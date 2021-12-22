Warm memories of a loved one - Youth 1st Place Winner
By Willow Pellerine
Montague Regional High School
In 2014, Christmas changed for me forever. This would be my first Christmas without my mom. I was in Grade 4 when my mom lost her battle to cancer. Every part of my life had changed and I figured Christmas would be the same.
While coming into the holiday season, I began to think about how Christmas was going to be different and how this was going to be really hard for me. I was always asking myself questions like, how was it going to be without my mom?
How was it going to be for me with my dad being away for work? Here I was, stuck in Nova Scotia, with my dad’s side of the family wondering what their traditions would be like.
Christmas Eve day was something I always looked forward to as a kid.
That first Christmas Eve, I felt lonely even though I was surrounded by my loving family that tried to make me feel welcomed. Nothing seemed to help. Even the smells of Christmas dinner that filled the house didn’t excite me. I had no appetite. Even my favourite part of the meal, which was the cranberry sauce, didn’t help. Everything felt wrong and different because it wasn’t my mom’s sauce. As simple as having the wrong can of sauce made me upset and even more lonely. All I really wanted was for her to be there.
That night before Christmas day, I stared at the blank ceiling wondering if tomorrow would be better. Waking up Christmas morning to my younger cousins’ excitement made the lonely day feel a little bit better. They were so excited to see what they got under the tree. I wasn’t expecting much. When it was my turn to open a gift, I was surprised to see it was from my mom.
I was so excited to have this little piece of her. She had surprised me with a Wii U, something only she knew I had wanted. I was finally happy because it felt like she was there with me. Another gift that caught my attention was from my aunt. It was a weird shape and soft. A pillow with my mom’s picture on it. To this day, even though it has faded, I still have it on my bed every night.
Even though my mom is gone, every Christmas I find things that make me feel like she is there. My family helps with that by giving me a gift that has to do with her. It makes me feel like she is still with me and I have a piece of her every Christmas.
The thought behind the gift makes it special - Youth 2nd Place Winner (tie)
By Isabelle MacDonald
Montague Regional High School
It was exactly two weeks before Christmas Eve, I had been working extra shifts so I could afford to buy my grandmother an extra special Christmas gift that year. Working at the Teddy Bear Village wasn’t all that special, but around the start of December, as the candy canes and twinkling lights were hung overhead at the store, it started to feel a bit magical. Christmas was my absolute favourite holiday. Every year when the manager asked who wanted to set up the store’s Christmas tree, my hand was always the first in the air.
With the days counting down to Christmas, business was picking up. The store was becoming more and more crowded every day, making it harder and harder to finish decorating the big Christmas tree sitting in the middle of the store. While stringing tinsel around the tree, I realized I would need much more of it to reach the very top of the tree.
As I rushed down my ladder, a young girl caught my eye. She was sitting below the tree. This young girl twisted and swirled a small piece of the tinsel in her hand from the tree. As I was walking into the small closet jam-packed with decorations, I thought to myself this little girl might rather have her very own piece of tinsel to twist and swirl. As I returned to the tree with the rest of the decorations, she was nowhere to be found.
As Christmas approached, I continued to work extra shifts and work extra hard to earn money to afford the gift I knew my grandmother would appreciate dearly. These shifts were very busy and long but my favourite part was getting small breaks to sweep up the pine needles from the floor beneath the Christmas tree.
As I swept that night, the young girl who sat beneath the tree with the pine needles twisting and swirling the tinsel days ago was back. I was so excited to see her because I had saved a small piece to give her in case she ever came back. I ran back to the decoration closet and grabbed it. I greeted the young girl and asked if she needed any help. She shook her head no. I reached forward with the tinsel and said, “this is for you.” Her eyes lit up as bright as the lights hanging over us. She thanked me and let out a small sigh. “I don’t normally get any gifts from anyone ever.”
“Not even on Christmas day or on your birthday?” I replied. Again the young girl shook her head no, and walked away.
It was now three days before Christmas. I had finally earned enough money to buy my grandmother her gift and couldn’t wait to get her something special at the end of my shift. Before my shift ended, I was stocking new teddy bears on a shelf beside my cash register, when a man and his young daughter came into the store. The man and his daughter looked around for what felt like ages, then they approached me with a small bear. The young girl put the bear on the counter, as the man reached for his wallet out of the corner of my eye I noticed the young girl from before. This time, she was wearing a bracelet made from the tinsel I gave her.
After helping them, I once again approached the young girl. This time I asked her what her name was and where her parents were. That night I learned this young girl, whose name was Sadie, had walked two blocks from her foster home. Each time she came to the store just to look at the teddy bears. Sadie told me she had never had a proper Christmas, birthday or any holiday at the foster home.
As the young girl told me her story that night, my eyes watered. I told her to wait right there. I darted to the back of the store and grabbed my wallet from my locker, rushed back out, and grabbed our most expensive teddy bear in the store. I gave Sadie her new bear and wished her a Merry Christmas. After sending her on her way I put the money in the register and got a small bit of change back. Looking at the amount left me wondering what to buy for my grandmother that would be special enough to make her Christmas.
As the long day came to an end, I decided to stop by the grocery store for supplies to make Christmas dinner. While waiting in line to pay, I noticed a small rack of fancy Christmas pins sitting beside me. As I looked through them, I came across a pin that looked just like the teddy bear I had given Sadie. I picked up the pin and walked to the cash, paid, and headed home.
As I walked in the door at my grandmother’s house, she greeted me with a big smile. I told her to “sit, sit” because I wanted to give her the gift. I gave her a small white box wrapped with red ribbon and told her all about the young girl’s story. As she opened her gift, I continued on with the rest of my story explaining why the teddy bear on the pin was so special. It was special because it was the same teddy bear I gifted Sadie for Christmas. My grandmother then explained to me that the meaning of the gift itself means so much more than the price of the gift and she would treasure this pin because it had such special meaning to her and represented the true meaning of Christmas.
The Christmas that almost wasn’t - Youth Second Place Winner (tie)
By Mason Green
Grade 6
Cardigan Consolidated School
It was just a regular freezing cold snowy night at the North Pole just one week before Christmas. All of a sudden Santa got a call from Mrs Claus who was on vacation in Miami. She explained that Santa needed to get two vaccinations before Christmas Eve. But Santa didn’t have enough time to get both of them. Will Santa be able to deliver presents? Will Christmas be cancelled, Santa wondered, or will someone step up and help Santa?
It was a regular week leading up to Christmas with Mrs Claus on vacation and Santa planning out his route for Christmas Eve. Suddenly, Tommy the reindeer trainer bumped into Santa.
“Hey Santa.”
“Ya know for Covid,” Tommy replied.
“What in the jingle bells is that?” Santa questioned.
“Haven’t you heard, there’s a big virus going on everywhere,” Tommy answered.
“Oh,” Santa mumbled. Santa felt confused and worried after he heard that. Then he went to bed.
When Santa awoke he had one missed call from Mrs Claus. He immediately called her back. She also told him about the whole Covid thing and he couldn’t believe it.
“What am I going to do?” Santa asked.
“I’m not sure,” Mrs Claus replied.
“You might have to get an elf that is capable enough to do it for you,” Mrs Claus explained.
“NO! I’ve done this for 1032 years already,” Santa complained.
“I know but this year is different,” he said.
Santa said, “but (cough - cough) I ca- ...”
“Whoa, whoa,” Mrs Claus blurted. “Was that a cough I just heard?”
“Ummm, no,” Santa lied, as he suspiciously hung up the phone.
“Uh - oh,” Mrs Claus sighed.
Santa got out of bed and went to the workshop where June, Johnny, Billy, Ralph Timmy, Tommy, Joe, Jimmy, Jerry, Kevin, Randy, Louis, Ron, Willy, Mike, Tony, Patricia, Carly, Bobbie, Barbara, Jeremy, Eddie, Jackson, Jackie, Joseph Ben, Jenny, Peter, Gregor, Leonard, David, Eleanor, Jolene, Kenny, Collin, Ronald and Kyle were. He explained to them that he didn’t know if they would be able to have Christmas this year.
They weren’t too happy about that. But Eddie Power had a crazy idea.
After the meeting Eddie stopped Santa at the door.
“Umm, Santa,” Eddie whispered.
“Yes Eddie,” Santa replied.
“Well, I had this idea,” Eddie mumbled.
“Well, what is it?”Santa asked.
“I was wondering if maybe I could ...” Eddie spoke up.
“Deliver the presents on Christmas eve,” Santa interrupted
“Oh, um, yes,” said Eddie, “How did you know?’’
“I was going to ask you anyway,” Santa replied.
Santa put on his mask and took Eddie to the garage where the sleigh was. Gregor, the bully, was also in the garage repainting the sleigh for Christmas Eve.
“Hey dummy,” shouted the unwanted Gregor.
“No, you’re the dummy,” Eddie replied.
“That’s enough!” said Santa.
Gregor finally left the room.
Santa and Eddie hopped on the sleigh and started it up. He pointed out all the buttons and everything else on the sleigh, except for one red button. Eddie felt overwhelmed and wondered if he could do it but he knew if he didn’t, Christmas would be cancelled.
It was the night of Christmas Eve. Eddie was sitting in the driver’s seat of the sleigh ready to go deliver presents all over the world. He tapped on the GPS and flew away with the help of the reindeer. Meanwhile back at Santa’s house, Santa was very sick.
“Do you think he has Covid?” asked Barbara.
“Is he okay,” cried Jeremy.
“Watch out,” said Eleanor. “I have a Covid test here.”
Back on the sleigh, Eddie was just finishing his last house when the GPS stopped working. Eddie was now panicking. He started looking for his phone to call Santa when his elbow hit a red button he didn’t know about. Suddenly a very bright rectangle appeared out of nowhere.
“Wait is that the North Po -”
All of a sudden all the reindeer start charging towards the bright rectangle. Eddie closes his eyes and when he opens them again he sees the workshop and June, Johnny, Billy, Eleanor, Timmy, David, Roger, Nick, Syd and all the other elves surrounding him.
“Great job,” called Gregor.
“Thanks a lot,” Eddie said.
“Where’s Santa?” asked Eddie.
“Oh, he’s in bed, he’s not doing too well,” said David.
“He tested positive for Covid,” said Roger.
Eddie was devastated so he decided to write a letter to Santa. It read:
Dear Santa,
I am writing to you to let you know that everything went as planned. I really hope you are doing better. See you in 14 days - after your isolation is done.
Santa was very pleased to read Eddie’s letter and he recovered after the 14 days of isolation. Santa learned his lesson and got his vaccine so he could deliver presents next year.
The End
Mary’s big wish
By Brynlee Billard
Grade 6
Cardigan Consolidated School
It was a week before Christmas and the first flakes of snow started to fall down. Everyone was in a joyful mood, except a little girl named Mary. Mary hated school because she got bullied by everyone. She lived in New York and only had one wish for Santa. Will her wish come true?
“Good morning mom, do I really have to go to school?’’ asked Mary.
“No. YES, YES, YES!” mom yelled. “I know you get bullied but I talked to the teachers and they said they would keep an eye on you.’’
“Ok fine, see you after school,’’ Mary said shrugishly.
Mary thought she was going to have the worst day ever. She felt like she was going to barf. She was that nervous, but she still went to the bus stop.
When Mary got to school the bullies surrounded her.
“Hey, you can’t do that to me!” Mary told the bullies as they pinned her to the wall.
“Oh ya, who said I can’t?” blurted the bullies.
“Me, I told you that you can’t” yelled Mary.
A teacher quickly ran into the crowd. “Are you ok?’’ asked the teacher.
“Ya, I am ok,” Mary said.
Later that night when Mary went to bed she wrote a letter to Santa about her big wish and sent it off.
“Oh Santa, please make all of the bullying go away,” Mary wrote on the paper as a tear ran down her face.
Once it was morning Mary asked her mom if she could take her favourite stuffed animal to school.
“Hey mom, can I take Miss Fluffy to school?” she asked.
