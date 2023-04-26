michener.jpeg

The Eastern Graphic was today named a finalist for Canada’s most prestigious journalism honour, the 2022 Michener Award for Meritorious Public Service Journalism.

Founded in 1971, the Michener, named after former Governor-General Roland Michener, is presented annually to a news organization, not individuals, for “outstanding and unbiased journalism that results in positive change for the public good.”

Jim MacNeill Michener

In 1987 Graphic founder Jim MacNeill accepted a Michener Award finalist citation from then Governor-General Jeanne Sauve and Roland Michener.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.