a pretty humble Christmas by today’s standards, but, priceless to the little girl in me. I hope this story kindles some fond memories for all the ‘50s and ‘60s children.
Have a wonderful Covid-altered Christmas 2021.
Snow consumed Christmas day
By Beatrice Kelly
Charlottetown
In August 1969 John and I got married and he worked for the Department of Highways driving a snowplow.
Early in the morning of Christmas Eve in 1970 it started to snow and John was called in on standby. It kept getting worse all day - stormy and windy - so of course John didn’t get home.
We had our family invited in but no one could get in or out. We had two babies, Lynn who was 17 months old and Paula was seven months. I was very lonesome all day.
John did not get home until Christmas night when three snowplows managed to clear our road and driveway.
Then while we were eating our Christmas dinner at 11 pm he was called back in on standby - another storm was coming. The weather was really bad all January, February, March and April that year.
An unexpected turn at Christmas
By Megan Verge
Montague
For me, December is a time of year when the world seems touched by magic. From the glow of Christmas lights throughout the neighbourhood to curling up with hot chocolate and a holiday classic while snow falls softly outside the window; the Christmas season always makes me feel like wonderful things are about to happen.
Part of what makes the holiday so special are the different traditions we get to take part in every year. Every family has their own mix of activities that, when put together, make up the ‘perfect’ Christmas. In my family, the season begins with Kenny & Dolly singing ‘I Believe in Santa Claus’ as we gather to decorate the tree. We have lots of other yearly traditions, like building gingerbread houses with graham crackers, baking Christmas cookies, and eating a family Christmas Eve buffet and fancy Christmas Day supper. I also love hearing my dad read The House of Wooden Santas, opening advent calendars, and leaving my slipper out on December 5th in a German tradition passed down from my mom, Grandma, and Oma.
All our traditions, large and small, are wonderful, but, as I discovered a few years ago, they aren’t what makes Christmas ‘Christmas’. Believe me, whether or not you get to eat a turkey dinner on December 25th will not make or break your holiday.
Let me tell you about one of the best Christmases I’ve ever had.
I’ll never forget it. It was Christmas 2013, and it was the year of the big ice storm in New Brunswick. Did anyone else get old Rudolph movie flashbacks from that line? Hopefully not just me – it’s a classic. Anyway, Christmas was coming, and all our plans were coming along smoothly – we would bake our cookies later that day, prepare the Christmas Eve buffet the next day, and of course, watch The Grinch or Frosty later that night. But in an instant, our perfect Christmas plans crumbled around us. The wind whistled outside as a mixture of snow and ice crashed against our windows. Our power flickered, once, twice, then went out.
We held our breath and crossed our fingers, waiting for it to flicker back to life, but the minutes passed, and nothing happened. At first, we didn’t think it was a big deal. So, we’d push back our cookie baking and decorating but our other plans would be fine. Just a little Christmas hiccup. Except the hours passed and there was no telltale hum or lights popping on – no sign of the power coming back at all. What were we going to do? Christmas was right around the corner. How were we going to cook our turkey, or watch our holiday favourites? After all, what was Christmas without our traditions?
Despite the obvious challenges that come with losing power, my family considered ourselves lucky. We purchased a tiny portable generator we could use to plug in a couple of small items, so, as darkness fell on Christmas Eve, we plugged in a lamp. All five of us – my parents, brother, sister, and I, pulled up a chair, wrapped a blanket around ourselves, and opened a book. As the evening passed, we huddled there together, all gathered around one lamp instead of off in different corners of the house. We had chosen to plug in the Christmas tree as well, so the gentle glow of Christmas lights surrounded us. All was quiet except for the pages turning and the occasional shiver. Later we hugged each other goodnight and went up to bed, wrapped in extra sweaters, socks, hats, and mitts, hoping to keep the chill at bay through the night.
Christmas morning arrived but sadly Santa hadn’t brought us power. The thermostat simply said “LO” and Dad helpfully pointed out that it would actually be warmer inside a refrigerator. After wishing each other a very chilly “Merry Christmas” we all hopped in the car and drove to the nearest town where Dad borrowed the Scout camping stove from storage. He fired it up when we got home and proceeded to cook one of the most memorable Christmas meals I’ve ever had – warm scrambled eggs. The smell filled the garage and we all gathered round, mouths watering, waiting for our portion. When it was finally piled in front of us we could feel the steam warming our faces. We ate quickly so it wouldn’t get cold, and that warm food, so good it melted in your mouth, was as delicious as any fancy Christmas turkey I’ve tasted.
