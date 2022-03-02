I am writing to register my disappointment over the new fee structure for the 2022 golf season. Brudenell Golf Association members have a long and active history of involvement in the development and growth of the sport at Brudenell. The role of the membership and the value of their experience and contributions have at times been under-appreciated. The new fee structure as outlined in the PEIFG letter is another example of decisions made with little or no regard to membership involvement.
I have been an active member at Brudenell for 43 years. During this time I have served in various roles on the board of Brudenell Golf Association including as handicap chairman for several years, vice president, president and past president. During my presidency, I was heavily involved in the Rodd Hotel expansion. At that time, our association members’ needs were largely ignored. Being a professional engineer, I realized from the blueprints (which I was privy to read) that the association’s needs were not included in the expansion. Many hours were spent at meetings on this issue which resulted in a beautiful, centrally-located clubhouse overlooking the first tee. A pro shop and a club storage area were also included. This location, however, was short-lived as an expansion at the resort a few years later failed to include provision for a clubhouse. Association members were without a home base so provisions were made to build a cottage located in a less desirable off-site location. Many members were displeased with the ‘take it or leave it option’ presented at the time.
I bring up the past to point out the membership has put in an enormous amount of work to help increase the interest of new players thus helping to make it what it is today at Brudenell. I was involved for 15 years as junior chairman in the PEIGA Junior Golf program. Our goal was to grow interest in golf among young players. Also for the past number of years, the association has encouraged the growth of women’s golf. Both programs have been successful. As well, an increased number of couples are now playing. Perhaps the growth has been too successful and, given the way PEIFG is treating its local members with the new fee structure, family player decisions will no doubt be needed regarding affordability of the increased expense on the family budget.
I am very disappointed with the PEIFG letter received last week. The elimination of the senior fees suggests a lack of appreciation for the 50+ years of loyalty given by the association members. This increase smacks of greed for the almighty tourist dollar at the expense of the local faithful players.
I am also baffled by the new play structure re: the choice of a number of rounds per year. Where did that come from? I have played many courses across Canada and the US when I was junior chairman and have never heard of this type of play structure for members.
In conclusion, I am not aware there was any consultation with the Brudenell, Dundarave, or Crowbush members in this decision-making process re: fee structure for this season. Unfortunately, opportunities for valuable input by the golfing community were missed. The change in fee structure was literally dropped on association members. Additionally, a letter was received by long-term campers in the Provincial Parks a few weeks ago with a similar tone where fee changes as well as restrictions on entrance dates and exit dates were outlined. Again with a ‘take it or leave it’ approach. I do not believe these changes were made at the local level but by some people in the bureaucracy trying to extract the maximum amount of dollars from the golf club members and campground users. The coincidence is too obvious. If anyone has any questions please contact me, I am willing to discuss my concerns at any time.
While writing this letter, members of the provincial golf courses were offered a new rate for golf fees, etc. Although this rate is moving in the right direction, it is still approximately a 25% increase over what I paid for the same benefits last year. This would be the definition of inflation at its finest. Additionally, in order to receive the discount all fees must be paid by May 1st, 2022. A lump sum payment may be difficult for some seniors or anyone on a fixed income.
Finally, I hope consideration would be given to include the associations in future discussions with regards to increases in fees and play structure at all three courses.
Martin Elsinga, P. Eng,
Charlottetown
