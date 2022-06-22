Financially, the world has been increasingly tilted against everyday Joes and Janes for decades. It’s gotten much worse since the pandemic began, and now in 2022 there seems to be no end in sight to the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer.
What makes it worse is for the most part, no amount of wealth will satisfy the rich, both corporations and individuals.
When you combine inflation and stagnant wages, each generation now has it worse than the one that preceded it. It wasn’t that many decades ago that a single breadwinner on a decent, but not massive salary, could provide for a family home, vehicle and other expenses.
That’s now a pipe dream and it has been for some time. It’s not just home ownership that is completely out of reach for many. Simple financial survival is too.
But it’s not only younger generations being hit hard. Seniors on fixed incomes are struggling more than ever before in this absolutely preposterous, unjust economic climate.
The pandemic, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine all contribute to this situation, obviously. But how much of it is greed?
Oil companies know they have most people over a barrel with whatever figures they throw at us, justified or not. So do contractors. Municipalities trying to get important projects done are facing enormously ballooned figures, and if they don’t accept the numbers thrown at them there can be serious setbacks. I’m thinking here of the Montague waterfront project which is now hundreds of thousands over budget.
According to a 2017 Toronto Star report, for every dollar corporations paid to the federal government in income tax, individuals paid $3.50.
Capitalism has its advantages, but the wedge it’s driving into the wealth gap is growing larger all the time.
It’s absurd, and we little people really don’t have the option of pulling a Twisted Sister and saying we’re not gonna take it anymore.