Traditions are special, no doubt about it. But the moral of this story is that Christmas feels like Christmas whether you’re baking holiday cookies or dancing around the kitchen with your family to keep warm. Even though 2013 was the year we had to throw out our turkey, those warm scrambled eggs were so special that I remember the exact taste almost a decade later. Christmas isn’t about fancy meals and elaborate traditions (although don’t get me wrong, I still absolutely love them). Christmas is about being with the people that matter to you. It can be building gingerbread houses and eating turkey, but it can also be huddling around a single lamp, everyone reading their own books, cold, but together.
We may not have gotten to experience all our regular traditions the way we normally would that year, but Christmas shouldn’t be checking off a to do list of events. Christmas is sitting wrapped in blankets by the glow of the Christmas tree because you chose to plug that into the generator instead of the heater. It’s looking to your left, and your right, and seeing the people who mean the most to you in the world. Christmas isn’t a place, or a time, or a pile of presents; it’s love, simple as that. And it’s that love that made Christmas 2013 an adventure instead of a disaster, and why it still stands out as one of the most meaningful Christmases I have ever experienced.
Oh, and in case you’re interested, the tag from that generator became a Christmas ornament that still hangs proudly on our tree each year. It boasts the date Dec 23rd – 29th, 2013, reminding us of the year our holiday took an unexpected turn, and what Christmas is really about.
In search of Rudolph or a Lighthouse
By Reverend Dr. Lonnie S. Atkinson
Guernsey Cove
A children’s chorus was singing, “then one foggy Christmas Eve Santa came to say, Rudolph with your nose so bright won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?” as the Christmas Eve wanderers set sail.
There they sat, gathered in the rotunda like salon of the MV Abegweit, five travellers longing for home. A milk truck driver, a widowed transplanted Newfoundlander, a retired coal miner, a paediatric burn unit nurse, and a newly-minted minister. It was indeed Christmas Eve and the journeyers were in the deepest of fogs hoping the captain and crew would land the good ship safely in Tormentine.
It was the last trip, the final crossing of the Abbie before Christmas. The good ship Abegweit had carried cars and trucks and trains faithfully in all seasons, in all kinds of weather. Ice in the strait would not deter her. But this night the fog made the sea and the sky one in a blended mystery where form lost its shape and focus was obscured.
For the gathered pilgrims each had made their way to the ship in hope of an anticipated celebration, a reunion with others. The young cleric had conducted his first Christmas Eve service in the River. The sounds of Joy to the World and angels singing Gloria danced in his head. The church was packed. The familiar readings were shared and acted out creatively. The Holy Family arrived with a sleeping wee one to complete the nativity scene. Mary and Joseph were played by a newly-married couple and the arrival of their firstborn made for the perfect casting of the greatest love story ever told.
The candles were lit as Silent Night floated through the air, filling the church with glorious light. Each person’s candle sharing light for those around them. The pastor longed to pause and wait awhile as the worship ended but he had to catch the ferry. And then there was that fog. As he clamoured from the church he raced to the awaiting car.
The car was driven by the minister’s fiancé. They had met six months ago at a church camp, were engaged at Thanksgiving and now were sharing their first Christmas, in anticipation of a winter wedding! The young nurse had seen the world, hitchhiking around Europe, working in hospitals in LA and now caring for children in a paediatric burn unit in Halifax. She had experienced crisis and challenge all her life. Life storms had toasted her but yet she had made her way through the turmoil and torment landing safely on solid ground.
Fog was not new to her. She was a true Maritime girl. There seemed to be as many different kinds of fog as words for snow among northern peoples or for love in Greek. This was not a soupy fog or a ground fog. It was not simply dense or penetrating. It was engulfing, as if it would swallow up anything or anyone who dare venture out. But she would be the pilot on the mission hoping to carry her Christmas venturers safely home. All she needed was a faithful reindeer with a shiny nose!
It had been a trying time at the hospital. Too many young children had suffered horrendous burns. Countless months, years of surgeries and treatments lay before them. As a caregiver the painful treatment processes were difficult to witness and administer. Yet the resilient spirits of the young ones kept her going, finding joy each day. They so loved Christmas how could she not catch the spirit of the season.
The driver’s dad had come with her to the Island to meet her soon to be husband, to act as a chaperone and was now on board travelling home. He was a retired coal miner from Springhill. He had been there when the Big Bump happened in the 50s. Having survived a mining disaster which shook the town and the country a little fog would not distract him that night. In the mines he had known true darkness. The dark which consumes and frees. Miners knew the preciousness of light.
The fourth passenger in the car was a quiet, gentle widow, a native of Newfoundland who long since migrated to the Island. She was heading to Halifax for a Christmas reunion with family who she hadn’t been able to see in a dog’s year. For her fog was a calming comfort, a reminder of home.