“Yes, of course honey,” her mom replied. Unfortunately Mary did not know it was going to be the worst day she ever had.
Mary left home to go to school. When she walked in everyone was laughing at her and she asked a kid why, but they never replied. Then she realized it was because of her stuffed animal she brought with her. Mary ran as fast as she could to the library to cry so nobody could see or hear her. Unfortunately one of the teachers found her but made her feel better. The teacher called one of the bullies over and said, “why do you all keep on bullying Mary?”
“Well it is not that we mean to bully her, it is just that her name is like Merry Christmas,” exclaimed the bully.
Mary decided to go to the rest of the classes until the bell rang.
Once the bell rang Mary went home and did everything as usual. She had supper with her family and went to bed. Her mom told her to get a good night’s sleep so she did. When Mary woke up she had breakfast and left to go to school.
When Mary got to school the next day she had the best day ever. She felt like she was famous! She did not get bullied at all but instead had a great day AND IT WAS THE DAY BEFORE CHRISTMAS! Did Santa really make her wish come true?
Memories of that one special present will last forever
By Tyson Downe
Montague Regional High School
It was Christmas Eve of 2016 and I was just getting home from my grandfather’s where we had our traditional Christmas party. I was getting ready, put on my coziest pajamas and crawled into my big soft bed. I was so excited to see what I was going to get for Christmas this year. Was I going to get everything I had asked for? Was I going to get a big surprise? I couldn’t fall asleep that night until 12:30 am and my whole family was still up.
I was having a wonderful sleep until my sister jumped as high as she could and crashed down on me and my bed. At first, I was wondering why she was doing this. Was she crazy?
She said, “Wake up, it’s Christmas!”
At that point, I went from tired to completely hyper. I was up and out of my bed just like that. All at once, my sister and I ran as fast as we could down the hall running past our dog who was sound asleep on the floor. As we went into my parents’ dark and warm bedroom and turned the light on, we forced them to wake up. As I ran back down the hallway, not waiting for my parents to wake up, I rushed into the living room. The first thing I saw, sitting upright on the couch was something I would never have imagined ever getting.
Shocked, I stood there frozen. I was looking at a big white box with a huge white square symbol on the front, with a white controller, and the name Xbox One on the top left corner. I did not move a muscle. I didn’t know if this was real. Maybe I was still asleep and this was all a dream. As I made my first step towards the box, my family was already in the living room. My shock turned to pure joy and excitement. I immediately gave all three of my family members bear hugs. I didn’t stop until I realized they couldn’t catch their breath and they did not have the strength to push me off of them. It was the most exciting gift of my life.
Half an hour later, my other presents were still unopened because I was still amazed with the best present ever. I could not stop thinking about getting a knife and opening the box to set up my Xbox. After I calmed down, we opened the rest of our gifts by tearing wrapping paper and bags to see if we got what we wanted. One hour later, all the presents were open and the floor was full of clothes, movies, and tools. I also got games for my new Xbox and a blue controller.
After cleaning up the mess of wrapping paper, I went to the kitchen and found the sharpest knife. Slowly and carefully, I started to open the box and there it was; the square white Xbox with the white controller on top of it. Determined to set it up, I bolted to my room, hooked up all the wires that had to be plugged in, and then pressed the little x icon on the controller. A few flashes later, my TV was turned on to a green screen with the X logo and the four words Xbox.
It took a few minutes to turn on and then it was the dreadful part of making an account and logging in. As that was getting set up, I tore the plastic off my first-ever game which was NHL 17. Then my sister told me the account was all made and to put the game in. As I opened the case and put the game in the console and pressed the little title for the game, I was so excited to play I could hardly breathe. Then a message appeared on the screen that said the game had to be updated and it was going to take nine hours to install. My heart and emotions went from happy and excited to frustration and anger.
The hours ticked by. I could see the percentage counting down. 99%, 90%, 85% ... I felt like the game would never load. It was going slower than cold molasses running uphill. Finally after we ate our delicious Christmas dinner and cleaned up our mess, the game was finally ready. I picked up the blue controller and my sister picked up the white one and we started to play. An hour later, with two games of hockey played, we decided to call it a night as it was getting late. We both agreed we would play all the next day. As I crawled into my bed and said goodnight to my family, I couldn’t help but thank them for getting me that Xbox. It was the best gift I ever got for Christmas. So just before I closed my eyes, I thanked them one more time.
It will be five years this Christmas since I got the best present ever. This year for Christmas, I want new games I can play. When I become a parent, I want to get my kids a present like my mom and dad gave me that Christmas. No matter which console is out, whether it’s the PlayStation 20 or the Xbox 15, I promise to make my kids’ Christmas as special as mine. I want them to feel the same way I did when I saw a brand new Xbox One sitting on the couch.
The Grinch had a soft heart after all
By Noah Anderson
Grade 5
Cardigan Consolidated School
It was a nice frosty day in L.A. and there was a big hill covered in snow north of L.A. Nobody knew who lived there, until now. Will the town accept this new person?
It was the day before Christmas and people were decorating their houses with decorations and bright lights. Kids were investigating the hill.
“Where are we?” asked Josh.
“Yeah, I really think we should go back,” said Rhon.
“What, are ya’ scared of - the Grinch!” said Ryan. “Well, go ahead.”
“No,” said Rhon.
They climbed up the hill and then they came to a metal rusty door. Once they knocked on the door something came out. The boys didn’t know what it was so they ran down the hill back to town as fast they could. Once they got back to town someone said, “What happened?”
“I ... I ... IT ... THE GRINCH!”
Cars screeched their tires.
“What do you want? I mean ... the Grinch, oh no! Did someone say the Grinch?” asked the mayor.
The boy’s friend, Cindy saw a mask fall from the ceiling. She looked up and saw the Grinch. Everyone was screaming at each other and he threw her in the present maker.
“Help ...help!”
“You thought I was saving you.”
Cindy nodded yes.
“Oh, I was doing more than helping you,” he said, as he wrapped her in wrapping paper and left.
Then her dad came in and thought she was practicing Christmas wrapping. Finally he got all of the wrapping paper off.
“I want to invite the Grinch over for Christmas dinner,” Cindy said.
Her dad asked her why.
“He looked lonely,” answered Cindy. “I think he could use some friends.”
Her dad finally agreed so she started to go up the hill to invite the Grinch over for Christmas dinner.
The Grinch accepted the invitation so he went down to her house and they had a great feast while his heart grew bigger. From now on he would be participating in Christmas.
Merry Christmas
Brave Cindy saved Christmas
By Emmy Halliday
Grade 5
Cardigan Consolidated School
It was three days before Christmas in Whoville and Cindy Lou Who was in her bedroom up to no good. Her mom was at the mall doing some last minute Christmas shopping, so that meant Cindy was home alone, and she had a plan. Cindy was working out her top secret plan, when she heard footsteps in the white glistening snow (her window was open a crack), so she looked out the window, and sure enough her mom’s car was in the driveway.
The door opened, “Cindy Lou?” called Martha.
“One minute mom,” said Cindy as she was wrapping up her supplies in a bundle of blankets.
“I’m making you hot chocolate, come down when you’re ready,” said Martha.
“Ok,” replied Cindy.
Cindy doesn’t usually keep secrets, but she had just one and had it ever since she was 4 years old. She was friends with Santa Claus. Cindy’s plan was to go to the North Pole and help with all of the presents. Santa even said if she was really good, she could help deliver the presents on Christmas Eve too.
Cindy was downstairs drinking her hot chocolate when her mom got a phone call.
“Cindy, it’s dad,” said Martha.
“Hello Da -”
“Cindy! It’s me, Santa Claus,” said Santa in his jolly voice (he had changed his profile to Cindy’s dad’s name, Rupert)
“I was just calling to talk about our plan,” said Santa.
“Sure!” said Cindy, taking her mug of hot chocolate up to her room.
“So you are going to come to the North Pole and then help wrap the last few presents, and you might be able to come on Christmas Eve to deliver presents if you are really good,” Santa explained.
“And do I get to ride in the two-person sleigh with Bob driving?” asked Cindy excitedly.
“For sure!” said Santa. “So were you copying down the plan?”
“Yup! I was just finishing writing all the things you said,” Cindy replied.
“Cindy, I need my phone!” yelled Martha.
“I have to go now,” Cindy said, very sad to be leaving Santa.
“Ok bye kiddo!” said Santa.
Beep, beep, beep, and the call ended. Cindy ran downstairs to give her mom the phone and then ran back to her room and got out her plan. First, she would leave a note that she already had pre-written:
Mom,
I will be staying the night at my friend Caroline’s house for to work on a school project.
Cindy
She put the note on the fridge while her mom was at the library. Then Cindy would get her bag packed with only the things she needed to stay at Santa’s workshop. Cindy would grab her bag and go out on the step and wait for the sleigh to arrive, when nobody was looking she would get in and Bob would drive to the North Pole.
Cindy followed the plan and on the day before Christmas Eve, she was out on her step waiting for Bob to come. It had been 10 minutes and he still hadn’t come. Cindy started to worry, but then Bob and Prancer came to her house and Bob explained how he had never flown the sleigh before, so he had some questions for Santa.
They flew back to the North Pole and when they got there Santa greeted them with some Christmas cookies and milk.
“Oh,my dear, how would you like a tour of the village?” asked Mrs Claus who had just popped out from the kitchen to say hello.
“That would be great,” said Cindy.
During the tour, Cindy saw lots of things, but one thing really stuck out to her. It was the star on top of the tree in the middle of the village.
“I see she’s seen the star,” said Mrs Claus to Santa.
“Oh yes Cindy, the star!” said Santa, walking slower and slower each step until he stopped. “The star is very special. If it gets taken out of its place in the village, the whole village gets shut down and nothing works.”
“We should probably get to work now,” said Mrs Claus.
“Ok,” said Cindy happily.
Cindy, Mrs Claus and Santa walked to the toy shop with all the kid’s toys. Cindy immediately fell in love with the place and got to work. Santa went to the candy cane shop to check on the elves and Mrs Claus went to the kitchen.
Cindy was happy as could be in the toy shop but then she saw something. It was on top of the tree. It was this man dressed in grey jeans and a black shirt and he was doing something that didn’t look right. It looked like he was ... STEALING THE STAR!
Cindy quickly set down the toy train she was working on and ran to the kitchen to tell Mrs Claus and then Mrs Claus went and told Santa that Bellsnickle was back. Cindy had watched the movie called ‘The Christmas Chronicles’ so she knew who Bellsnickle was. Most people would think the movie wasn’t real but Cindy knew it was real.
Santa went to the sleigh, hooked up the reindeer and then got in. He felt nervous. If the star wasn’t back by Christmas Eve, Christmas couldn’t happen.
Mrs Claus told Cindy to get in the sleigh too, so she got in and they were off. They chased Bellsnickle, who was in his own sleigh pulled by weird dog looking animals. Cindy and Santa tried to get the star but it was too late. Bellsnickle was gone.
Santa had no time to lose. It was almost Christmas and he had to get a new star.
Santa and Cindy left to go to Turkey, which is where Santa could get a new star. The ride was rough and Cindy was scared. What if they couldn’t get a new star in time for Christmas?
When they got to Turkey, it looked weird. Cindy had pictured a nice little village but she was wrong. It was a bunch of trees, it almost looked like an abandoned Christmas tree farm but then they came to a cave and little creatures came out of it.
“Hello Saint Nicholas,” said the creature in front that was much larger than the others.
“Hello. Bellsnickle has stolen the star and we need another one, fast!” said Santa.
“Can do,” said an extra large creature coming out of the cave. It had a big pot and about a minute later a pointed thing came boiling up out of it. It was the star. They took it and held it up to the sky. A big jolt of light came and connected it to the star of Bethlehem, then the star lit up
“There you are sir,” said the creature in front.
Then Cindy and Santa went off in the sleigh.
“On the count of three I want you to jump out and put the star on top of the tree, ok?” said Santa as they reached the North Pole.
