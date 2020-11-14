By Charlotte MacAula
Pandemic or not, many local organizations are gearing up for Christmas projects.
Amy Gamble is the coordinator of the Montague Lions Club Christmas Toy project and she doesn’t expect any major changes in the way items are collected or distributed for the annual event.
“When the parents come (to pick up toys) we will have a table set up at the door to accommodate six-foot distancing,” Ms Gamble said. “It will be contactless.”
Each year the project gives to approximately 100 families, many of which have multiple children.
“We lack a lot of donations for the older kids,” Ms Gamble said.
“We have some families that have a lot of kids under the age of 13 and one or two older and we don’t want to leave them out.”
She suggests hygiene products, such as body wash, as a good fit for kids that age.
Ms Gamble doesn’t foresee any problem with collecting donations which will begin mid-November.
The Souris Lions Club is also gearing up for its annual Christmas Box program.
“There will be just as many families in need, if not more this year,” Lion Peter Boertien said, indicating usually 125 boxes are made up every year.
As for changes in the way things are done, Mr Boertien said it is pretty much a hands-off operation until it comes time to pack the boxes and then again on delivery day.
Normally a local youth group or sports team takes care of the packing and delivery is done by Lions members and several other volunteers.
This year Mr Boertien expects volunteers will be dropping boxes off on doorsteps rather than taking them directly into homes. With that change it is important people are home during delivery on December 23.
Families in need of a Christmas Box from the Lions Club are asked to register by contacting 902 969-3157 or 902 357-2117. Please leave a message. The deadline for registering is December 10.
While the Lions Club takes care of families in the area, the Souris Food Bank provides Christmas boxes for single people.
Food bank manager Ronnie McIntosh said they have already secured their supply of small turkeys to go with the rest of the fixings for a Christmas dinner for the 30 to 40 boxes that will be distributed.
The food bank’s regular distribution has been uninterrupted since the pandemic began, so there will be no issue when it comes to giving out the extra Christmas boxes, he added.
In Georgetown, the annual Lions Club seniors dinner is cancelled.
Treasurer John Perry said with more than 120 people who usually attend, it isn’t possible to do this year.
Since the 1970s, the club has sponsored the dinner and Mr Perry is hopeful next year the pandemic won’t interfere and the annual event will return.
At the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Montague, stockpiling has already begun to fill Christmas hampers to be distributed in December.
Vivian Dourte said they are asking people who wish to receive a Christmas hamper to register this year.
“We want to make sure we have enough for everyone,” Ms Dourte said.
In order to register, people are asked to call the food bank at 902 838- 3191 to ensure their information is up to date and to specify whether they want turkey, ham or chicken in their hamper. The deadline for registration is November 30.
The need is expected to be greater this year as the numbers of people using the food bank have been increasing.
“Sixty families a week is normal for the first Thursday of the month, but lately it has been steady at 60 every week,” Ms Dourte said.
Distribution of the Christmas hampers will take place using the drive-thru method the organization adopted back in March when the pandemic began.
Ms Dourte said people will still be able to donate turkeys, chickens and hams this year. Freezers are also being set up at several grocery stores in the region.
The food bank is also looking for donations of toiletry items, such as women’s deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes, which will be included in the hampers.