The fifth ferry passenger in the late night salon gathering was a milk truck driver. He seemed glad to share a brief communion with the others before heading out into the dreary night. He would exclaim how the milk, like Santa on his mission, simply had to get through despite the weather. Now dare he ask the preacher to pray for safety on the last miles of his trip home.
With thanksgiving the ferry docked, the travellers rushed to their vehicles and left the sanctuary of the ship for the fog dominated world which awaited.
The fog never lifted as the car crossed the border into Nova Scotia. Road signs were nonexistent. Exits were missed. The first passenger was delivered to his lifelong home in Springhill. Travelling through Wentworth and Foley Lake each prayed not to meet another vehicle. The car creeped its way to Halifax and longed for places of rest.
Visions of sugar plum fairies were not dancing in the traveller’s heads that night. Instead there was a longing for Rudolph to turn off his nose for another year. For lighthouse keepers to keep the watch. For fogs to lift so that we all may see the world more clearly. And for Christmas travellers to find their way safely home.
God works in mysterious ways
By Sheila Bernard
Bear River
My story this Christmas is about kindness and who might be behind a gift that made me so happy last Christmas Eve.
I went out to our mailbox last December 24th in Bear River and found a Christmas card with a big Santa Claus on it and much-needed money inside. There was no name and no stamp on the envelope. It was just dropped off and addressed ‘To the Bernards’.
It was a special surprise.
Of course I never wanted to ever stop believing in Santa Claus, even though he just comes to little children, but you never know what may come your way on Christmas Eve.
It’s so heartwarming to know there are people out there who do things like that. I don’t know who you are and if you read my essay, we thank you very much.
There are so many people who should be thanked for their acts of kindness and probably don’t want to be recognized for what they do.
God works in mysterious ways, especially around Christmas.
Everyone be kind to one another and have a Happy and Merry Christmas - and of course you too Santa.
Shake the snow globe and share happiness
By Josie MacKay
Murray Harbour
Once in awhile, I have the privilege of picking up our grandchildren at school. I am not sure why they enjoy it so much. Maybe they feel special that day, getting out a bit earlier than their classmates, maybe they like a visit with their grandparents and that makes them feel special too.
One such day is etched in my mind. My 5-year-old granddaughter was coming to the mall with my husband and I. It was what I would have called a dull, dark December day. It was very cloudy and a few snowflakes were gently falling from the sky. There was no wind and it was very peaceful outside. I did not see anything about that day that would lift my somber mood.
My granddaughter waved goodbye to the vice-principal as we went out the door at her school. Maybe that made her feel special too.
When she stepped outside, as dull and dreary as it was, she exclaimed ”Oh, it is just like a snow globe!”
You could tell she thought it was a beautiful day and it made me stop and think. She did not see the darkness of the day. It was going to be an adventure after school for her.
I guess we should see each day like that 5 year old. We have lots of problems near and far. People are going to food banks to supplement their groceries. Some folks are homeless or need temporary shelter. Farmers have potatoes they can’t truck across the US border at this point in time. Many folks are recovering from surgery, or have difficult health problems. We are in the middle of a serious pandemic that is hard to control and the list goes on.
It is nice, at this Christmas season, that we can refocus our thoughts.
Can we let kindness, peace, love, joy, happiness, friends and family gatherings be our focus this year and every year?
Shake the snow globe and share the happiness it creates. My grandchildren hopefully, then, will have a better world to live and grow up in.
May the Peace and Joy of Christmas be yours this year. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all.
The gift of hope
By Kathy Ehman
Murray River
For me, Christmas is kind of like a cheese platter. I suspect more than a few of us can relate to the comparison.
Coloured lights and decorations, songs cheery, dreary or spiritual, the inviting smells of food cooking, mulled spices, evergreen boughs covered with fresh snow, are all woven into my memories and emotions of a lifetime of Christmases. I see these moments and the feelings, they’re soaked in like cubes of cheese laid out on a Yule platter.
A buttery smooth bite, rich with the Spice of Life would be a memory of my children, faces bright under the rainbow lights of a living tree.
Then a lump of something awful, impossible to avoid swallowing once it’s in my mouth, a taste to be endured, which could be the memory of the song White Christmas’, painfully sweet, tiny chimes in a snow globe breaking the silence in a hospital room where my father is slipping away from us.
Joy and sadness travel the same paths in this season, but still the essence of Christmas stirs my heart every year because it is a celebration of the birth of Jesus.
Jesus, the man the baby became, lobbied for unconditional Love, tolerance, empathy and compassion moment by moment in our thoughts and actions. His was a bittersweet ministry, the truth-talking rebel, speaking to people who were still a couple thousand years from the modern, global societies their countries would become.
His suggestion that we first deal with our own faults before pointing out the flaws in others remains timely, perhaps even more so today, when social media lets us hit more targets with our personal judgments and criticisms. I often need that swift boot towards honest self-evaluation.
