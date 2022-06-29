The Green opposition has a growing credibility issue with Islanders.
The April 2019 election is the high water mark for Green support on PEI. The party rode significant public anger toward Liberal Premier Wade MacLauchlan, and skepticism of the PCs, to a record shattering result that vaulted the upstart from two to eight seats. For the first time in Canadian history, a Green Party was elected Official Opposition.
From those heady highs, the party has slipped. Dennis King is no Wade MacLauchlan, meaning the Greens lost the punching bag that paved the way for their electoral success. For much of the past three years, the party has struggled to effectively combat a new premier promising to do things differently.
Thankfully, those days are past and the legislature is following a more traditional government/opposition interaction.
But it has not translated into support.
If the Greens are going to have any hope of avoiding an electoral thrashing, the party needs to present an image of a government in waiting and a party ready to change the status quo. That hope took a beating last week when the opposition office attempted to explain away why three of its members are collecting full mileage rates despite all three driving electric vehicles.
There is no suggestion any rule was broken. The current rule, created by Treasury Board and adopted by the provincial Legislature, does not differentiate between electric and gas fueled engines. It’s out of date and long in need of updating.
The amount government pays for mileage is routinely reviewed to ensure it keeps pace with fuel pricing. Between April 2021 and March 2022 the rate jumped 5.7 cents to 50.7 cents per kilometre.
No one suggests there is no cost to operate an electric vehicle, but it pales compared to the cost of operating a gas powered vehicle.
This is where the Greens stumbled by trying to spin the story as an opposition demand to create an EV specific policy. Give them A for effort, but F for failure to act when needed.
Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke MLA Trish Altass claimed $6,205.97 between April 2021 and March 2022. Summerside-South Drive member Steve Howard collected $4,750.51 during the same period. Charlottetown-Victoria Park Karla Bernard claimed $87.22.
By comparison, according to public records PC cabinet minister Brad Trivers, who also owns an EV, did not charge taxpayers anything for mileage.
Somewhere in the middle is the balance required.
The Green Opposition is known for digging into minutiae and holding government accountable for it. Unfortunately, the Official Opposition did not apply the same rigorous accountability to its own members.
The party’s call for Treasury Board to change the civil service mileage rate, which the legislature would then adopt, is unnecessary. The provincial legislature is independent from the rest of government. It doesn’t have to wait for anyone to act first.
The reality is the party did not raise mileage as an issue until challenged on why its MLAs are benefitting financially for driving EVs. It’s a political play as old as time - act when caught - and the Greens are hoping no one notices. The time to demand change was before your MLAs received reimbursement.
In a two billion dollar-plus provincial budget, mileage paid to MLAs is an almost insignificant number. But optics matter. It’s not insignificant for the majority of Islanders, including the thousands currently struggling to get by because of record inflation. What these voters will remember are Green MLAs putting themselves first.
It’s not just Greens, however. At the opposite end of the spectrum is Minister of Economic Development Matt MacKay charging taxpayers $3,200 over four months to fill his fuel hog truck on the taxpayers’ dime. Nothing says entitled quite like it. It’s obscene and MacKay should be embarrassed to be so beholden to taxpayers’ largesse.
Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson, a dairy farmer, has retired his truck for an electric car. If Thompson can do it, they all can.
If the Greens want to act, drop the political spin. Craft a policy that is fair but not enriching; a policy that outlines the type of vehicle taxpayers will subsidize and the penalties to be imposed if any public official decides they can’t live without their big rig.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