“JUMP?” Cindy yelled, sounding very horrified.
“Yeah! You’ll make it, I promise,” yelled Santa trying to talk over the wind.
After some deep thought Cindy finally agreed to Santa.
“I will never let you down Santa,” said Cindy as she was getting ready to jump.
“Ok, you ready?”asked Santa.
“Yeah,” said Cindy with confidence.
“Ok,1, 2, 3 - go!” Santa counted out loud.
Cindy jumped out and a parachute magically came over top of her.
“Woo Hoo!” screamed Cindy as she put the star on top of the tree just like Santa had instructed.
After Cindy finished she jumped to the bottom still using the parachute and met Santa at the bottom.
“I did it!” said Cindy, feeling very proud of herself.
“I knew you would,” said Santa. “You come from a long line of true believers.”
“I what?” asked Cindy.
“We should get you home now young lady, we wouldn’t want to worry your mother,” said Santa. “Or should you stay to deliver presents?”
“Yeah, that note I wrote for my mom doesn’t matter anymore,” said Cindy as her mom was calling her friend’s mom all the way back in Whoville to ask where she was.
Christmas was a big hit all because of Cindy and her bravery to jump out of a sleigh that was 100 feet up in the air.
Family get togethers are the best tradition
By Kirsten Webster
Grade 5
Cardigan Consolidated
You know how everyone has their own Christmas traditions? Well, I certainly have one and I’m going to tell you about mine. I really have a crazy family, so be ready.
It was a very early morning in December and I had just woken up.
“Yes!” I screamed.
My mom and dad shouted back, “You woke your brothers!”
“Sorry brothers,” I mumbled under my breath.
I got out of bed, got dressed in my clothes, shouted to my mom to come down as quick as she could, urged my brothers to get out of bed and ran down the stairs. (To be honest, I think I almost fell down the stairs). A few moments later, which felt like hours, my brothers came running down as if they were never asleep,
“Can we go now?” Thomas yelled so loud.
“No, mom and dad didn’t even get down here yet,” I told him like he had been saying it for hours.
Alec was already getting out the milk and cereal.
“No, no, no,” I told him.
I went to put it all away, “Dad likes to make eggs, bacon and toast on the weekends, go watch a show.”
All of a sudden I was sitting on the couch watching Grizzly and the Lemmings. I couldn’t hear a word (grunt) they were saying over my brothers laughing. Finally my mom and dad got down and we had breakfast.
After that we cleaned up and shut the TV off. Dad had to go do the barn work and said he couldn’t take anybody because he was going on the road with the tractor. That left mom stuck with us. Alec, Thomas and Harrison went to play with their trucks so I started to go to my piano, but before I could mom stopped us,
“I have to get some stuff from the grocery store to make part of the dinner.”
“UGGGGHHHH!” My brothers and I moaned so loud it sounded really quiet after.
At the grocery store we went through so many aisles I barely took notice of which one we were going through each time. I can’t really tell you what we got because, like I said, I never took notice. So yeah.
When we got home mom made the food and we got dressed to go. After awhile, dad got home, but of course he was sweating so he had to take a shower. After dad had his shower and got dressed, we got in the van to leave.
When we got there, same as always, we were last to be there. Our cousins live just down the road from our grandparent’s house (that’s where we are now) and our aunt and uncle, well they’re just organized, and they have one kid.
Without thinking, my brothers ran into the house after taking their boots and jacket off. I went at a normal speed. (No I didn’t, I went just as fast as them except I didn’t run in like they did.) I first went to Zoe and Riley (a few of my cousins) to see what they were doing, but it didn’t look like they were doing anything. They were sitting there both in a daze. After I saw them, I went to see Rowen (another cousin), he was playing trucks with the boys. Next I went to see my grandparents, I hugged both of them. My legs were getting quite tired already, but seeing all these people kept me going. After I went to see my aunt, uncle and Mack, I went back to see Zoe and Riley. We played a few mini games like Rock Paper Scissors. Then we went to the spare bedroom where we could make a fort.
“So first, before anything, we have to get the boys,” Zoe said to Riley and I.
So I went to get the boys. When they finally gave up on the trucks, they came in with us. First we took all of the pillows and blankets off so it was all just a mattress. Zoe is usually the master at making forts, so she thought of what to do first.
“We shouldn’t make a fort,” Zoe told us.
“What are you saying?” I said to her.
“We should just make a little spot, because you know how all of our forts go. I knew she was thinking about the time we made a fort after so many tries, and finally we got it to stay up and Rowen and the boys started to barge in and ruined it. When we started making the set up on the bed, our parents called us for dinner.
After dinner, we went back to make our set-up. At the end of making it we sat in it. After awhile of sitting and talking, we finally got up to go help set up the beds, in the living room where the kids would be sleeping. We went through it quick but by the end, it was so late, we had to get our pajamas on. When we were done, we got settled into bed (blow up mattress) and turned on the TV. It only felt like a few seconds when I fell asleep.
See, everybody has a tradition on Christmas, I wonder what other people’s traditions are.
Poor Snowball was on Santa’s naughty list
By Alexis Creelman-Holmes
Cardigan Consolidated School
Grade 6
One stormy Christmas eve at the North Pole Stella went to find Santa to say something important, but he was nowhere to be seen. The next day something crashed and Stella ran to see what it was. What do you think happened? Read to find out.
It was a snowy morning when Stella woke up.
“Good morning world,” Stella yawned. “I guess I better get up.”
Stella jumped out of bed, wiped her eyes and headed down stairs.
”Tomorrow is Christmas,” Stella yelled in excitement. No one answered.
“Hello?” she called but still no response.
Stella started to look around but there was nothing and no one. She went to ask Rudolph if he saw anyone but he wasn’t there.
Stella went to tell Santa that all the reindeer, elves and presents were missing but he wasn’t there. All of a sudden she heard the sleigh bells. She sprinted so fast she hit a wall and got knocked out.
When Stella woke up she was tied to a chair. She tried to yell but couldn’t. A cat walked in, sat down and exclaimed, “Yes, I can talk, you don’t need to tell me I can talk!” The cat stood up, took the tape off Stella’s mouth and shouted “SHE’S READY!”
A dog walked in and asked, “What’s your name?”
“Stella,” she replied
“So Stella, do you know why you are here?” the dog asked.
“No,” Stella complained.
“Let me tell you,” the dog said.
“Ok,” Stella replied.
“You are here because you are the only elf left that knows how to ride Santa’s sleigh. So, long story short someone or something kidnapped Santa, all the elfs, all the reindeer and all the presents so we have to make all the new presents and find the reindeer,” the dog exclaimed.
“Can you untie me now?” Stella sighed. ”By the way you never told me your names.”
“My name is Oscar and the cat’s name is Snowball,” the dog said.
Oscar, Snowball and Stella went on their journey to find the reindeer.
They were walking for an hour or two when they heard something. They looked around and saw Comet, Cupid, Dancer and Prancer circling something. Stella walked over to see what they were circling and saw Rudolph laying down hurt. She ran over and tried to help him but she was too late, he was asleep. Stella stood up and yelled because she couldn’t carry a reindeer. She took the other reindeer to the stall and sat down.
Stella thought about what had happened to Rudolph and what would happen if Santa found out. She went out to Oscar and told him they needed to start making the new presents. Once they finished making the new presents they went to sleep. When Stella woke up she heard a loud crash and ran to see what happened. When she got to where the crash was she could not believe her eyes. It was Snowball. He tried to steal the sleigh! Stella yelled for Oscar and he came running as fast as he could.
“WHAT!” Oscar screamed.
“It’s Snowball, he stole all the presents, kidnapped Santa, the elves, let the reindeer out and hurt Rudolph!” Stella shouted.
Oscar looked at Snowball in silence. He ran over to Snowball and knocked him out and tied him to the back of the sleigh and taped his mouth.
Snowball opened his eyes and looked at Stella in anger. Oscar went over to Snowball and took the tape off his mouth. Oscar asked “Where is Santa and all the elves?”
“Why would I tell you?” Snowball said
“Because if you don’t I will put you on the naughty list,” Oscar exclaimed.
“Fine!” Snowball shouted with anger. “Santa and the elves are on the top of the tree.”
“We have two hours to get Santa and the elves down and deliver all the presents,” Oscar blurted.
“I will get Santa and the elves, you load the sleigh,” Stella demanded.
Stella started to sprint toward the tree and Oscar started loading the sleigh.
When Stella got to the tree she stopped for some air and shouted, “Santa can you hear me?” She stopped and listened. Nothing made a noise. Stella got a 100-foot tall ladder and started to climb to the top.
“SANTA!” Stella yelled in happiness.
Stella untied Santa and woke him up.
“We have to hurry, we only have one hour to deliver the presents,” Stella said quickly.
Santa and Stella untied the elves, got off the tree, found Rudolph and delivered the presents. That Christmas everyone got presents except Snowball.
The Sugar-Plum Fairy and the Candy Calamity
By Sam Bowman
Age 11, Belle River
It was Christmas in Sugar-land and the snow was falling, lazily floating down from the sky, covering the land in a soft white blanket. The scene of peace outside was in sharp contrast to the pandemonium ensuing inside the gracefully curving castle walls.
“What do you mean, we’re out of candy canes? We had hundreds of them!”
“Keep the gingerbread on the stove!”
“Put the gingerbread away from the fire. It’ll burn!”
The kitchen was abuzz with activity, the directions getting jumbled up and delivered to the wrong people. All in all, it was a confused hub, with nobody sure WHAT they were doing but determined to do it first, for Clara. The heroine of Sugar-land was coming back and everything had to be perfect. Everyone knew the story of the girl who had freed the kingdom from the mouse king and his elite cult of nibblers and saved the prince.
Just then the door to the kitchen burst open, a shocked lookout ran in, panting for breath - a hush fell over the room.
“Oh my! Is she here already?” This inquiry came from a pretty, rather plump woman, who looked to be in her mid-70s. From the way she was ordering everyone about, and the fact they listened, it was obvious she was in charge. She was none other than the Sugar-Plum fairy herself.
“Dear me, we weren’t expecting her this soon.”
“No ... it’s THEM...” A gasp rose from the room. “Hansel and Gretel are here.”
The story of Hansel and Gretel was as well-known as that of Clara, but it was not a happy tale. In it the duo had not, as is commonly believed, been left by an evil stepmother in the woods (indeed, they didn’t have an evil stepmother, just a worried one at home). Instead, they had run away from home. Lost and hungry, they came upon the Sugar-Plum fairy vacationing in the woods, (why she went on vacation in a candy cottage in the first place, when she lived in a candy kingdom is beyond me). They drove the fairy away, telling her they would come to Sugar-land (Clara’s story was known outside the kingdom) for all the candy.
“Bu-but -.” The Sugar-Plum fairy was at a loss for words.
“How many times do I have to tell you the gingerbread will burn!”
Hansel and Gretel spotted the new voice coming from a handsome nutcracker, dressed in a military uniform. (As was the case in Sugar-land, 10 more people would likely repeat the news before they did something).
“Oh dear, oh deary me.” The Sugar-Plum fairy was having a breakdown.
“PUT THE GINGERBREAD AWAY FROM THE HEAT. THIS IS THE LAST TIME!”
“Hansel and Gretel were within firing range.”
“Milady” said a high-ranking gingerbread man.
“Open fire!”
The kitchen throng ran to the battlemints.
“I don’t believe it!” said a terrified gingerbread man. “They’re eating all the stuff we have. We’re draining all our ammo. Literally eating. No matter HOW stale the chocolate.”
“Or how burnt the gingerbread?” asked the fairy so the passing ginger-bread smith could hear her (yelling and fussing over the gingerbread was obviously her way to deal with stress). The candy cane barrage had the same result, as did the mints, lollipops, gummies, and Sour Patch Kids.
“You’ll have to do better than that!” jeered Hansel.
“Thanks for the food,” called Gretel.
“No ...” gasped Sergeant Ginger.