I did some personal evaluating of my budget before making a 2021 Christmas shopping list, bought furnace oil and price checked in grocery stores. On November 3, 2020, furnace oil cost 0.668 cents a litre. On November 5, 2021, a litre cost $1.1410.
Prices have likewise increased on just about everything in the grocery stores, some doubled or more.
Fortunately I’m crafty and the materials I’m working with are letter-weight. Some of the people on my list will be pleased to know a donation to the local food bank will be made on their behalf in lieu of presents. I know personally how much the gifts of food mean and the importance of the message of caring those gifts deliver.
Christmas, for all of us I think, can be a bittersweet time, maybe falling a little or a lot short of our fondest memories and expectations. Those feelings, the sweet as well as the bitter, mingle and try to make peace with one another in our hearts and minds.
There’s nothing sweet about the hard things we as a country are facing this Christmas: our history, the third year of a pandemic, floods, fires, international trade disputes, inflation.
Hope, though, is the purest sweetener and it is the birth of Hope, possibly our most precious commodity, I will again celebrate with a full and grateful heart.
Let’s create the Christmas magic the world needs today
By Maxine MacLennan
Cardigan
There are so many ‘traditions’ leading up to and including Christmas Day but none are as important as those that are your own.
I find an inner peace through cleaning our home and preparing it to be decorated. Then the decorating starts! While I am doing this it is of course interspersed with watching as many Hallmark Christmas movies as I possibly can, repeats included lol.
There’s the shopping (some me gifts in there too!) and wrapping and oh my, the thinking “what can I get for her/him/them that has meaning and love wrapped into it.”
As women we do all of this plus all the baking and work besides. It’s a lot but it’s great! The baking for me and seeing our home perfectly (in my eyes) decorated and then delivering homemade treats to friends and family is what fills my heart.
The final parts for me are maybe the most important ... my family, my friends, my music (singing everywhere) and Christmas Eve service with people you love.
Christmas brings a kind of childlike magic to all this time of year. I see it in children and adults alike. My hope is this kind of magic could last all year and each person would be kind and caring to everyone they are in contact with. That would bring a very huge global change with a very simple gesture and create that Christmas MAGIC the world needs today.
Have a great day from Mary Mac Music,
VP Charlottetown, and East MADD Chapter
The PINK Christmas tree
By Sharron Cunningham-Burke
Orwell Cove
It was my first Christmas as a married, child-bearing, young woman. Christmas was always very special for me. I loved to help my grandmother prepare for Christmas. She started in October, baking three kinds of fruitcake, shortbread cookies, tea breads, etc, letting me help, and learn her culinary skills. I also enjoyed the decorating, especially the Christmas tree. My brother and I would help decorate the house and leave the tree decorating until last. Those decorated trees were beautiful, and the house was filled with the essence of evergreen.
A few years later, my step-mother taught me her culinary skills, and other Christmas traditions.
Searching for a Christmas tree was an adventure. New Brunswick wasn’t, by any means, short of trees so we chose an area, selected the best tree for our needs, then before heading home, sat in the car and had our lunch and hot chocolate. What could be a nicer family tradition?
Back to the beginning of my story. My husband and I were preparing our apartment for Christmas. We had planned on cutting down our own tree, to keep the family tradition alive. However, we were running out of time, with all of the preparations for Christmas day. We would be hosting the feast for our dear families. I suggested we check out the last-minute sales at Eaton’s Department Store. I thought, perhaps they may carry some of those new fangled, artificial trees I had seen advertised ‘somewhere’. The store was packed as we expected, but we didn’t mind. We picked up a few drastically marked-down items. As my eyes scanned the displays around the crowded room, I spotted a tree that started my heart pounding with joy. It was the most beautiful ‘make believe’ tree I ever laid eyes on.
I nudged my husband and pointed towards this spectacular piece of a new Christmas tradition. I asked him what he thought of it. At what seemed to be 10 minutes of stunned silence, he asked, “is this the tree you’d like to buy?” I said, “yes, but we’d better check out the price.” The price was right, so we added it to our other bargains. On the way home, I expressed my thanks to my husband, and added that I was sure our families would love our beautiful tree.
After supper, I eagerly trimmed this little treasure, which was safely anchored to the bench under the bay windows.
It’ll look lovely from outside, I thought, as I turned on the Christmas tree lights. Somehow the lights didn’t show up that well on the tree, so I asked my husband why that would be. He said, “perhaps it’s because of the colour of the tree - it’s PINK!”
“What’s the colour pink got to do with the lights barely showing?” I asked. “Let’s dim the living-room lights. That may make a difference.”
