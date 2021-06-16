Editor’s Note: KC and her husband CK, from Taiwan, are one of a growing number of families to move to eastern PEI to be closer to sons or daughters attending a Buddhist monastery.
Both of KC’s sons are in training to become monks. KC has agreed to write a Graphic column to help put a face to our new neighbours. She will answer basic questions like ‘why move to PEI?’, as well as often humourous insights on cultural differences experienced along the way.
After residing on the Island for two years, I gradually learned more about the people and happenings here. One way is through reading the newspapers. After reading the article ‘Cinnamon bun cat and mouse’ by Jeff Hutcheson, in which he gave a vivid account of how he ate four cinnamon buns within two days, I have to believe cinnamon buns must be one of the Islanders’ favourite foods.
When I was young, I never knew of cinnamon, let alone cinnamon buns. It was likely in a shopping mall in the US where I had my first taste of one. The generous coating of buttercream icing made it so irresistibly tempting, but it was a tad too sweet for me. That’s why I haven’t had much of it since then. But Mr Hutcheson’s article made me decide to give it a second chance.
I’m not sure where Mrs Hutcheson got the cinnamon buns from, but I know of a great nearby bakery which packs their buns in boxes made of recyclable material, as described by Mr Hutcheson. So I bought one with the same white cream cheese icing, to share with my husband at home. He has a sweet tooth too, but he didn’t have to hide the cinnamon bun, because I’m certainly a fiercer wife and he wouldn’t risk making any mistake. The cinnamon bun was really fantastic, but it’s hard not to feel guilty about the icing. It can only be an occasional special treat for me.
Later on, I was at my neighbour, Rhonda’s house one day. As I was leaving, she gave me some of her homemade cinnamon buns. It was love at first sight. They are exactly the kind I like. Plain and lovely, and full of cinnamon spice. They fit just right into the mouth for every bite and smell so good! Every bite releases the fragrance of cinnamon. The slightly crispy brown base adds a different texture. With an ideal level of sweetness, they are perfect creations that bring total satisfaction. It was so delicious I gobbled down two buns on my way back home, fully delighted.
I deliberately placed the remaining buns on the table without creating too much attention. A while later, seeing that no one had reacted to the buns, I secretly finished them all. It wasn’t until the next day that my husband remembered and asked, “Didn’t our neighbour give us some cinnamon buns yesterday?” With an innocent look, I replied, “Oh, I thought you weren’t interested.” How naughty I was!
All in all, I have Rhonda to thank. She gave me an opportunity to also indulge in treats behind someone’s back, without any guilt.
My neighbour Rhonda’s recipe.
Cinnamon Buns
Ingredients:
2½ cups flour
3 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
¼ lb shortening
½ cup white sugar
1 egg
1 cup milk
Cooking directions:
Roll out and put on cinnamon and butter, brown sugar.
Maybe more flour. 375-400 degrees F.
Watch till they get brown.
