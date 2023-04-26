The Eastern Graphic was today named a finalist for Canada’s most prestigious journalism honour, the 2022 Michener Award for Meritorious Public Service Journalism.
Founded in 1971, the Michener, named after former Governor-General Roland Michener, is presented annually to a news organization, not individuals, for “outstanding and unbiased journalism that results in positive change for the public good.”
The Graphic was recognized for Through the Cracks, an in-depth investigation of mental health and addiction services on Prince Edward Island. The series, which ran over four weeks, totaling more than 40,000 words, exposed an often dysfunctional, inadequately funded system that is failing many.
“The judges were impressed by this ambitious year-long investigation, which put a face on a public-health crisis, gave voice to some of the region’s most vulnerable citizens, and spurred the province to take action,” states a press release.
"A tiny news operation took on a huge social issue, and an entire province sat up and took notice," the press release said, noting the Eastern Graphic put a face on a public health crisis by talking to those most affected by it.
Through the Cracks landed with immediate impact with the King government changing how opioid and alcohol treatment are accessed and funded with $4 million in new funding. The series is credited with igniting a public push to expand shelter capacity across the province. It was also the catalyst for the first-ever apology from a government minister to an Indigenous Islander for a miscarriage of justice suffered at the hands of the provincial justice system.
"The Graphic discovered underfunding and dysfunction in services for these extremely vulnerable Islanders. The impact of this ambitious year-long investigation was felt immediately and at the highest levels," the release said, pointing to a previous acknowledgement by Premier Dennis King that without this reporting, these changes might never have happened.
“This is an honour that is only possible because of the courage of so many Islanders who trusted us to tell their stories,” says Graphic publisher Paul MacNeill. “These are Islanders who were let down time and again and had no reason to trust anyone. But they trusted us. Because of that we were able to show the human impact when a system fails or breaks down from the weight of bureaucracy. This is an incredibly humbling moment.”
Other Michener finalists this year include CBC News Saskatchewan, the Toronto Star, Radio-Canada and The Globe and Mail.
The Michener judges’ decisions are heavily influenced by the degree of public benefit generated by the stories submitted for consideration. Chief judge Margo Goodhand said the quality of submissions was unusually high this year.
2022 marks the second time for the Graphic to receive Michener recognition. 1987 was the first, and until today the only time an Island media outlet received a finalist nod, for a series of stories in the lead up to construction of the Confederation Bridge.
This is the culmination of a remarkable run for Through the Cracks. Last week it earned three silver awards in the Commentary, Community News and Feature categories of the Atlantic Journalism Awards. The week prior it was honoured as a finalist for the Canadian Association of Journalists Community News award. As well, it earned an Honourable Mention for the national Mindset Award, for reporting on the mental health of young people. Both the CAJ and Mindset were presented recently in Vancouver.
The Graphic is also a finalist for the Canadian Journalism Foundation Small Media Award, which will be presented in June in Toronto.
Of all the award programs, Michener stands apart for its national prestige as well as being the only program where the complete Through the Cracks series was judged. The Michener Award is open to all Canadian media - print, radio, TV, online - regardless of size.
Finalists will be honoured in a ceremony at Rideau Hall with Governor General Mary Simon June 16th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.