There was very little difference in the illumination. I wasn’t quite sure how my husband felt about this tree, so I asked him, “what do you truly think of our tree?”
I thought I could detect a smirk (or a Cheshire grin) on his face. Before he could answer my question, the phone rang. He bolted down the hallway towards the kitchen shouting, “I’ll get it.” Talk about being saved by the bell! It was Mom. She and Dad would be dropping by soon. My thoughts were, I’m sure Mom and Dad will love our decorating skills including the beautiful pink Christmas tree. Mom loves the colour pink.
Twenty minutes later, my parents arrived, and as they ascended the stairway, I could hear Dad growling. “I have to see this thing we saw from sidewalk. It seemed to be pink.”
When Mom and Dad entered the living-room, laden with beautifully wrapped gifts, Mom came to a standstill. Looking at our tree she uttered in a near whisper, “look - how lovely.”
Dad, however, glared at the window display. He was livid. “I knew it - I just knew it. I could see it from the car as I drove up. Where in the world did you ever find a ridiculous contraption such as this?”
“Christmas trees are not pink, they are green. What were you thinking child?”
Fighting back tears I said, “I thought it was beautiful. I have never seen a pink Christmas tree before.”
Mom came to my rescue, and reassured me that she loved it. Then she guided me to the kitchen where we made tea and had a little chat. I felt somewhat better. We cut some of my homemade fruitcake and served it with Mom’s homemade shortbread cookies to Dad and my husband. Nothing more was mentioned about the pink monstrosity in our window.
After Mom and Dad left, my husband, daddy-to-be, consoled me and we discussed how we would be parents ourselves in the spring. Baby-to-be gave me a kick of approval.
Next morning, Dad paid a visit. He was in great humour and was whistling Christmas carols while ascending the stairway. When he entered the living-room, he gave us a big smile, gave me a quick kiss on the cheek, a wink at daddy-to-be, and headed towards the Christmas tree. Whistling another Christmas carol, he proceeded to dismantle our little tree, then headed towards the hallway.
My husband and I were puzzled. We thought Dad was heading out to his car but then, he emerged from the hallway carrying a beautiful ‘real’ Christmas tree. It was fully decorated. Then Dad plugged in the Christmas tree lights, turned around, gave me a warm hug, a kiss on the cheek, patted my tummy gently and said, “I love you daughter - your Mom and I will be here in a few hours to help you and your hubby with Christmas dinner.”
He also said, “the family will love your decorating, especially your Christmas tree.”
The three (oops, four of us) had a great laugh.
I think of that first Christmas often, but I’ve also wondered all these years, what did Dad do with that pink Christmas tree? I guess only my beloved Dad knew where it was.
Merry Christmas and may God bless each of you.
Focus on the present warmth of the season
By Shelley Holloway
New Haven
It’s probably best that we don’t know when someone is celebrating their last Christmas. We would be focused on an ending and not on the gaiety of the season. Yet, it seems as though the universe knows and it wants to make sure it will be a Christmas to remember. This was the case when I was 15 and we gathered to celebrate what would be my grandpa’s last Christmas.
With aunts, uncles and cousins there were 18 of us. My grandparents lived in the middle of nowhere in an old one-room schoolhouse that my grandpa renovated into a cozy four bedroom home, that eventually had indoor plumbing.
That Christmas we were to head back a few days early with my dad’s sister’s family. His other sister and her family, as well as his brother and his family, would drive back Christmas day. In anticipation, my grandpa went out into the woods and cut down the perfect tree - albeit one that was so big, it wouldn’t fit through the door. Not to be deterred, he just chopped the bottom quarter off, and dragged it in. It not only filled the corner, but it filled half of the living room. A few nails in the wall to secure it, and multiple strings of lights, and the tree became magical. My grandmother set about to do what she did best - bake. She wanted us to arrive to the sweet smell of molasses cookies, jam jams, date turnovers, flour buns and every imaginable pie.
We arrived a few days before Christmas. Everything was festive and full of everything that meant Christmas to us. Outside was a different story. Not a speck of snow. As green as if it were still early fall. Back there snow was usually a given, but this year it seemed that Mother Nature forgot.
Christmas Eve my dad, brother and I decided to go for a walk to wear off far too much food. We pulled on our coats and hats and headed out. The night air was crisp. We stood at the top of the dirt road hill and looked out. Stars filled the sky. There was not a sound. I have never felt that sense of utter tranquility.
The next morning we awoke to presents, excitement and three feet of snow! Everything was blanketed. How lucky as many of us received cross country skis that year from Santa! How on earth though would the others make it way back there for Christmas dinner? Would the roads be plowed from Belleville back onto these old country roads? The first to arrive was Aunt Linda and Uncle Jack. Then their daughter Kim arrived with our cousin Mike. They had driven up separately as they would need to head back early the next morning. Finally, Aunt Gloria, Uncle Tom and their young children Stacy and Aaron. Everyone had made it.
