The provincial Treasury Board pays the same mileage rates to MLAs driving gas-powered or electric vehicles. Expense records show three Green Party MLAs with personally owned EVs who claimed fuel costs during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
However, the Opposition caucus says it supports making an adjustment to mileage rates to reflect the disparity in costs between fuel and electricity.
“(We) will be pressuring government to make this change,” the Green caucus said in a statement to The Graphic.
Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke MLA Trish Altass, who drives a Nissan Leaf, claimed $6,205.97 in fuel expenses from April 2021 to March 2022.
Summerside-South Drive MLA Stephen Howard (Mitsubishi i-MiEV) claimed $4,850.51 during the same period, while Charlottetown-Victoria Park MLA Karla Bernard (Hyundai Kona), whose downtown district contains the Legislative Assembly, claimed $87.22.
Along with mileage from the member’s home to the legislature during sessions and committee meetings, MLAs can claim mileage for up to five return trips per month when the House is not in session.
The only other MLA to drive a fully electric vehicle during 2021-22 fiscal was Brad Trivers (Rustico-Emerald). No fuel claims for his Tesla, also personally owned, are shown in public disclosures.
Civil service mileage rates for the first 8,000 km went up 5.7 cents from 45 in April 2021 to 50.7 in March 2022. Monthly average retail prices in Charlottetown and Summerside increased from 126.2 cents per litre to 172.4 during that time, according to Statistics Canada.
A Legislative Assembly spokesperson confirmed mileage rates are paid the same regardless of gas-powered, hybrid or electric vehicles. The Green claims are not against the rules.
There are electricity costs for charging an EV, but research shows these are minimal compared to fuel costs. Maritime Electric charges a residential rate of 15.32 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for the first 2,000 kWh per month. A 2022 Nissan Leaf, for example, has a usable battery of 39 kWh which provides an estimated range of 235 km.
Several other MLAs drove hybrid vehicles during 2021-22, including Environment Minister Steven Myers’ government-owned Ford F150 as well as Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker’s Toyota Prius (personal) and Government House Leader Sidney MacEwen’s Toyota sedan (personal).
All of them claimed mileage. Mr Bevan-Baker also receives a vehicle allowance totalling $9,300 annually, as does Speaker Colin LaVie.
Since the 2022-23 fiscal year began, cabinet ministers Darlene Compton and Jamie Fox switched to hybrids and Bloyce Thompson switched to an EV, all government-owned.
The Liberal caucus confirmed none of their four MLAs drive an EV or hybrid.
The Department of Finance did not respond when asked if MLAs with EVs receive the $5,000 provincial incentive with a free level 2 charger.