Hansel and Gretel came up to the door. “We are out of ammo. We can’t fight back!” They watched helplessly as the kids ripped away the licorice holding the door closed. Then it seemed an explosion took place.
“Whart were you thinking?”
“MUM!” chorused Hansel and Gretel, for the first time a look of fear on their faces.
“Don’t Mum me, do you have any idea how worried we were? And all that that candy! I’m a dentist for goodness sake. My own children, the leading sources of gum decay.”
“AAAAAAA.” These twin cries of agony came from the two children as their mother took each by an ear and dragged them away.
“Oh, just you wait! I’ll have you brushing your teeth till I can see my face in them!”
“AAHHHH.” And they vanished over the hill.
At that moment a sled flew from the sky and the castle doors opened wide.
“Oh, here she is!” Running into the courtyard at top speed, the Sugar-Plum Fairy was just in time to greet Clara as she stepped gracefully to the ground.
“Hello,” Clara said.
“How lovely to be back. I say, can you smell something burning?”
- The End -
Family is the biggest gift
Narrative by Jer Spencer
Montague Regional High school
As I opened my eyes from a warm sleep, I can hear the “whistling of the trees”. It is as cold as ever and I know right away it is going be the type of day where I sit by the stove with my sister. Like always, I jump out of bed, turn the stove on, and grab a cozy blanket. As I sit there, I hear my mom fighting with my brother’s dad. This is nothing out of the ordinary so I go to the door and shove my ear up against it. Yes, I know I am eavesdropping but I am kid so what else would you expect?
My mom screams ... “You can’t afford it this year. We are broke!”
Whoa. Maybe I shouldn’t be eavesdropping. I start to get upset. Ugh! This is going to be the type of year I get knitted gloves and underwear. I grab my coat and run down to the river. I call it my ‘safe place’. It is a place where I can sit and get my emotions out. Why can’t my family be normal? I cry. Of course, I had to be born into a broke family! All my friends get dirt bikes and iPods. What do I get ... stinking underwear. Who thinks a kid is really going to sit on Christmas and be like “Wow ... underwear!”
I am so upset that I head to my friend’s house to tell her the terrible news. I honestly don’t feel like going home and ended up staying the night. It is a great night. We laugh to the point that we almost pee ourselves. This is the life. Why can’t my life be like this all the time?
I get up the next day and start walking home - brrr - it is cold out. Thank God I only live up the hill. As I approach the top, I can see the cops. Umm. I start having a panic attack. Oh no, oh gosh. I am so scared something has happened. I start thinking the worst and feel like crying. If I had been home, I could have stopped whatever happened. I make my way to the door and the cops open it. I ask myself, “What are they doing here?”
My mom’s eyes are red but I can’t see her well because the power is out and it is super dark. I can faintly make out everyone in the room and am confused as to why everyone is there. Why are the cops here? After a few minutes pass, I can’t see the cops so I think they’re gone.
Boy am I wrong. Just as I’m about to talk to mom, I notice out of the corner of my eye, the cops are taking my brother’s dad away. I am even more confused.
“Mom, what’s going on?”
She looks at me and I can hear the pain in her voice. “He is just so mean to me,” she sobs.
What! I am so furious. My brother is crying. My heart is breaking seeing my family in tears and seeing my mother so upset. Why did I leave? If I had been there, I would have stopped this from happening. Ha ha yeah, right! I’m 12 ... like I couldn’t do that but reality doesn’t stop a boy from wanting to be a superhero. Jokes aside, my mother tells us he will not be coming back home. As sad as this is, I never really liked the guy. I had honestly been waiting for the day he would leave for good, but not like this. My heart is shattered for my mom and brother.
That night, we all decide it would be fun to sleep in the living room because the power is out. After comforting my mom, we all cuddle up on the mattresses on the floor and watch some cartoons. Even though it is a sad day, the night ends up being pretty special. It feels like nothing I’ve experienced before. We sit and watch cartoons together and it is a night I will remember forever. Just the three of us spending a great night together during the holidays.
The next morning, I wake up and think about the events from the day before. What a crazy day. I’m thinking about how Christmas really isn’t about expensive gifts. It’s about spending time with family and making memories that last a lifetime. These memories are more important than any toy or piece of clothing. Those are just materialistic things. What’s really important is taking the time to make memories that will last an eternity. All the toys and clothing I wanted would have been great at the time but would be lost or forgotten soon enough.
It is the memories of our Christmases together that make the holidays truly special which will never be forgotten or lost.
Problem solving can be a challenge
By Benjamin Bowman
Age 10, Belle River
Intro: It’s not always easy to be a doctor. This is what I learned this year ...
Chapter One
So, there I was in my office, when the door burst open and there stood a snowman.
“Frosty!” I exclaimed. Frosty just ignored me and barged right through.
“It appears I have hypothermia,” he said.
“Well, I’m sorry to hear that, but how do you expect me to cure a snowman of hypothermia? In fact, how does a snowman catch hypothermia?”
I would like to pause here to say, that was a question I never learned the answer to, and this is indeed a question I never will learn the answer to ... and back to the story.
Snowmen do not usually catch hypothermia, but who was I to argue?
“Well, its simple,” I said, “Just turn your heater to full, you have a heater, right? This Is Canada, not some colony in the outback, you know, Australia or something.”
“I’m from Australia,” he said. (I could not help but notice, he said it dryly.)
“Well, I guess so,” I said, rather taken aback. “So, you can just take my advice or leave it.” So, he left.
Later that day, we found a puddle where Frosty lived. Oh dear.
Chapter Two
So, there I was in my office, when the door burst open and there stood Santa ... with an overly plump stomach.
“I fear I have forgotten to watch my weight.”
“I noticed,” I said flatly.
“You should treat me with more respect, I could put you on my naughty list,” he retaliated.
Now, let us take a break to mention the solemn fact he would always leave me a check for $1,000. That said, I do not think I want to induce rage, considering he is kind of sensitive about his weight.
“Well,” I said. “This might seem hard, but try to have high-fibre cookies, if you must have cookies at all ...”
At that point he made a splutter of indignation. I pretended I hadn’t noticed and continued. “And avoid milk, as long as you can.”
So, he said it was Christmas and he would have to get going.
Chapter Three
So, there I was in my office, when the door burst open, and I had a feeling of déjà vu and there stood Rudolph.
“I think I (achoo), I have (achoo) the endless sneezes (achoo) and I need a cure (achoo) and so I (achoo) came here.”
“You need a transplant,” I said.
“So, I see, but (achoo) what about (achoo) my glowing nose? I (achoo) would no longer be called (ACHOO) the Red Nosed Reindeer. I am famous, I would just be Rudolph, a black nosed Reindeer, and I’d be the laughingstock of the North Pole.”
Let’s take a break here to mention I’m a doctor, not a counsellor. So, let’s continue.
“We can include an LED light, red, probably, but don’t you think you could be a purple nosed reindeer ...?”
At that moment he said, “Just do the transplant, I’ll take red.”
Chapter Four
So, there I was, in my office, when the door burst open, and there stood some anonymous person from The Twelve Days of Christmas.
“I’m allergic to feathers and my fiancé keeps on sending me birds.”
Let’s just end this short chapter here. I simply told the person that bird tastes good.
Chapter Five
So, there I was, in my office, when the door burst open and there stood Ebenezer Scrooge.
“I’m having trouble with hallucinations,” he said.
“Well, what are they like?” I responded.
“There is this weird ghost of my pal Jacob, but there can’t be a ghost, ghosts don’t exist.”
“Well, what if they do?”
“Humbug!” he spat back at me.
At this point in the story, I’d like to stop to say ‘humbug’ is definitely not a proper interjection.
“Well, let’s see here, I think this medicine made from sodium nitrate may help, 50 pounds payment please.”
“Humbug! Get out of here with 50 pounds!”
With that he stormed off into the night and found happiness in being a hermit in the woods. He inevitably called up Ghost Busters because they work for 25 pounds.
Chapter Six
So, there I was in my office, when suddenly the door burst open and there stood ... the Grinch,
“I have been having heart problems,” he said.
“Well, let’s see here, have you been eating too much sugar?”
“No.”
“Have you been watching your weight?”
“Yes.”
“Are you eating too much salt?”
“No.”
“I think we might need an x-ray!”
We should take a break to say I do not normally have outbursts, but when I saw the x-ray, I did.
“Aaaaahhhhhh! Your heart is three times too small! Go to a surgeon! Oh, and also, you’ve been diagnosed with being a total grouch.”
Chapter Seven
So, there I was in my office when the door burst open, and there stood ... Charlie Brown.
“Everybody makes fun of me.”
“I’m a doctor, not a therapist,” I said.
“Still, Doc, you have to know they shouldn’t make fun of me this near to Christmas.”
“Ah, the people need to be happy, and so you need to be made fun of, they find it fun to make fun of you. That’s what Christmas is all about Charlie Brown, being happy, that is.” I said sternly. “So, I suggest you just have a Christmas tree, Christmas trees usually make people happy.”
“Good grief Doc! Why didn’t I think of that myself? Everyone likes Christmas trees. Ha! Ha!”
Chapter Eight
From this point on I think I will skip the intro. So, this time, it was the Little Drummer Boy. He said he had damaged his hands from straining them while playing his little drum.
“You could always take up tuba,” I suggested.
“If you can find a little tuba then I’ll be shocked!”
“Then what will suit you?”
This one sure did puzzle him.
“List your favourite, I guess?” he suggested.
“Didgeridoo!” I shouted!
He seemed to like the idea, and I was surprised to see a little didgeridoo on Amazon.
Chapter Nine
Dasher was next.
“I’m not as well known as Rudolph ...”
“But the song said ...”
“Don’t mention that song! It was made by Rudolph.”
Thus our heated discussion ended, and also I’m a doctor, not an emotional support whatever!
“Just make a song about yourself.”
“Okay,” he said. “I guess.”
Epilogue
I sat there on Christmas morning, in front of the fire. I got up, threw open the door, and let in the cold December wind, smelled the brisk air, and reflected on the year. Closed the door with a click and returned to my cup of hot cocoa and fell soundly asleep.
The End
Santa was hiding - with the Christmas cookies
By Amelia Hayward
Grade 5
Cardigan Consolidated School
It was one week until Christmas and snow covered the ground in the North Pole. Lucifer the elf was getting ready for Christmas. However, Lucifer felt it was not going to go as planned and he couldn’t think about what’s going to go wrong. Read to find out.
It was a nice crisp cold winter morning and Lucifer was making Santa hot cocoa. But when Lucifer got into Santa’s workshop something was wrong. Santa wasn’t there! Lucifer ran to the reindeer barn to press the emergency button. The emergency button makes a beep loud enough to beep through the whole North Pole. As soon as Lucifer pressed the button all the elves and Mrs Claus came running into the reindeer barn.
“What’s wrong Lucifer?” Mrs Claus said.
“Santa is m-m-missing!” Lucifer yelled out.
“Well where could he be?” Mrs Claus asked.
“I don’t know, but we need to start the hunt!” Lucifer shouted.
Everyone in the North Pole searched for Santa. They looked in all the buildings, all the workshops but still no Santa. Mrs Claus grew concerned about Santa.
“What if we don’t find him?” Mrs Claus cried.
“Don’t worry we will find Santa,” Lucifer said.
Lucifer and all the elves in the North Pole made a plan. Everyone was ready for a hunt. Some of the elves were looking in the buildings. The rest of the elves were flying on reindeer looking above the North Pole. Mrs Claus was in Santa’s workshop looking in every corner. But still after an hour nobody found Santa.
“Team meeting in the workshop!” Mrs Claus yelled.
Everyone went to the workshop.
“I have an idea,” Mrs Claus gasped.
She told all the elves she knew where Santa was. So all the elves followed Mrs Claus to the spot she thought Santa was. But when they got there Santa wasn’t there.
“Where could he be? ”Mrs Claus mumbled.
That’s when Lucifer saw Santa’s shoe prints.
