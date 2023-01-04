Jason Aspin

Jason Aspin says a new hydrogen propulsion system for marine vessels his company is designing could have global potential. Its first use could be in a green ferry between ports in Three Rivers.  Graphic file photo

A hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system being designed by Aspin Kemp Associates (AKA) could be used in a ferry service between various ports in Three Rivers for both tourists and locals.

CEO Jason Aspin said the company has been working on the net zero technology for marine vessels for about four months.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.