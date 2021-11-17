I hope it’s rumour but I’m told Phil MacDonald hired a sports psychologist for his Monday night fun team. Sterling Higginbotham, Bill Power and Wade Higginbotham seemed oblivious to this tactic winning the game almost effortlessly.
Hope this effort helps Phil and teammates Pat Doherty, Gordie ‘Chips’ MacDonald and Tammy MacDonald in the future.
I never thought of Shane MacDonald as intimidating but his opposition, I’m told, didn’t show for Tuesday night mixed. Well Shane at least capitalized on the time with a team practice. Darlene London, Jeff Shaw and Nicole Phillips will be much better prepared for their next game.
I made it up to Souris last Tuesday and things were in full swing. Talking to Bev Thomas and she was very pleased with the number of members and there are at least 10 new ones. There is still room for more to join though. Also the Acorn Room upstairs at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex is open this year which pleases everyone. One game was the newly-formed Souris firefighters’ team that beat Paul MacAulay. They are trying to get some practice in as the Montague Curling Club is hosting the nationals.
Wednesday night competitive had a full house once again. One game worth mentioning was Travis Coffin, Glen Coffin and Kyle Kickham - this team was on fire! Their opponents, Thomas Annear, Morgan Clarey, Pat Doherty and Scott Annear were shell-shocked giving up after six ends. I’m hoping I’ll get to comment soon on one of Kenny Mutch’s games. I was so excited to see Kenny back in the club. Next to Alan Munro it would be a toss-up as to who is the most handsome curler in the club.
There was no Thursday night curling or King of Clubs last week due to Remembrance Day.