“He’s close,” Lucifer said, as he bent down to touch the shoe prints.
“I smell hot cocoa,” Timmy the elf explained.
“I smell it too,” Mrs Claus said softly.
All the elves followed the smell of the hot cocoa. While Mrs Claus stayed at the top of the tower to see if she could find any more clues. After a little time passed she went to catch up with the elves. When Mrs Claus found the elves she asked, “Did you find Santa?”
“No,” The elves replied.
They all kept looking but had no luck. Then Mrs Claus remembered that Santa was on a diet, because he wanted to lose a few extra pounds.
“Santa must be in the bakery,” Mrs Claus said happily.
“Ya, let’s go!” Lily the elf said as she ran.
All the elves went to the bakery. Nothing was there except cookie crumbs. Mrs Claus knew Santa was here not that long ago.
“Elves he’s close,” Mrs Claus said relieved.
Mrs Claus had a feeling Santa was in his secret hiding place. Only Mrs Claus knew where Santa’s secret hiding spot was. Santa’s hiding spot was in the cookie cabinet where she kept all her emergency cookies. Mrs Claus walked over the cabinet and opened it. There was Santa eating all the cookies.
“Santa, you’re not supposed to eat cookies until Christmas,” Mrs Claus explained.
“Yes, but they’re so good,” Santa chuckled.
“But you’re on a diet!” Mrs Claus yelled.
“Ya, but I couldn’t help myself,” Santa explained.
“Oh well,” Mrs Claus laughed.
So maybe Santa wasn’t meant for a diet. Maybe he could try next year.
It’s fun to be appreciated, even if you’re an elf
By Grace Sorrie
Montague Regional High School
Only one day left until I find my little boy or girl for this year. I can’t wait to find out who Santa is sending me to. I have heard some really bad stories about all the bad kids. I have been so lucky because I have had so many good kids over the last couple years. My kids were so great. They would leave me some treats and they would love when I would hide for them. When they found me, they would have a great big smile. That is what being an elf is all about.
It’s that time of year again. I’m going to meet my new kid for the month of December very soon. I can’t wait. I am getting really excited, and I am starting to feel all the magic coming to my body which lets me know it’s time to get ready to go.
I arrive and meet my kid, who is called Ricky. He seems to be excited to have me. As time keeps going on, he’s becoming a bit of a bad and annoying kid. He is always picking on me and making fun of me. He always tries to touch me which makes me lose all my magic. He would always walk by me, hit me and try to hurt me.
I have been thinking a lot the last few days. I feel it is time for me to go back to Santa and find a new kid to bring the Christmas spirit to. I want to make a kid happy during the holidays and have fun. I don’t want to be picked on all the time and getting hit is not for me. I want a new kid that really wants me. I hope I get a new little boy. I would like for there to be two of them. I feel like it’s better when there are two kids instead of just one that I can spoil and they can spoil me.
Today is the day I am going back to the North Pole. Santa looked very shocked to see me back before it was time to return. He asked me what I was doing back.
I said, “Well, Santa, I did not like my kid, Ricky, at all. He was spoiled and he was a bully. I want to make a kid happy and have fun with me, not a spoiled kid who gets away with everything. He would walk by and just hit me for no reason. I did not think it was very cool. His mother and father wouldn’t say anything to him. I was going to lose all my magic before they knew it and I wouldn’t be able to move and make messes in their house anymore.”
A few days later, all I could hear was “Max! Max! I found you a new kid to go to,” yelled Santa.
I was so happy when Santa told me that. He told me he was just a little boy who would love to have me. I’ve never been so happy to go meet my new kid. I got shipped out to the new house. I get there and there is this sweet little boy named Charlie. The first night I spent there, I hid and when Charlie woke up and tried to find me, he was the happiest kid ever.
Over the next few days, Charlie and I became very close. I would hide and play tricks on him and he would laugh and smile. I knew he wanted to touch me but he knew if he did he would ruin my magic so he never took a chance. The saddest day was upon us, it was time for me to go back. My last night was tough so I decided to leave him something special and a note to say good bye. I wanted him to know how much I enjoyed being his elf. It was so sad leaving him. The only thing that made it bearable was knowing I’d be back the next year to see his smiling face.
A Christmas kidnapping
By Lauryn White
Age 11
Lower Montague
It is finally the day of our town’s Christmas parade. It is the day we get to pass our Santa letters to the mail carriers and I can’t wait. It even makes lugging all this stuff worth it. My chair is heavy as it is, but my little brother didn’t want to sit on Mom’s lap this year and he insisted on bringing his own chair. On top of that, I have to carry my little sister’s extra bag of winter clothes because she didn’t want to put them on at home. I’m just glad she is still young enough to sit on Mom or Dad’s knee. Dad is still finding a place to park and Mom has her purse which is packed full of ... I don’t know what. I tried to pick it up earlier and it weighed about 30 pounds.
The floats are now rolling slowly down the road. The police cars always come first, then the fire trucks with their loud sirens. The rest of the floats pass by rather quickly, throwing candy for all the kids as they go by. Finally, it is time for the mail carriers. Mom drops our three letters into a short chubby man’s bag. He winks at us and keeps collecting other children’s letters.
SANTA IS FINALLY HERE! The float is beautiful. It has long green, red and silver streamers swaying down both sides of it and “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” just came on the speakers.
It is hard to hear the song over all of the children shouting out their Christmas wishes and cheering for Good Old Saint Nick. I decide to join in. “HI SANTA”, I yell at the top of my lungs. To my surprise, I get a response.
“Well hello Isabella! I have to say those cookies you left out for me last Christmas were splendid! Molasses were they?”
Oh my gosh, Santa said the cookies I baked for him were splendid. I almost forget to reply. “Yes, they were Santa!” I holler over all of the noise.
“Yes Nick is right, he even brought one home for me!”
For a second, I couldn’t quite make out who it was, then it hit me ... It is Mrs Claus of course. “I thought they were amazing. Molasses is our favourite!” she says.
“Thank you Mrs Claus,” I reply as my cheeks turn a rosy red colour.
“Oh, dear, you can call me Nancy.”
MRS CLAUS TOLD ME TO CALL HER BY HER FIRST NAME! I am so happy! I wave as the float rolls down a hill and out of sight. The parade is over so we gather our stuff and head back to the truck.
I think I fell asleep on the way home because when I wake up we are already in our driveway. I grab the candy, throw it over my shoulder, open the door and step out. To my surprise I am knee deep in snow. It is soooo cold on my legs that are only covered by my thin black tights. I run to the house, kicking snow behind me. I unlock the door and swing it open. I change into a pair of cozy gym pants so fast I am done by the time my parents and siblings walk through the door. The evening is pretty quiet, we are watching some Christmas movies and eating popcorn. When the movie is over my Mom tells us it is time for bed. Theo and Sandy go first and then I convince Mom to let me stay up for half an hour. I am so close to finishing my drawing for Santa but my 30 minutes is up so Mom and Dad tuck me in and I fall asleep. It doesn’t feel like long after when I am awakened by loud footsteps. I flick on my table lamp but no one is there, there is only a letter on top of my lamp. It is written in very neat handwriting. I pick it up and begin to read.
Dear Isabella Icey,
I’m so very sorry our chat at the parade was cut short. I have a very important message for you, it is very urgent. Mrs Claus and I need your help at the North Pole. Nancy and I have been captured. I escaped but I don’t know for how long. The people who have captured us are very good at what they do, even my magic doesn’t work against them. They must have some sort of powerful shield, but I think you can fight them off. You won’t have to do it on your own. Hopefully I will have enough time to alert the elves and the reindeer. Oh, and you can’t forget about the Laptos. I have left something for you in the drawer of your side table. Just eat four and you will arrive at the North Pole. Once you get there, ask around for Rusty and Sneeker, they will have already gathered up the others to help you. I’m sure you will be confused but Rusty and Sneeker will explain everything. Now hurry along, we need your help. You can do this! I have faith in you!
Sincerely,
Your friend Nicholas Claus
Oh my, I have so many questions, but I know what I have to do. I pull open my side table and take out a bag full of fancy looking cocoa nibs. I dump some out, count four and put the rest back in the bag. I put them in my mouth, chew a couple times and the floor disappears. It feels as though the walls are caving in and they are almost touching me. I feel a jolt and find myself in a big warehouse. Short and stubby men and women are working on toys, filling out letters and all sorts of other things. I scramble to my feet because I realize I am flat on my butt. No one even looks up from their work. I walk up to the closest lady and mumble “Ummm hello?”
“Well hello there dear,” she says in a southern accent. “What can I help you with today?’’
“I’m looking for Rusty and Sneeker?”
“Oh yes, you better hurry, we are worried for Santa! Rusty and Sneeker are down the hall, to the left,” she says in an anxious voice. “Oh here take this, you will need it.” She hands me a necklace with a tiny shiny globe wrapped in a silver chain. “When you need it you will know”, she says waving to me as I walk down the heavily decorated corridor.
“Thank you,” I call out but she has already vanished and the door is right in front of me. I knock and it swings open. To my surprise the man who had collected my letter was standing there!
“Remember me?” he asks in a squeaky British voice. “I’m Rusty by the way. I collected your letter at the parade.”
Then another elf comes forward. It must be Sneeker. She is a rather cute elf. She has long golden locks of hair, rosy red cheeks and huge blue eyes.
“Hello, I’m so happy you’re finally here. I’m guessing Harper gave you directions?” she says pointing to the necklace the lady gave me.
“Must have been Harper,” I say. “She was quite nervous for me.”
“Well I don’t blame her,” says a weird creature hiding in the background. He must be a Laptos. He has no hair except for two tiny patches on each side of his head. He has a long thick nose and no neck. He is so ugly he is actually cute.
“Oh Dom, we will all be alright, I promise,” said someone else also hiding in the back until now. Oh wait, that is not just someone, it’s a REINDEER! Hold on, reindeers can talk?
“Anyways,” said Sneeker, “we NEED to go help Santa.”
I had forgotten all about Santa. I am so in shock from of all the interesting creatures poor Santa had somehow slipped my mind. I don’t understand how, he’s a pretty big subject at the moment.
“We shall leave right away, Santa is waiting.” Everyone stares at me. “What?” I ask with confusion.
“Well you’re in charge, didn’t Santa tell you?” asks Rusty
“He didn’t tell me much of anything, he actually just left me a small letter.”
“Ok, so I guess this one’s on me until you get the gist of it,” says Rusty. Then he starts shouting out orders. “Dom you can stay here, you’re the best at tracking people down since your Christmas Eve job is to tell Santa if the kids are in bed or not. Sneeker, you shall stay with Isabella and keep a lookout for Santa and Mrs Claus with Dancer until we meet up again. Isabella just stay with Sneeker until we need you. Finally, I will go fetch the EPMEC unit (Elf Policing of Magical Events and Crime), they should be able to help and you all know how to contact me through your necklaces.”
Each of the others pull out a necklace the exact same as the one I was given except they are all different colours.
“Here Isabella, take this one instead.” Rusty passes me a beautiful purple and gold necklace. “I know how much you like purple.”
“I will return that one to Harper on my way to the lab,” says Dom, taking the ruby red necklace from my hand. I look back and Sneeker is sitting on Dancer.
“Well, what are you waiting for?” says Dancer.
“I have to ride on you?” I ask with amazement.
“Yes,” says Sneeker. “Now hurry, Santa needs us. Hop on!”
I swing my leg over Dancer just missing Sneeker’s head and we take flight.
It feels so weird flying on Dancer but after about 30 minutes I am fine. We occasionally fly lower to get a better look at particular places but for the most part we are up with the clouds. All of a sudden, I spot something very unusual. Two human figures are forcing two others into some sort of car. It looks like it should have been from Who Ville. Two people are walking behind, occasionally poking them in the back with what seems to be a wand.
