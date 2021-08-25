The Official Opposition is asking the province to allocate money in this fall’s capital budget for repairs at Kings County Memorial Hospital and for a pair of Inclusions East projects.
The capital budget for the coming year is expected to be released in November. Last week, the Green Party released a list of requests it would like the government to fund.
Opposition House Leader and Green health critic Michele Beaton said it’s critical that both the hospital and Inclusions East get the help they need.
Inclusions East, which provides support for people with intellectual disabilities, has started construction on a new Independent Living Centre and a replacement of the Kingswood Centre in Montague.
Ms Beaton, MLA for Mermaid-Stratford, said the organization has taken on long-term debt to make those projects happen. The Greens have asked the province to budget $3.15 million to cover that debt.
She added governments sometimes tend to overlook not-for-profits because they’re making do with what they have, but she urged the province to do more.
“When you have organizations like Inclusions East doing such incredible work, it’s really critical we support them in doing that,” she said. “They’re doing the work of government and they’re doing it more efficiently than government ever could.”
The release of the budget includes a five-year plan and Ms Beaton said the first step is to get these projects into that plan, then look at getting federal funding to accelerate the process.
Inclusions East executive director Nancy Anderson said the $3.15 million figure would cover their long-term debt. Their operational costs for now are being covered by previously announced funding from the Department of Social Development and Housing.
“It’s good that all parties are looking at the needs of persons with intellectual disabilities. Certainly housing and skills development are key things that need to be looked at,” Ms Anderson said.
As for the hospital in Montague, Ms Beaton said maintenance issues such as the roof and the boiler have been discussed on the floor of the provincial legislature. It’s her impression Transportation and Infrastructure has already compiled a list of needs.
“Front-line health care workers deserve to work in a safe place and Islanders deserve a safe place to get health care. When you don’t keep up with capital repairs, you get to a point where you have to look at a complete replacement.”
