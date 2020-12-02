We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

Anne MacCormac

The winner of this year’s Graphic Holiday Recipe Contest, Anne MacCormac of Souris, was thrilled to receive the $100 prize for the second time in the past 20-plus years. Ms MacCormac’s love of baking began at an early age learning from her mother. She carried on the tradition over the years holding Friday night baking sessions with her own sons. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Anne MacCormac of Souris remembers well learning how to bake under the tutelage of her mom many years ago.

“I was the only girl in a family of five so I started pretty much when I was big enough to do it for myself,” Ms MacCormac, winner of this year’s Graphic Holiday Recipe Contest, said.

She recalls one baking session early on that turned out to be a bit of a disaster. 

“Mom wasn’t feeling well and I wanted to make a cake,” Ms MacCormac said. 

Her mom told her to get all her ingredients ready on the table beforehand so it would be easier to put the scratch cake together.

“I can remember it like it was yesterday,” Ms MacCormac said, laughing.

“I mixed it all together and the batter was really stiff.”

She managed to scrape it into the pan and get it the mixture into the oven.

“When it came out it was hard as a rock,” she said.

“That’s when I realized I had forgotten to put the milk in.”

Since that time there have been countless tasty treats come out of the oven at both her childhood home and with her own boys.

“I used to love baking all the time when the kids were small,” she said.

Friday nights were baking nights in the MacCormac household.

While this year Ms MacCormac chose recipes with a chocolate theme to submit to the contest, her favourite thing to bake over the years has been apple pie. It was her late husband Bernard’s favourite sweet which gave her all the more pleasure in serving it up.

As the prize winner Ms MacCormac receives $100. 

The winner is determined by a draw. The Graphic appreciates everyone who took the time to submit their favourite recipes.