“LOOK!” I scream as we swoop down onto the ground and the action starts immediately. Dancer strikes one of the men in the back with her hoof which causes him to fall over. The two who have wands are shouting out silly words like “Impetum” and “Rana”. Small balls of light are flying out of their wands. One screams “Rana” and Dancer turns into a frog but her necklace lights up and she turns back. I dodge a couple of light balls then kick one of the people who grabbed my arm and he falls over. I grab a wand that had fallen out of one of the man’s hands and yell “Rana”. The ball of light hits the last person standing and he turns into a frog. Sneeker ties them to a post with rope that was sitting on the side of the road and we pull their masks off. The people look oddly familiar, then they shape shift into their true form ... elves!
I stand there looking down at Rusty and Harper and two other elves I had seen collecting letters. I hold the wand up to Rusty’s forehead just as he yells “Congratulations!” I feel a pat on my shoulder. I turn around and Santa is standing right there.
“You did it, I knew you would!”
I am so confused, then everything goes black. When I wake up I am back in Santa’s workshop again with about 500 elves surrounding me.
“I’m sorry about that, your necklace must have malfunctioned, you are human after all. I know you’re confused but you should be happy,” says Santa. He stands up and announces, “On behalf of the National Dorel (Delivery Owls, Reindeer, Elves and Laptos) Committee of the North, South, East and West Poles, I now pronounce you Guardian of the Dorel. We tested you and you did great.”
“Tested?” I repeat. “What do you mean?”
“I was never actually captured. This was all a set-up. You were chosen by my magic snowglobe and I just needed to make sure you were the right person for the job.”
“How am I the right one for the job?” I ask, still confused.
“Well you’re young, caring and brave, but most of all you put others first that is why you have been on the Pages of Delight, what you might know as the Nice List,” explains Santa. “So, will you accept the job?”
“Y-y-yes” I say even though I’m unsure of what I am agreeing to.
“Nothing much will change except you will be called here whenever we need you.”
20 years later:
I am sitting in my office at the North Pole making my next amazing plan. I have already made so many but I think it is time to give another little boy or girl the chance to do the same. I pull out my wand and put on the same ski mask Rusty had worn 20 years before. I shake my magic globe and the face of a little girl named Neila Shaw comes into view. I gather up Santa and the gang and set off to go find the next Guardian of the Dorel.
Vixen and Blitson wandered to Georgetown?
By Ryerson Blakeney
Grade 6
Cardigan Consolidated School
Has Christmas ever been cancelled on you before? One shiny and snowy morning at the North Pole Santa and Mrs Claus woke up to get to work. All of the elves were already working because Christmas was three days away so they had to work fast. Santa checked everything and all was candy cane-tastic. The elves got a 20-minute break to have hot chocolate and two cookies. What could possibly go wrong?
The elves got back to work and worked right until 8:30 pm. The only reason they stopped is because they had to go to bed. The next morning, two of the elves woke up and went to go brush Santa’s reindeer but they were all gone. The two elves gasped at Santa and mumbled, “All of the reindeer are gone!”
“What! You locked them up right?” Santa replied.
“Yes we did,’’ explained the two elves.
The elves and Santa looked around the village but the reindeer weren’t there. Santa remembered he put a tracker in the reindeer leashes. He ran to the computer building and tracked down his reindeer. Comet was in Moscow, Cupid was in New York, Dasher was in Quebec, Donner was in London, Dancer was in Edmonton, Prancer was in Charlottetown, Blitzen and Vixen were in Georgetown. Santa was thinking about a fast way to get all of his reindeer at once. So, off they went in a hurry.
Santa also remembered he had a magical ball that makes him teleport. So Santa took his magical ball and his magical hat. Santa teleported to Moscow and got Comet, then he teleported back to the village and locked Comet in the stall. Next, Santa teleported to New York and stole a 1985 Ford Mustang and got Cupid then returned back to the village and locked him up. He looked at his magical ball to see how many times he could teleport. He could only teleport 200 million more times but Santa also had to save some of his teleportation to deliver presents. He got Dasher and locked him up. Then Santa got Donner and Dancer and Prancer and locked them up. Santa teleported to Georgetown to get Vixen and Blitzen but it was hard. Trying to get two reindeer is hard especially with a big tummy. Santa finally found Vixen and Blitzen. Vixen was by Daryl’s General Store and Blitzen was by the wharf. Santa grabbed both of them and teleported back to the village.
Santa finally got ready to deliver all of the presents but Dasher and Dancer were sick and there also was a snow storm. So that messed up everything, and they couldn’t fly. Santa put Rudolph in the very front of all of the reindeer because of his bright nose and left Dasher and Dancer at home. Santa flew away and delivered all of the presents. He also hoped Dasher and Dancer weren’t sick for too long.
Once Santa returned from delivering presents he celebrated with Mrs Claus, all of the elves and the reindeer. Christmas was almost cancelled but thankfully Santa and Rudolph saved Christmas.
The End
An almost dilemma at the North Pole
By Ryder Livingstone
Grade 6
Cardigan Consolidated School
It was the day before Christmas and Santa went to check on Rudolph ... but he was sick. Will he get better in time for Christmas?
Santa yelled, “Who’s going to pull my sleigh tonight?”
Mrs Claus walked in and yawned, ”Quiet down.”
So Santa did and gave Rudolph some reindeer medicine.
Rudolph was feeling better but he still did not have the strength to pull the sleigh. And that was when Prancer, Vixen and Comet walked in and saw that Rudolph was sick?
“Are we going to pull the sleigh tonight?” They were scared because they’ve never flown without Rudolph before.
“Heal him,” they screamed.
One of Santa’s elves walked in and said, “all the Christmas trees are up, ok, the elves can stay and help Rudolph get better.”
They gathered all the magic out of the biggest Christmas tree of all time. They got back with it and gave it to Rudolph and they prayed, “please feel better please!”
Rudolph got up and everyone cried in joyment.
Santa looked at his watch and gasped, “Oh no there is only one hour till the big night.”
So Santa sent out all the elves to get the toys while he got the reindeer ready.
The sleigh was ready and Rudolph started to lead it into the air. Christmas was saved after all.
The End
Elves saved the day when Santa got sick
By Dakota Stacey
Grade 6
Cardigan Consolidated School
It was two days before Christmas at the North Pole. The wind was blowing and the snow was sparkling on the ground and all over town.
Santa coughed softly.
Mrs Claus said, “Are you all right?”
Santa said, “I don’t feel good, I am going to lay down.”
Mrs Claus brought Santa some tea. He drank it fast and his throat began to feel better.
Holly, Snowflake and Peppermint, the elfs all went to the store to get medicine for Santa so he could feel good.
Holly went down one of the aisles. Snowflake went down one too but they could not find any medicine for Santa. They were scared he would not feel better before Christmas so Holly asked one of the workers at the store if they had medicine that he had to mix with magic powder, corn starch, cinnamon and milk.
So they got it, but Santa loved cookies and not medicine.
So Mrs Claus put the medicine in the cookies and Santa started to eat them.
Santa said these cookies taste different.
“This a different cookie recipe?” he shouted.
Mrs Claus laughed. “I added zucchini for flavour.”
“It tastes great Mrs Claus,” Santa said.
“Why, isn’t that just dandy?” Santa replied, thanking Mrs Claus.
“I am glad you like them!” Mrs Claus shouted. “Santa, we have to get the Christmas presents packed away for Christmas.”
Snowflake called Holly and the elves worked their butts off all day. Candy Cane and the other elves were still scared Santa couldn’t deliver the presents.
Santa was thankful for his elves after all they had done for him when he was sick.
“Merry Christmas,” Santa said.
The Christmas puppy
By Katie Maclean
Montague Regional High
Have you ever wanted a puppy? Well, I sure know I wanted a puppy for Christmas. This was my dream present but not so much for my parents. They always told us having a puppy was a lot of work and they needed a lot of attention. I have always wanted a pug and so did everyone else in the family. All that was left was to convince my parents that we deserved a Christmas pug but my parents could not decide what kind of pug to get.
My parents were away for the night so my brother was watching me and my sister. I remember lying down with my brother on the couch. I remember looking at his phone, seeing him putting a post on Facebook, looking for a dog kennel. Once I saw that, it kind of got me thinking. I just brushed it off though because my parents always told us we were not allowed to get a puppy.
My brother was telling me and my sister it was time for bed so we would be asleep before my parents got home. We had a very busy day so my brother thought it would be easy for us to fall asleep. My sister fell asleep before I did. I would never fall asleep very easily unless my mom was home, but finally I did.
The next morning, my mom woke me and my sister up bright and early. I was so confused as to why my mom woke us up at 6:30 am. We never got up for school until 7 am. I didn’t want to get up. I have never been a morning person but my mom said, “I have a surprise for you.” As soon as I heard those words, I flew out of my bed. I ran down the hall, out to the living room and I sat down on the love seat. I couldn’t see anything and then my mom said, “Look by your dad’s neck.” There it was: a little golden retriever half black lab pup.
My sister and I were so excited to have a little puppy! We ran over to him, picked him up and took him down on the floor with us to play for a bit before we had to go to school.
I remember my little sister and I both asking, “What’s his name?”
My mom said we don’t have one picked out yet so my sister and I started to list off some names. Then all of a sudden, my dad said, “Let’s name him Jango.” With my sister being in Grade 4 and I in Grade 6, said why not?
I’m sure a lot of people wondered why we named Jango. My father named him after the movie by the same name.
I remember going to school that day saying I had gotten a puppy for Christmas from my parents.
Getting Jango was for sure the best Christmas gift. This gift keeps on giving every Christmas because he is so special to all of us.
Edwina Arbuckle’s Grade 5 Class - Montague Consolidated School
My first Christmas in Canada
By Enxin Che
Grade 5
Montague Consolidated School
My first Christmas was with Michelle and David. Michelle is my mom’s friend.
My mom got a Christmas present ready and I made the cards. We gave Michelle and David some chocolate and I got Slime and a cute fluffy toy cat. My mom got a big box for her sewing needles and she got some chocolate too. We played games at Michelle and David’s house.
One of my favourite parts of Christmas was decorating the Christmas tree. We opened our presents at 4:30 pm. Then we had supper at 5 pm. We also stayed in our pjs.
When my Mom and I headed back home Michelle and David gave us some extra supper to take with us. It was good and I ate it all.
That was my first Christmas in Canada.
Waking from a scary dream
By Hunter Chaisson
Grade 5
Montague Consolidated School
It was a stormy Christmas night and Jeremy and his family were sleeping. Jeremy woke up and decided to catch Santa. Ten minutes went by since Jeremy woke up and suddenly he heard a big BANG on the roof! He ran out and looked up. Santa was there on the roof but he was acting weird. It looked like he was holding an axe ... but not an ordinary axe! It was a bloody axe! Santa was just soaked with blood so he jumped down the chimney and Jeremy ran inside. Santa was there but he didn’t have an axe. He had a three-foot candy cane. He wasn’t bloody, he was wet. Jeremy snuck back to his room and he went to sleep and when he woke up he realized it was just a dream.
Spending time with family is my favourite
By Lily Grant
Grade 5
Montague Consolidated School
My favourite time of the year is Christmas day. It all starts first thing in the morning when I usually have to wake up my parents. I run into my mom and dad’s bedroom, yelling ‘WAKE UP WAKE UP!’.
We all go downstairs in our pajamas to see what Santa left. There are so many presents under the tree that we get to open. Last year I got an iphone. I was so happy. My mom and dad helped me set it up and I took some pictures of my dog and cat. They are so cute. Then we had Christmas cookies. My mom made the cookies with my dad. After they are all decorated we get to sit down and eat them all together.
What I love most about my Christmas day is spending time with my family, eating cookies and opening presents.
My Christmas oops!
By Zoey Macdonald
Grade 5
Montague Consolidated School
Once upon a Christmas, I was six months old at the time. My mom went out to do the garbage. She set me on the couch and she pushed the coffee table in against the couch so I wouldn’t roll off the couch. When mom went out I heard the door close, and it scared me. I rolled right off the couch and smacked my head right off the side of the coffee table. Mom came rushing in when she heard the bang. Mom found me on the floor with a puddle of blood on the floor. I had split my lip right open.