We hugged and cheered as the last car pulled in. There were no cell phones back then to tell us if people were on the way. You just sat and hoped for the best. There were more presents and so much food and the best skiing and snowball fights in the world.
I remember pulling out of the driveway a few days later. My grandpa always stood in the door of the garage, waving as we backed out and headed up that dirt road. It was the last time I would see him. To this day I can still picture him, standing there with the biggest grin on his face, waving goodbye and knowing he had created the best Christmas his family would ever have.
A humble Christmas gift for the ages
By Vanessa Bernard
Bear River
I always knew Silent Night was a very special hymn passed down through the years for everyone to enjoy. A few years ago I got to play it on my fiddle in the choir in my church in St Margarets for Midnight Mass.
I always think of this little story every time I play it.
In a little church far away in Austria it goes like this: The organ that used to play music for the Midnight Mass service broke down two days before Christmas. The part was ordered, so the organist and his two sons set out by horse and sleigh to pick it up. A storm came up quickly almost preventing them from getting back in time for Christmas.
Finally, they made it there but only to discover the part didn’t come. Someone else ordered the same part for another organ and didn’t pick it up so the man bought that one.
Unfortunately, on the way back the storm still didn’t settle down and a terrible trip with wind and snow upset the sleigh resulting in the part for the organ getting lost in a snowdrift. The organist was very disappointed. What would they do now for music for Christmas?
The priest said to pray. When a prayer is asked the answer is already given. The problem for the man was to find out what it was but once it was found, he realized the answer was already there waiting for him.
The priest said to himself, “It will be a silent night but still a holy night without music for Christmas.
As the night went on, the priest created the words to a hymn. He thought about how calm it was and how bright the moonlight was that night.
The priest was told he must be tired and should get some sleep. He said to himself, “Sleep in heavenly peace,” and added that to the hymn.
In the morning, the priest rushed to the organist’s house and showed him the finished version of the hymn. The priest asked the organist if he could put the words to music since a great melody is a gift from God.
They tried and tried to come up with something and had just about given up when the organ player’s wife sat down at the organ. With one finger she stumbled across a single air which her husband quickly picked up, adding extra notes to complete it.
Christmas Eve approached with great anticipation from the people of the parish. The priest greeted everyone with a Merry Christmas and explained what had happened.
The organ could not be played, but he had something special to offer instead - a new hymn called Silent Night.
The priest had never written a song before or composed a melody but it seemed to come from heaven.
The priest and organist then presented the hymn as a humble Christmas gift to all the people of the parish and the choir proceeded to sing Silent Night.
Sometimes the Lord makes such things happen like an organ breaking down in order for something new and wonderful to come into the world; some simple thing that will touch everyone’s heart and live on forever.
Silent night, holy night
All is calm and all is bright
Round yon virgin, mother and child
Holy infant, so tender and mild
Sleep in heavenly peace, ooh
Sleep, sleep in heaven, heavenly peace
From my heart to yours ... Christmas is ...
By Betty Mahar
Lower Rollo Bay Road
It’s been five years since I have seen my mother and my grandchildren and children. I am not alone, there are many who yearn to see and touch loved ones and friends. We abide by the rules, wear masks and immunize but the end never seems to come. Just when we feel like there is a light at the end of the tunnel another disappointment rears its ugly head.
Weekends I spend waiting for FaceTime with the grandchildren and kids. It’s heartwarming to see them, it’s heartbreaking not to touch them. My mother required surgery just a few weeks ago, I am not working and she needed help. I had to find a way to go. I did my homework, got all prepared and we drove to reduce exposure.
The surgery was successful - her age a true blessing. She worried she might end up blind, which caused her great despair. Two weeks post surgery the doctor gave her the news that the surgery was a success. Her eyesight had been restored.
I don’t have lots of money, I don’t buy gifts all year through, but I put all I have in my heart and soul to Christmas. I like to bake, to spread some cheer or host a meal. I enjoy giving something little to let others know I know they are here; a presence, a life, a living soul.
But the greatest gift I have ever given is the one with no price tag. It was just my time and little gas. A Gramma adventure that happens only once in awhile but a memory for all who care to join. My father was Christmas all year long and I miss him so much. It’s his spirit I attempt to pass on. He would be in parades and private parties all season. He was bigger than life, and now he is gone.
So this year in light of my travels I found myself in Ontario at the end of November. I scoured the internet awaiting news of the first evening Christmas lights would be turned on so I could plan our road cruise. I borrowed a van to keep within the distance guidelines. I picked up the grands - this was OUR time. But this year it was my mother who rode shotgun with pride.
