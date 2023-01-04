A hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system being designed by Aspin Kemp Associates (AKA) could be used in a ferry service between various ports in Three Rivers for both tourists and locals.
CEO Jason Aspin said the company has been working on the net zero technology for marine vessels for about four months.
He sees global potential in the propulsion system, expected to be finished in the spring, and a ferry system in Three Rivers could be its first test.
“It would be great to start here, for lots of reasons. Logistically when you do the first type of anything, it’s nice to be close to it,” Mr Aspin said.
The clean tech concept has been talked about for several years but more recently talks have been held with the municipality’s economic development committee to see what the project could look like.
The design uses a hydrogen fuel cell, a marinized (adapted for marine use) derivative of Toyota’s automotive fuel cell. AKA has the North American rights to the product line of French company EODev, which partners with Toyota.
A fuel cell uses the chemical energy of hydrogen to produce electricity cleanly. Mr Aspin said the design may also include a small battery, which would be built at the company’s Pooles Corner facility.
AKA is investing an estimated $500,000 in designing the propulsion system, and he said the materials required would probably cost another half a million. Multiple levels of government have shown interest in the zero-emissions design.
While the design process continues, with the fuel technology being tested in France over the next few weeks, sourcing a vessel for the Three Rivers ferry is one of several tasks yet to be completed before the service can go ahead. A partner will be required to build that and some amount of funding would be sought.
Depending on how long it takes to find a company to build a ferry, the local service could be ready to go within 12 months at the earliest but Mr Aspin acknowledged supply chain issues are a wild card.
Some ports being discussed as possibilities include Montague, Georgetown, Roma and Brudenell with the possibility of running out of Panmure Island or Lower Montague at certain times of day. On a wider scope, the company is looking at several ports in North America and the Caribbean.
Another necessary step at some point will be a study to determine what infrastructure is needed to equip those ports for a ferry, including refueling for hydrogen and a charging apparatus if the design includes a battery.
Mr Aspin said the idea is similar to a catamaran with a drop-down ramp to allow loading of passengers in both non-docked and docked ports. It could perhaps carry a dozen passengers and bikes.
“I think for the summer months and shoulder season there’s lots of potential for it to be a service that’s valued. Is it a service that makes sense economically on a dollar for dollar payback (with the pilot project)? It’s hard to say. Anything that’s the first has an additional cost to it.”
Once that first project is established and the technology is replicated for use elsewhere, he thinks it could support itself economically.
The idea of crossing local rivers to shorten travel time is nothing new. In the early 1900s, people travelled across the ice from Georgetown to Lower Montague for dances, either by horse and sleigh or on foot.
Sarah Doyle, chair of the Three Rivers economic committee, said because people have to travel around the rivers instead of as the crow flies, she hopes locals will be interested in the ferry service to access places like restaurants, for example.
But she sees big potential for green tourism in the project, such as visitors carrying their bikes on the ferry to enjoy trails on the other side.
“Eco-tourism is such a booming industry right now. Not too many places have a river system like we do (so we want) to utilize that and capitalize on tourism.”
While the work is well underway at Aspin Kemp on the technology itself, the nuts and bolts of how it would operate in Three Rivers remains very much preliminary, she said.