Mom started to freak out and she called dad over the phone, “Devan! Zoey split her lip open!”
Dad rushed home from the barn where he was getting our Christmas chicken. Dad drove us to the hospital. Twenty minutes later we came out of the hospital. It turned out I was too young to get stitches. We went home and Dad did not get the chicken so we had spaghetti that Christmas Eve. We went to bed and then we woke up the next morning. We had an awesome Christmas morning.
Santa works hard to travel around the world
By Ethan Barter
Grade 5
Montague Consolidated School
Every Christmas Santa uses a big rocket on the back of his sled to deliver gifts. Santa needs fuel for his sled to move. Santa has a lot of elves to help him deliver the gifts for the kids. Santa has a big sled to fit all the gifts in.
Santa starts at the North Pole and then makes his way all around the world. He starts in PEI and goes to every province of Canada from east to west and to the United States and Mexico. Then he goes to all the other continents like Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, Australia and Antarctica!
When Santa is done delivering the gifts he goes back to the North Pole. Santa drinks some hot chocolate and sits down on his favourite couch. While he is sitting down on his favourite couch Mrs Claus is making cookies in the kitchen for Santa.
Santa works hard to travel so many places.
Merry Christmas to you Santa!
No stealing Christmas!
By Memphis Squires
Grade 5
Montague Consolidated School
It was Christmas Eve and everyone was ready for Santa but the Grinch was planning to steal Christmas.
Now it’s night and he is stealing presents. He’s at the first house and Santa notices and he goes to the house to stop the Grinch. He said “No stealing Christmas!” Then Santa hit him over the head with his gift bag.
The Grinch had to give the presents back to the family. The next day everyone woke up to even more presents than they saw last night. Then they saw Santa again and they were so happy. Every Christmas they wait to see Santa on Christmas Eve.
Love my family’s traditions
By Marley Wheeler
Grade 5
Montague Consolidated School
The most wonderful thing about my family is all the Christmas traditions we have.
It all starts 10 days before Christmas. Starting on December 15 after supper we each get a night to read a Christmas story aloud. We own lots of Christmas story books. We get to pick the book we want to read aloud. You get to read in front of the family in the living room. I usually go first. Every year I pick the same book. It is about a fairy who tries to save Christmas. I really like it. We each get two times to read a book before it’s Christmas because there’s five of us in my family. It is my favourite family tradition that we do every year.
Another tradition our family does is opening one present on Christmas Eve.
My third family tradition my family does on Christmas is a Secret Santa. We have a bowl and we put everyone’s name on a piece of paper. One person pulls a name out and you can’t tell anyone who you got. We usually only do $15 for a budget to buy a gift for the person on the sheet of paper you picked. We get to open these surprise presents on Christmas.
That’s what my family traditions are like.
Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.
Yummy, yummy, delish
By Addyson Hayter
Grade 5
Montague Consolidated School
One Saturday evening my mom called Wyatt and I down from upstairs. When we heard her calling we ran down the stairs. Then we went to the kitchen and my mom said, “We are going to make Oreo balls.”
“Yes I am excited to bake!” I said.
Mom told Wyatt and I to wash our hands so we wouldn’t get germs in our treats.
Then my mom said, “Addyson we have to put our hair up.”
I said, “Ok, I will grab you an elastic Mom.”
Then she said, “Thanks sweetheart.”
So I replied, “You’re welcome Mom.”
I grabbed the Oreos after I was done putting my hair up. Then I grabbed a big plastic bag so I put the Oreos in the bag. I took the rolling pin and tried to crush the Oreos. After a bit of trying to crush the Oreos I opened the plastic bag and poured it in a bowl. Then my Mom grabbed the cream cheese and put it in the bowl as well. While Wyatt and I were mixing the ingredients together Mom was looking for the chocolate chips. She found them and poured them in a pot on the stove then turned the stove on. Wyatt got to crack the eggs and I did the mixing. Then I decided to let Wyatt have a turn. My mom wanted to mix as well so we let her. When we were done mixing we took some of the mix from the bowl and rolled the ingredients into balls. Mom poured the chocolate on top and she went down to the basement and put the Oreo cream cheese balls in the freezer.
The Oreo cream cheese balls looked yummy and yes ... we ate them all!
A really fun Christmas
By Anthony MacDonald
Grade 5
Montague Consolidated
I woke up at 2 am. I waited and waited until it was 3 am, the witching hour. It was Christmas Eve.
I heard something in the living room. I tried to go back to sleep. Then I heard my Grammie. I looked out my bedroom door and saw my Grammie take a bite out of the cookie and the carrot I left out for Santa. I was confused for a minute then I went back to bed and fell asleep.
I woke up on Christmas Day at 7 am. I ran out of my room and watched a show. I had to wait for everyone to be awake. Then we opened the presents. I got two Lego sets and a monster truck and lots of candy. I love candy! I love playing with nutcrackers, they’re fun.
Breakfast was French toast and eggnog and bacon. It was yummy! I had fun making my Lego set. It took about 20 minutes.
Lunch was delicious. We had mashed potatoes, chicken, gravy, cooked carrots and cauliflower. I like raw cauliflower.
Then I went to my mom’s house. I got lots of candy there as well as another Lego set and a car. It was fun!
It was a really good Christmas.
Turning a difficult situation into something good
By Jayden Getson
Grade 5
Montague Consolidated School
One winter day my mom was driving down the road. My brother was in the front with her and I was in the back. We saw a white car driving towards us and it was super close to the yellow line.
Suddenly the white car smashed our mirror! The driver kept on going down the road. Then my mom pulled over. The driver of the white car turned back to where we had stopped. Mom used a lot of sharp words at the man. While she was talking, I saw some pipe cleaners in the back seat so I tried to make a person. It kind of looked like a person, so I made another one. I gave them to my grandparents as a decoration for Christmas and they loved them. This year I am planning to make more decorations. Sometimes we have to turn a difficult situation into a better one.
It’s exciting to see everyone
By Elissa Ellis
Grade 5
Montague Consolidated
My little town of Georgetown puts on the cutest little Christmas fair for the children. Georgetown School every year has a bunch of activities for the kids. There is decorating Christmas cookies, building wooden snowmen, finding 20 elfs hidden around the school and if you find them you get to win a prize. There is also mini bowling and you even get a chance to sit on Santa’s lap. It is really fun to go to. It doesn’t matter if you aren’t in Georgetown School you still get to go and participate. I love going so much. I used to go to Georgetown School and since then every time I go the teachers get so excited to see me. I get to see all my old teachers and all my old friends. And I’m so excited to go this year.
My most inexpensive toy
By Aidan Rideout
Grade 5
Montague Consolidated School
My most special inexpensive gift is my remote control truck. It is a Ram TRX. It is my favourite thing in the world. It is so fun. I play with it every day. I let it charge while I am at school, then when I get home I unplug it and play with it. It is so fast, it can go 30 mph. I can make it do a wheelie. I even put new wheels on it and painted the body red. It is so cool. It’s fun to drive it around my house. My dog goes crazy when I drive it around. I really like my toy so I try not to break it. It is my favourite Christmas toy. I don’t let anyone touch it but me.
Santa has his deliveries all figured out
By Alexander Watts
Grade 5
Montague Consolidated
1: There are (possibly) jets on the back of his sleigh, which makes his sleigh go faster when he is delivering gifts to people all around the world, meaning delivering gifts in a single night is more likely.
2: Only 26% of the global population are under the age of 15. Because mostly only children get gifts from Santa, Santa does not deliver 7.9 billion gifts, only 2.2 billion.
3: Lots of places in the world do not have as many people living in them. These include: Amazon Rainforest, Sahara Desert, Siberia, lots of western China and most of Canada, because these places are full of trees, sand, and snow, but not people.
4: The opposite of number 3. There are places that have lots of people, like: New York City, London, and some of east China and a bit of southern Canada, because these places are fields, which are much easier to turn into cities than deserts and snow fields.
5: When we think of the world, we think of all of it, but Santa only has to travel to 29% of it, because that is all of the world that has land on the surface. Most of it is just water! People cannot live under the water because they would not be able to breathe.
6: Santa might have had to deliver to multiple people in the same household, meaning Santa does not deliver one gift per house, but maybe more. Because there would be more than one gift in a single house, Santa doesn’t have to deliver to 2.2 billion houses, only 920 million.
7: Some people do not have children. Santa doesn’t have to deliver to these houses because there is no one to deliver to that’s inside them. Santa only delivers presents to children as I said five reasons ago.
My favourite Christmas
By Aiden MacPherson
Grade 5
Montague Consolidated School
Four years ago at Christmas I opened one present on Christmas Eve. It was a speaker and it was so cool! I loved it. It is still my favourite present of that Christmas. I keep using it and it is the best ever. My Mom gave it to me. It was special.
On that Christmas day Mom and I went sledding at the Montague High School hill. I went with my friends Bentley and Wyatt. It was fun.
Then we went to Murray Harbour to my mom’s sister’s house for turkey dinner. After that we went back home and we opened our Christmas presents from my mom’s sister.
It was so much fun.
The lost reindeer
By Logan Halliday
Grade 6 - Age 11
Cardigan Consolidated School
It was Christmas Eve and every elf was hard at work. I could see them bustling around outside of the barn. Two grooms were coming in and out of the barn, taking one reindeer at a time to get them ready for the big trip around the world. All of a sudden a dark figure walked through the barn doors, holding a wool bag. Next thing I remember was waking up with a scratchy wool bag covering my head.
When I woke up, I had a headache. I could feel metal beneath my hooves, and I could hear a truck roaring. “What’s happening?” I asked aloud. By now my head was throbbing.
“You’re being stolen, just like the rest of us, and then all of us are going to be used in a science experiment. An evil one, by the way,” a voice mumbled.
“What?!” I exclaimed, “Where are we going? Who’s stealing us? Is it the Grinch? I thought he was a fairytale. Wait, did you say the rest of us? Who else is here? Can someone take this bag off of my head? Please?”
“Wow, you ask a lot of questions. Would you like the answers?” a new voice asked.
“Yes, yes please,” I answered.
“Okay. We don’t know where we’re going, an evil elf named Gregor is stealing us, no, the Grinch isn’t stealing us, we don’t know if he is a fairytale or not, yes, Jake did say the rest of us, there are three other animals, including me, in this trai-” CRASH!!!
I got a concussion when the trailer crashed. I felt furry paws poking my shoulder, and the wool bag being yanked off my head. I opened my eyes. There, standing right in front of me was a skunk, a raccoon, and a fox.
“Do you think she’s okay, Lulu?” the skunk asked.
“How would I know, Jake?” the raccoon replied.
“I think she’s okay. See, her chest is rising and falling, so she’s breathing,” the fox replied.
“How do you know, Evelyn?” both Jake and Lulu exclaimed at the same time.
I realized I was lying on a piece of metal, so I rolled over.
“Look! She moved!” Lulu yelled.
“OH NO! She’s bleeding! We need to get some dry moss to soak up the blood! Quick, Jake!” Evelyn exclaimed.
So Jake scurried out of the battered trailer, in search of dry moss. I decided I was thirsty because I hadn’t had a drink of water since I was taken from my stall. So I stood up, but as soon as I put weight on my legs, they buckled beneath me. When my legs buckled beneath me, I hit my head and got another concussion. I woke up and Jake, Lulu, Evelyn, and I were in the middle of a forest.
The trees that surrounded us were beautiful pines, and they were ginormous.
“Ummm ... Reindeer, are you okay?” Jake asked me.
“What do you think Jake? Her shoulder’s bleeding, she’s had two concussions, and we’re all in the middle of nowhere!” Lulu sobbed.
“Calm down, Lulu. It’s okay. We’re all going to be okay,” Evelyn tried to reassure Lulu. But it didn’t work.
“No! It’s not going to be okay! What are we going to eat? What if something eats us?” Lulu cried.