We visited the towns that had lit up the skies. There were Christmas trees and mangers, Santa in his sleigh high in the sky and angels and toys and lighted tunnels to drive by. The awe of the lights was so much to enjoy there wasn’t a peep from the grands, just wide eyes and huge smiles.
They got no gifts only a ride, a ride to spectacular, a gift from mankind. We know not whom they are with lights so grand, all we know is they are willing to share.
Not a peep was heard until we stopped to drop off a friend of a grand who had come along for the drive. She reminded me so much of Cindy Loo. Her eyes were wide and her smile stretched from ear to ear. As she exited the van she waved and wiped away a tear. Not long afterward we received a text from her mom. She was so excited to be part of Logan’s Gramma adventure. She wanted to do it again, this time with her parents. I dropped the grands home - a sad moment for sure. I would have loved to hold them forever and never let go, but I couldn’t and I knew it. This darn pandemic, we will get through this with Hope and Faith ... of the original promise.
I took Mom home and she broke into tears. She was so happy to see all the lights and to be in the company of all her local great grands. I am proud to be able to share some Christmas cheer, a memory created during times so unclear. Mom called many times in the following days to thank me for giving what money can’t buy but can feed a soul for years to come and remind her of memories of times gone bye. You’re welcome Mom, I am glad I could do it. I will hold in my heart those special moments.
The very next day the grands sent me a note saying the lights were turned on in a town just up the road. It didn’t take long to get the grands all together and off we went to see more lights, to spend quality time together. The lights were awesome, the hot chocolate too. But most of all the joy and peace was just being together. When we returned back home and I stopped to drop them off, it was the hardest moment. I saw Logan’s face as he turned to say thanks, the tears in his eyes could be seen in the streetlights. He knew, as I did, this would be our last visit. I would go back to the Island the very next day. I wanted to hold him, I needed him to know just how much I love him. I couldn’t let him see me crying because if he did I wouldn’t be able to go. I love all my grands and my sisters and brothers. I love you Mom, I am so happy that we got to see the lights. This Christmas is special, a Christmas that only costs a little of my time.
Merry Christmas to all. May many memories be made this year. If you have Christmas decor or lights and you’re feeling kind of alone turn them on or set them up and know you have warmed more hearts than you may ever know. Thank you to all the people who decorate and illuminate for the Christmas season. Yes, this is a time for celebration, a time to look forward to a better year, a time to reflect on what you have surpassed this last year.
God bless you everyone ... And to Logan, Cayden, Tyler, Bonnie, Emma, Dustin and Matteo, Merry Christmas from Gramma. Hopefully next year we can do it again this time with Kyle and Ryan.
And of course my shotgun Mom!
Christmas in Africa
By Blanche Moyaert
Montague
At Brilliant Stars International School in Benin, West Africa, we have 24 nationalities represented. We couldn’t celebrate all the important holidays from all these countries, so each year we chose four or five from different lands to celebrate at the school. This year we chose Christmas.
Each class discussed how we should celebrate Christmas together. I approached my class of 7 year olds.
“What do you think we should do?” I asked the class.
A Canadian and American pair jumped up in unison. “Can Santa Claus come from the North Pole and bring us presents?” they exclaimed in excitement.
“It’s too far even for reindeer to fly all the way from the North Pole to the equator?” a classmate retorted. We had recently learned about the North and South Poles in relation to the equator in geography class. Our school was practically on the equator.
“Let’s ask the Weihnachtsmaan. Europe is closer than the North Pole,” one German child offered.
“How is he going to get here? He can’t fly on his horse,” another scoffed.
“Why not Sinterklaas from Belgium? He can leave Italy on his steamboat and sail down to the port of Cotonou. Then he can easily ride his white horse to the school,” came a well-thought out alternative.
“I think we should just get Pastor Blessing from Nigeria,” a practical voice responded. “He could ride over on his motorcycle in an hour or so.”
The argument continued. One wanted Grandfather Frost and his grand-daughter from Russia, although there was a problem with his horse-drawn sleigh since there was no snow in Benin. Another suggested the Old Christmas Man from China with his sister helpers. They would bring colourfully wrapped apples for all the children in the school. Apples were hard to find at the market. What could I do to solve this dilemma of multicultural Christmas traditions?
I know! I’d go straight to the horse’s mouth for the answer.
I went directly to the North Pole to talk to Santa Claus. He was as jolly as his reputation. He recognized me immediately.
“Welcome! Welcome, Blanche. Ho ho ho! You were a good little girl - most of the time,” he remembered.
I explained my problem.
“Who can bring gifts to the children in our school? The children are all expecting a different sort of Santa. Can you really deliver presents to all the children in the world?”
He laughed heartily at my dilemma.
