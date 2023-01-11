The plan by Aspin Kemp to develop a hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system that could be piloted as a marine transport system within the Town of Three Rivers is intriguing to say the least.
Company CEO Jason Aspin notes the company has been working on the idea for several months and hopes to have a vessel ready to hit the water within a year.
The design involves a fuel cell that uses energy to produce electricity with no emissions.
It would be exciting for a small community like Three Rivers to be in on the ground floor of testing such cutting edge technology. It is a double feather in the region’s cap that it is being developed by a local company.
Mr Aspin said the company is exploring the possibility of making stops in Montague, Georgetown, Roma and Brudenell, with possible excursions to Panmure Island and Lower Montague. In some ways, the idea of a marine passenger service in the area is a back to the past idea. There was a ferry service between Georgetown and Lower Montague for some time before the car became the primary mode of transportation.
There were similar services in other parts of the province including between Charlottetown and Rocky Point.
The proposed service in Three Rivers is being considered as a test of the technology and the company is hoping selling the technology around the world can become a successful economic enterprise. One way to help that happen, is to make sure the pilot in Three Rivers is developed to its full potential.
There is no reason why the service could not become an extension of the rural transit system that is now beginning to be offered Island wide. With some coordination on the scheduling front, it could eventually become possible to take the bus from Charlottetown to Montague or Georgetown, spend a nice summer day on the water visiting the communities in the area and then head back without rolling over a kilometer on the odometer.
That has the potential to draw visitors who might be planning the majority of their stay in the capital region to at least introduce them to what the Three Rivers area has to offer in an eco-friendly way. Sarah Doyle of the Three Rivers Economic Committee is right about the ecotourism potential of the idea.
Admittedly, there is a lot of work still to be done but the concept should be explored to its potential.