Jake was starting to get bored. He was tired of Lulu always worrying about things that would probably never happen. Like, what do you think we’re going to eat, Lulu? I’m a skunk, Evelyn’s a fox, you’re a raccoon, Reindeer’s a reindeer. We’re wild animals, are we not?” Jake thought. He wished he could say it aloud. Instead, he said, “Lulu, can you stop worrying about everything? We’re going to be okay. You know we are.”
“Yeah,” Evelyn agreed, “Now if we could just help ... umm…”
“Ember,” I replied.
“Okay. Now if we could just help Ember walk to that cave over there, we can stay there for the night. It’s starting to get dark,” Evelyn explained.
“What cave?” I asked, “I don’t see a cave.”
“It’s behind you, but you can’t really see it because you’re lying down,” Evelyn answered.
So Evelyn, Jake, Lulu, and I made our way towards the cave. As soon as we got to the cave, Evelyn ordered Lulu and Jake to get some pine boughs, and dried grass if they could, to use for beds. Evelyn explored deeper in the cave, and I laid on the ground, just sitting there feeling useless. So I stood up, and this time my legs didn’t buckle beneath me. Then I walked outside, and even though my shoulder was killing me, I walked around to see if there was anything for us to eat, like some berries. I started walking away from the cave, and a few strides later, I found a giant bush of sweet berries. It was so tall. Nine hands (three feet) talI, I spun around, and started to trot back to the cave, but my shoulder started ‘screaming’ at me to stop trotting, so I walked the rest of the way back to the cave.
When I walked into the cave, I saw Evelyn, Jake, and Lulu putting dried grass and pine boughs into four different piles.
“What are those for?” I asked.
“They’re our beds. Yours is the biggest pile over there,” Jake replied.
“Oh, okay,” I said.
I walked over to my bed, laid down, and for the first time since I was lost, I realized I felt homesick. I started to remember the fresh grain the grooms would give us, and the crisp hay we would get in the morning. I fell asleep dreaming about being groomed.
“Hello? Ember, are you awake?” Lulu whispered.
“Go away,” I mumbled.
“Ember, you have to get up now. We have some company,” Jake demanded.
“Company? Who?” I asked.
As I stood up, I looked towards the mouth of the cave and saw three reindeer standing there.
“B-b-but ... you’re reindeer,” I stammered.
“Yes, we are reindeer, do you have a problem with that?” the tallest reindeer asked rudely.
“N-no, but ... I thought the only reindeer alive lived in Santa’s Village,” I replied.
“Oh, so you’re one of them. Which one are you? Dasher? Blitzen?” the baby reindeer sneered.
“Holly, stop it. You know what those poor reindeer are taught at that place,” the third reindeer demanded.
“But moooooom! She’s one of them,” Holly, the baby reindeer, complained.
“Sunn, Holly is right. What if she’s a spy?!” the tallest reindeer exclaimed.
“Eustace, stop behaving like a child! You know very well this reindeer is not a spy,” Sunn exclaimed.
“W-well ... ” Eustace whispered.
“Sorry about them, they have a grudge against Santa and his reindeer. But anyways, why are you here?” Sunn asked.
“Well, I’m supposed to be in Santa’s Village, but I was stolen by an elf named Gregor. Jake the skunk, Evelyn the fox, and Lulu the raccoon were also stolen by him. Oh, and by the way, my name is Ember,” I replied.
“Oh, how rude of me. I didn’t even give an introduction. I’m Sunn, this is my mate Eustace,” she explained, pointing to the tall reindeer. “And this is our child Holly.”
“Nice to meet you, Holly and Eustace,” I exclaimed.
“Nice to meet you too,” Holly and Eustace mumbled at the same time.
“Do you need help finding your way home to Santa’s Village? You guys are kind of living in our home right now,” Eustace asked.
“Yes please,” I answered. So the seven of us left the cave behind, the snow crunching under our paws and hooves. We were well on our way when a snowy owl swooped down in front of us.
“Where are y’all heading?” he asked.
“We’re going to find Santa’s Village. Now if you don’t mind, we would like to be left alone. Thank you for understanding. Bye,” Eustace replied rudely, then started marching off again.
“Wait, y’all are going in the wrong direction. You should go that-away if you wanna reach your destination,” he explained, pointing a whit wing the direction we just came from.
“Ummm ... Maybe he should lead us, Eustace,” Evelyn replied.
“Okay, fine,” Eustace mumbled.
“Wait, what’s your name? I’m Sunn, and these animals are Holly, Eustace, Ember, Evelyn, Jake, and Lulu,” Sunn explained, pointing to each one of us individually.
“Oh, the name’s Boots,” the snowy owl replied.
So we set off again, this time with Boots in the lead, Eustace in the back, and the rest of us clustered in the middle. Santa’s sleigh is so much more organized than this. I thought to myself.
About 30 minutes later, we stumbled into a clearing. I looked to my left, and about 450 metres away was ... Santa’s Village. I started to gallop towards it, and then I spun around and trotted back to my friends.
“Bye, Ember,” Evelyn, whispered.
“Bye, Evelyn. Bye Holly, Lulu, Sunn, Jake, and Eustace. You too, Boots,” I replied.
“Don’t want you to go, Ember,” Lulu sobbed.
Everyone was feeling gloomy and down in the dumps. Then I had a light bulb light up in my head.
“What if you guys come with me? We could all live together in the village!” I exclaimed.
Evelyn, Boots, Lulu, and Jake agreed as soon as I said my idea, but Sunn, Eustace and Holly didn’t want to become reindeer who had to pull a sleigh, but after a promise that they never had to even look at a sleigh, and a few bribes of extra grain and hay, they finally agreed to live in Santa’s Village. So all ran into the village. Wait. That’s a lie.
Boots flew. But whatever. Anyways, when we ran into the village, every elf stared at us. They had never seen any other reindeer other than Santa’s reindeer. I trotted up to one of the grooms named Shelby, and asked her to go get Santa and bring him to us. Two minutes later Shelby and Santa walked out of the giant crowd that had formed around the eight of us.
“Welcome home, Ember. Now, let’s see if we can make some room for your new friends,” Santa laughed.
The End
Being together isn’t about plugged into technology
By Brooklyn MacKenzie
Grade 6
Cardigan Consolidated School
A gift doesn’t have to be expensive. It could be as simple as joy, love and family. It doesn’t have to be a state-of-the-art watch or an expensive new phone. People think that they need expensive gifts but, all I think you need around Christmas time is to feel loved and surround yourself with friends and family who make you happy.
Think about it! Everywhere we go, all we see are people on their devices like; Iphones, computers and Ipads, at places like restaurants or even at the dinner table. What we should be doing is spending time with the people who are in front of us. Toys and devices will be around forever but our family and friends won’t be. People today think they need the most expensive electronics. They try to have the best or newest toys to keep up with their friends and games. Really, people don’t need that at all, it’s all a want.
First, picture everyone sitting around on Christmas Eve, (or morning) with their devices in hand, watching videos and playing online games. No one is talking, no one is laughing together, no one is interacting and sharing stories. Everyone is in the same room, but no one is ‘together. ’This is a very sad way to spend a holiday with the people you love ... alone. The really sad part is, the children in this room will know no other way to celebrate the holidays and this will become the new tradition. How heartbreaking is that?
Next, picture everyone all together on Christmas Eve, (or morning) sitting together, playing board games and sharing stories while laughing and having fun. No one is distracted by an expensive electronic toy/screen and more importantly, no one is alone. Children and adults both, chatting about Santa and their favourite part of Christmas in the same room. As the time goes on, they eat snacks and play outside in the freshly fallen snow. Together, they build snowmen and enjoy the fresh air while using their imaginations.
Which one sounds better? I think the second one sounds way better. Actually, the last one is what my family does. It is a Christmas tradition I look forward to every year. When I think of Christmas, this is what I think of; family, love, spending time together and laughing. Even though we all want something for Christmas, those are the real gifts for us. Those are the gifts we NEED.
The Christmas Pickle
By Jonas Beck
Montague Regional High School
Do you know what the Christmas Pickle is?
Well, it’s a tradition where a pickle is hidden in the Christmas tree. The person who finds the pickle on the tree receives an extra gift from Santa Claus. Finding the Christmas Pickle is also considered a sign of great fortune for the year ahead.
Have you ever wondered where the Christmas Pickle originated? Well, it actually originated in Germany. This tradition made it to other parts of the world. It even made it to my Nan’s.
Every year, our Christmas starts off with my family going to my Nan’s house for dinner. Once we wish everyone a Merry Christmas, we all gather around the dinner table and start eating and talking. After dinner, my family makes their way to the living room where we sit around the Christmas tree and open presents.
Once we finish opening the presents, we start looking for the pickle. The reason why it is so hard to find the pickle is because it blends right in with the tree. I can only imagine how hard my Nan works to hide it good enough from six sets of eyes battling to find it.
To begin the pickle hunt, Nan starts by saying it’s time to start looking for the pickle. Then the pushing and shoving starts. Everyone is trying to get the first look before someone else does because you want to find it to win the prize. Unfortunately, my younger brother always seems to have the best luck finding it. He has won numerous gift cards to different places which really makes us older brothers annoyed because he’s the only one who usually wins.
Finally one year, I found the Christmas Pickle which was very nice for a change. It just gets kinda frustrating and annoying when it’s constantly the same winner, especially at Christmas time. My family was excited for me. My brother didn’t like losing, especially after winning for so long, but he came around afterwards. I was pretty excited about getting a gift card I could spend on anything I wanted.
I wonder where Nan will hide the pickle this year. She thinks it’s too easy for us to find it in the tree. I think she’s going to find other places to hide it so it will be more of a challenge. I hope to find the new places before my brothers do so I’ll be the one with the prizes and all the good luck for another year ahead.
Maybe just maybe, this year I will ask my Nan how our family started this tradition that made its way over from Germany.
Cheers to Santa’s Angels
By Owen Morrison
Montague Regional High School
Has Santa’s Angels ever come to your house on Christmas day? Luckily for me, I have been part of the Santa’s Angels. The Santa’s Angels are a group of people who fundraise and organize surprises for families and their kids. The angels get dressed up before arriving. Someone dresses up as Santa and everyone else in the group dresses up as elves. They surprise the kids and their families by bringing gifts and food hampers to make the holidays special.
The Santa’s Angels group first originated back in 2004. It started with a small group of three people. They found themselves with a bunch of leftover toys from past donations and needed to find a place to give the toys. They decided to wrap the presents up and give them to kids who never got very much for Christmas. As the organization grew and grew, they started to give food to the families as well.
The first year they came to our house, we had no idea they were coming. When they got there, we had just finished opening all the gifts we had gotten for each other that year. When we were cleaning up, we heard a knock on our door and my grandmother went to see who it was because we weren’t expecting anyone. When she opened the door, we saw a bunch of people dressed up, with a bunch of boxes, and shouting a loud “Merry Christmas” to everyone.
When we realized they had more gifts and a food hamper for us, we were in a big shock. Our first reaction was “no, we don’t need it, take everything back.” They explained what they were doing and who they were so we decided it was okay. We invited them in and they gave me a present. It was a remote control car which was awesome because I thought it was so cool. They gave my grandmother a bunch of food and some small gifts for her which made her Christmas. They wished us a very Merry Christmas and they left like nothing ever happened. We both looked at each other and said, “What just happened?” We were so confused because no one had done anything like that for us before.
After the Santa’s Angels left our house, we had to put everything into the freezer, and fridge so it wouldn’t go bad. We gathered everything up off the floor and out of the boxes and put it away. We both looked at each other, smiled and said, “Well that was a different Christmas.” We then went to sit down and watch a movie together to finish our Christmas morning.
I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to Santa Angels for all that you do. They made our Christmas mornings so much better when we really needed it. For two years, they helped us out so much. I hope the Santa’s Angels continue to help people who are in need of an extra boost during the holidays.
Cheers to the Santa’s Angels.