“Ho ho ho! Not necessary at all. You see, giving presents to children at Christmas time is our family business. For centuries my cousins and I have shared the work of giving gifts to children around the world. On every continent, in every country, one of my cousins does the same job as me, Santa Claus.
“Just like I live at the North Pole with my helper elves, Cousin Sinterklaas lives in Italy most of the year making toys and gifts with help from his Petes to deliver to all the good children of the Netherlands and Belgium. My cousin Grandfather Frost and his grand-daughter take care of all the children in Russia. Ho ho ho! Such a big country! And the oldest cousin, Old Man Christmas with his sisters, does the work for all the children in China. While Pére Noel travels all over most of the French speaking countries in Europe, South America and Africa.”
Then he remembered, “You said your school is in French West Africa. You should invite Pére Noel to visit your school. Ho ho ho! He’ll be so pleased to see all those children from around the world! But you should know that Pére Noel only gives a gift to each child that shows him something they have learned in school this year.”
Back in class I explained about all the cousins who were gift-givers around the world at Christmas time. We decided to write a letter to Pére Noel to invite him to our school. The class was in a buzz as each tried to decide what to show to him when he came.
But Santa Claus also had a surprise for us. One day he made an unexpected visit to our school himself. He must have spread the word among his cousins also, for we had surprise visits from Sinterklaas, Old Christmas Man, Grandfather Frost, and even La Befana, the kindly witch who flew down from Italy on her broomstick.
Finally the big day arrived. All the parents were invited to a Christmas concert where the children had prepared a special song or poem or skit or dance from their land.
And then ... Pére Noel, on his bicycle, arrived at the gate. He entered wearing a long red cloak with a hood over his head. He had a brown face and a white beard. Surprisingly he wore sandals. But most importantly, he carried a big bulky bag over his shoulder. He greeted all the parents and teachers with a friendly handshake. Seated at the seat of honour, he pulled out a brightly wrapped gift from the sack, and handed it to a teacher, who called out the name written on the card. Each pupil came up when their name was called and greeted Pére Noel. Before receiving their gift, each presented something they had learned this year – a little rhyme or a piece of art. One child told him how pineapples were a fruit that grew on the ground, not on a tree. One recited the 3-times table. Another named the capital cities of the countries of West Africa. When the bag was empty, Pére Noel praised the children for what they had learned. He told them how lucky they were to go to such a fine school. As he rose to leave, all the adults and children stood clapping and singing a thank you song.
That was Christmas at Brilliant Stars School in Cotonou, Benin, West Africa.
Silent Night
By Stella Shepard
Morell
The Christmas season is not always wrapped with glitter and gold with a bright red ribbon, and for many Islanders it comes without merriment.
It’s easy to feel depressed when we are bombarded with unrealistic messages and images of a Hallmark Christmas of complete blissfulness.
Not all Islanders are blessed with the spirit of Christmas as they deal with tragedy, loneliness, homelessness, despair, and so many other social ills that are prevalent today. In fact, it has been said Christmas can be the loneliest day of the year. The Hallmark images only magnify the misery and despair of people dealing with the real world.
Stress, heartache, and survivor’s guilt hit individuals of all ages, especially during Christmas.
I, too, experience bouts of despair at Christmas as I miss my sister Marie, who lost her battle with cancer 10 days before Christmas in 2010. The choir sang, Silent Night at the funeral mass. And for a few fleeting moments, the angelic voices of the choir washed away emotional pain as the lyrics echoed through the century-old country church.
On a frosty morning, lazy snowflakes dusted the graveyard, her final resting place, about two miles from our childhood home. Grief and survivor’s guilt shadowed me throughout the following days and nights like a black plague.
The song Silent Night blessed me with moments of peacefulness during the dark days of grieving following the funeral. But strangely enough, on Christmas Day, the veil of grief lifted as if it were a gift from the Christ Child. I rested in the glow of peacefulness for the first time in weeks.
I have since learned the song, Silent Night is so spiritually powerful, it briefly stopped the fighting during World War I. Soldiers from both sides came out of the muddy trenches on Christmas Eve, put down their rifles and sang Silent Night in their native tongues. A cloud of peace descended on the blood-stained battlefield during a war that claimed the lives of millions of people.
The soldiers offered handshakes to their foes and wished each other a Merry Christmas. And they had the opportunity to bury their dead scattered throughout battlefield on a frigid moonlit night on Christmas Eve. In my humble opinion, the cease fire was a Christmas miracle that happened on one of the holiest nights of the year.
Silent night, holy night
All is calm, all is bright
Round yon virgin,
mother and Child!
Holy infant,
so tender and mild
Sleep in heavenly peace
Sleep in heavenly peace
Sleep in heavenly peace,
my dear sister.
