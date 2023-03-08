Heather Moore

Home gardens popped up like Orville Redenbacher’s finely selected kernels steaming in an oily bath during pandemic lockdowns in 2020.

That same year popular veggie seeds, such as string beans, sold out quickly in local stores. And due to massive kinks in the supply chain as the Looney Tunes finale echoed “That’s it, that’s all folks”  - many sources dried up.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.