Even by Island standards, it was a week of eyebrow raising oddity. The legislature heard analogies pertaining to The Simpsons and two frogs churning their way to safety in a vat of milk. The Third Party was rightfully hammered for waffling on temporarily shutting the house during a three day public health Red Alert, with Steven Myers putting the sharpest skewer in Liberal self-importance. He correctly pointed out 27 people, from 27 different areas of the province, arriving to the legislature with COVID variants on the prowl is not leadership.
Yup.
And then there was the dust-up between Greens and Liberals seemingly over the heart and soul of the public service. It started with a vague motion from the Official Opposition that alludes to a ‘toxic’ culture across departments resulting in vulnerable Islanders failing to receive needed programming and support. Greens positioned the motion as an uncomfortable, but necessary, conversation.
Here’s the problem with vague motions - they are really easy to criticize. And boy, did Liberal Hal Perry unload, painting the public service as a shining light full of dedicated and diligent employees whose reputations are unfairly besmirched by the opposition.
Reality lies somewhere between Opposition vagueness and Third Party moral indignation.
Our public service, across much of government, deserves praise for its response to the pandemic. It was nimble in delivering programs and services that were effective and timely. Mistakes were made, but when it happened it was acknowledged and government moved on to the next plan. It was possible because politicians and senior bureaucrats were terrified, overpowering the institutional fear of failure and being called out for it.
It is a short-lived example of how government should operate. Unfortunately it didn’t last, silos that stall needed change are back. Silos that promote pet projects are back. Silos, think the education system, that protect an employee who should be finding employment outside the public service, are back.
This does not mean all of the public service is bad, lazy or an impediment to moving forward. Not even close, the system is full of individuals driven by a desire to serve and deliver quality service to the public. This is where the Green motion really falls down because government does need to change, but by omitting hard facts, the Opposition is throwing all into the same pool. That’s wrong.
So the result is not a difficult conversation, as Greens hope. It’s a conversation driven by reaction to the Opposition’s generalizations. Hal Perry’s over-the-top defense has as much to do with building a wedge for potential Green voters as with responding directly to the motion.
Perry and the Liberals know exactly how inflexible the bureaucracy can be. Health and education are notorious for opposing change while empowering silos and pet project decision making, regardless of merit. Senior members of the former Liberal government acknowledge bureaucratic inertia impeded its agenda.
The reality is it doesn’t take many to slow the wheels of government, nothing more than strategically placed mid and high-level managers who control what files are prioritized.
Hal Perry cannot look at housing, poverty, addiction and mental health services and say our public service is doing all it can. It is not. There are cracks in programs and services as big as a house. Responsibility is often off-loaded to non-government organizations, reducing oversight and accountability.
Ultimately responsibility for programs and so-called ‘toxic’ environments rest with deputy ministers, cabinet and the premier. Governments of all stripes are hesitant to get rid of bad employees. It’s like education shuffling a bad administrator from school to school hoping their reputation won’t follow. It always does and the system never improves because of lethargic oversight.
What the pandemic offered is what is now missing - urgency to deliver for Islanders. The perfect example: Health Minister Ernie Hudson’s promise of a safe injection site, but he won’t say when it will be launched. We’ve needed one for years. The minister’s words are nothing but bureaucratic drivel to dodge accountability while Islanders in need fall through the cracks. And that is what happens when sweeping generalizations meet feigned indignation. Greens and Liberals both tried to score points on the back of the public service. Both failed.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
