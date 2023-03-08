Home gardens popped up like Orville Redenbacher’s finely selected kernels steaming in an oily bath during pandemic lockdowns in 2020.
That same year popular veggie seeds, such as string beans, sold out quickly in local stores. And due to massive kinks in the supply chain as the Looney Tunes finale echoed “That’s it, that’s all folks” - many sources dried up.
Now as the inflation pinch escalates to a critical level for many households the food served for dinner could well come down to, once again, what your garden produces.
Globally the vegetable seed market is expected to grow from the $8.61 billion it recorded in 2021 to $14.43 billion in 2026. That involves major producers (large farms) but on a smaller scale demand has increased. This is evident in newly-tilled backyards, containers designed for planting and massive pots specially made for patios and decks.
Spring planting is quickly approaching and with the passing of the next four months there’s no sign of reprieve from prices that seeming swell from one week to the next.
There are already upwards of 20 community gardens dotting the landscape in this 1.4 million acre province. It is clearly evident the demand for grow your own is on the rise.
Hobbies driven by circumstance are the order of the times.
But gardening isn’t all about the end result.
In some countries, such as Finland, ‘green prescriptions’ were developed in the hopes of addressing those suffering with mental health issues following the stressful period of lockdowns. Five hours a month in nature is the minimum dose recommended in that European country.
By the way Finland is one of the world’s most physically active locations.
We all can’t be as diligent as avid green thumber William Van Schuppen. He lives on the Union Road and he and his family have saved over seeds annually for more than 60 years. And he repeatedly has a bountiful harvest to show for his efforts. But packets of seeds are readily available this time of year.
Gardening addresses stress and can boost a person’s mood. In a time when access to health care is limited perhaps resourcefulness could be a fruitful compromise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.